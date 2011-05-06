The NBA’s 4 Best Power Forwards Of This Generation

Earlier this week in Smack, a debate surfaced: who are the best power forwards of this generation? Dirk Nowitzki is a monster right now, Tim Duncan appears to have finally hit the wall and Kevin Garnett may be on his last legs. How does it all fit in? Where do these players rank as they inch closer to finishing the final chapter in their careers?
Some other power forwards have had great careers: guys like Pau Gasol (who would probably be five on this list if I felt the need), Zach Randolph, Rasheed Wallace, Jermaine O’Neal and Antawn Jamison (whether Amar’e Stoudemire is a four even though he’s played the five nearly his entire career is up for debate). But there are four players that I would put above the rest.
They all bring different strengths and weaknesses, and all have had vastly different careers. Everyone has his or her own argument. Here is mine:
*** *** ***
4. Chris Webber
At the apex of his game, Webber was a force, a player who could hit jump hooks in the paint, jumpers from 17 feet and used his hands to catch every rebound and throw laser passes from the high post. He defined an entire era of basketball in Sacramento, the big version of Steve Nash. Without him, those Kings teams become Golden State.
But he never won a championship, could never beat the Lakers and his prime was cut short by a nasty injury. In Sacramento, he was a perennial MVP candidate, and nearly won it in 2001 after a first half that had him playing like the best player in the world. Before the injury, his numbers during the first five years in California’s capital were insane (24.1 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 4.7 apg). But after a while, perception becomes reality. Webber probably won’t ever get the credit he deserves. At every stop, he failed to reach expectations. At Michigan, the Fab Five never won a title. In Golden State, he feuded with Don Nelson seemingly more than he played. In Washington, Webber was the center of the same core that rose first and then ultimately destroyed basketball in the nation’s capital. Sacramento never did win the championship they should’ve. In Philly, he teamed with an aging Allen Iverson to consistently lose in the first round. Maybe it was all of us who were being unreasonable. Maybe the expectations were too high. Look at those numbers. Look at all of the great teams he played on. How was he supposed to beat Shaq AND Kobe?
Still, for all of the injuries and the perceived wasted talent, C-Webb’s career numbers are incredible: 20.7 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 4.2 apg and 1.4 steals and blocks a game over 15 seasons. Webber stacked stats. He was so talented, so graceful and smooth, that he couldn’t not put up 15 and 10 even as he got older and the knees gave out and he could hardly jump anymore. Perhaps he never had the mental toughness to lead a team to a title, but put him next to another great player, and Webber could’ve become one of the greatest co-stars in league history. It just sucks that injuries kept us all from seeing the full width of his talent.
3. Dirk Nowitzki
While this postseason has helped Dirk to restore an image that had been significantly shredded in the past five years, it shouldn’t have. Dirk has been playing at a level so high that we take him for granted. We won’t fully appreciate him until he’s gone, won’t fully realize that Dirks don’t just come along once in a while, they never come along.
Check out what Bill Simmons once wrote about Dirk:
Which brings me to my point: Dirk is playing at a higher level than any forward since Bird. Everyone else from the past 25 years was flawed in some way. Garnett and Malone had trouble taking over games. Barkley was better suited as a second banana; teams could handle him in the final minutes because of his shaky shot selection. Duncan is the best all-around power forward ever, but his poor free-throw shooting makes him a dicey option down the stretch. (Just look at what happened at the end of regulation in Game 7: the Spurs ran the final play for Ginobili.) But Nowitzki doesn’t have any holes — he scores against anyone, makes his free throws, grabs big rebounds in traffic, protects the rim, even doles out the right amount of sneers and chest bumps. He’s been a killer all spring, a true assassin, and I certainly never imagined writing that about Dirk Nowitzki.
That was in 2006. 2006. The exact same thing could be said about the Big German now. It’s been five years. What other older, “past-his-prime” superstar can you say that about? Is Kobe as good now as he was in 2006. Shaq? KG? Duncan? Nash?
Dirk has a formula and it works. He’s never relied on athleticism, never suffered any devastating injuries. Amazingly, as awkwardly as he runs and jumps, and as tall as he is, you would figure his knees or back would’ve given out at some point (This year, he missed the most games he’s ever missed in a season. He missed nine). But somehow, Nowitzki has been able to average somewhere around 22-23 points and nine rebounds on nearly 50-40-90 percentages for over a decade. That’s never been done before, and figures to stand as the model of consistency for a long time.
Kobe Bryant gets credit for his consistency, that relentlessness that allows him to score on players 10 years younger, and do it at a rate that may eventually make him the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. But what about Dirk? Is he not just as relentless? A once long-shooting big man who changed his game, bringing it inside and into the high post to help Dallas win. He discovered the fountain of youth by knowing he had to change, realizing he couldn’t survive on 23-footers as his ankles weakened and his back stiffened.
So why isn’t he number two? I could cite the championship separator, but that’s too easy. The same things that make Dirk such a unique player – the soft touch, the outside shooting, the passing – hurts him. Nowitzki is a power forward through and through. But when your four is more adapt at shooting than he is at defending the basket and blocking shots, it hurts. Where else will that come from? You can get scoring from anywhere. But if Dirk isn’t flanked by a physical animal inside, it automatically puts the team at a disadvantage. It’s his one Achilles’ heel. Garnett could never make the big shots Dirk has. He was never a get-the-f$%^-outta-my-way offensive leader. But you can more easily flank someone like that with other players who are. The Celtics did it. Now, they have a ring and two Finals appearances in three years.
Thank you for giving C-Webb some much deserved love.
Duncan is a center… he was listed power forward by default when Robinson was in the lineup from 1997-2003, but after that Duncan was the “true” center for the Spurs till this day.
Easiest list to pin down.
1.TD
2.Dirk
3.KG
4.Nikoloz fucking Tskitishvili
I would never put KG above Dirk….TD..sure…but not KG..
I know Pau has been playing terrible lately, but you should make a top 5 and add his name.
Wasn’t KG also the only player in history to average
20ppg 10rpg 5apg for 5 seasons straight?
1999/2000 – 2004/2005
(Not to mention he only just missed the assist mark in 1998-99, 05/06, and 06/07)
Dime, I think this Dirk Nowitzki tribute deserves recognition:
[www.youtube.com]
You are welcome.
hey sean comon i started this argument shoulda mention me man hehe.
my list
td
dirk
webber
kg
blk
wrong rasho was a true center so was nazr td has been the center for what 2-3 seasons??
oh and webber could beat kobe and shaq but when u throw in the refs that was too much for him
Nowitzki has never had the talent with him that Duncan or KG has had.. Jason Terry on his team for seemingly his whole career, Stevenson off the bench, Haywood, Desagna Diop at center.. Yeah there’s always been a really good supporting cast but Dirk with Ginobili and Parker or Dirk with Pierce and Allen would have been good for a championship or two.
dirk’s game doesnt make his teammates better. he’s not a leader in the sense of a true team leader. he is a performance leader for sure on that team (the best player by far) but to say he hasnt had a great supporting cast is just not true. he’s had some great and A LOT of good players play alongside him.
for what it’s worth and i understand it’s not a completely valid argument, i feel like every year i pick up either live or 2k game, dallas mavericks is either in the top 3-5 teams in the game and often the best because of their insanely deep bench and talent.
If I knew I would get at least 15-20 FGA (70%-80% of them in or around the painted area) from this guy every night I would lobby for him to be on the list. That guy……….Rasheed Wallace.
Chris & Dirk both have legacies in terms of being screwed by refs. The Western Conference Finals of 2002 is the NBA’s answer to the infamous 1972 US Olympics Basketball Gold Medal game. The 2006 NBA Finals was rigged.
Amar’e is obviously a PF, much more so than Duncan. Not saying he should necessarily be on the list, just sayin
THANK YOU… THANK YOU… THANK YOU!!!
“Sometimes being clutch isn’t about making the big shot…” The game is played both ways. How many games have come down to a “clutch” defensive stop. Kobe getting plucked by Evans/Hayward; KG stealing the ball from J-Richardson/Jeffries; Theo Ratliff stuffing player X at the buzzer.
P.S. No qualms with the list.
Now that I’ve read the other comments – good points. Wallace is a very close 4B. [Just look at what he average in Atlanta]
Amar’e! hasn’t been around long enough plus a couple seasons were robbed from him due to injuries. When it is all said and done, He’d be the head of the class of that generation. [Amare, Bosh, LMA, ZBO]
Webber bouncing from team to team hurt his stats. He is just under the 20/10 threshold. Just like Grant Hill missing the 20/5/5 as a rookie because he finished with 19.99999/6/5. Without a defining stat to cling to, it is easy to slip down in the rankings, especially if you don’t have any rings.
Is he or isn’t he a center? Who cares? The roles are pretty much the same. Some nights it called for him to slip to the 5 and others he had to slide to the 4. [F&F love da kidz] Of the generation in question, Duncan would still be a top 5 Five.
to Sean Sweetney: AMEN TO THAT (the article)
Great list!
man the way you guys “live in the moment” just drives me nuts.
Dirk is better than Webber or Wallace??? Gtfoh! Dirk is a one demensional WEAK LINK ON DEFENSE. His shot is pretty, but thats the only credit i give him. Clutch? Dude has choked waaaay to many times for anyone to give him that label.
but the line that showed you have no idea what you are writing about is where you claim KG has no go to move. Or that he was not the best offensive player. Wtf?????? Hahahahahahazsd are you flucking sick? Kevin Flucking Garnett? Not an offensive player?
Then you post his numbers that show the exact opposite ofyour claim that he’s not an offensive player.
Kg is a one of a kind player. Dirk… Well i remember Detlef Schremf, Tom Chambers, and Bob Macadoo who were all nearly his sizze with the same game or, but played in a less hype era.
@ Sam
KG played with shits for players for essentially his whole career except the last four years.
As for KG not having a go to offensive move. Are you kidding me? Have you not seen him on the block? He be giving everyone the closest resemblance to a dream shake then a fadeaway over his right shoulder all day, when he’s not being unselfish, which is never.
Z-BO
TD is def 1.
Dirk and Garnett, I would flip flop those two, but honestly the 2A and 2B is fine for now. Garnett has been playing longer, we’ll know more in a couple years.
C Webb and Dirk each are owed a ring, courtesy the NBA refs.
Dirk is clearly better than KG:
– more playoff games played, although being 2 years younger than KG and arriving 3 years later in the NBA
– way better statistics than KG during playoffs
– Dirk’s career highs are also better
Defensively KG is the best on the list….combine that with many years of averaging 20/10/5…there is no way he is not #2 on this list
championships aside!
There is NO WAY in HELL I rank Dirk above Webber…Hell, KG and Webber are virtually the same player. Dirk doesn’t do ANYTHING else. Webber rebounded and ran the offense from High and Low-post, with a crazy power/finesse game. KG isn’t the passer that Webber is but he’s close, but he also could come at different ways. Honestly, I don’t know where to put Dirk, maybe he’s 4 by default but he is the best at what he does.
Truthfully, I don’t buy that KG played with trash. He had Googs, Stephon, Terrell Brandon, Billups, Joe Smith, LaPhonso, Peeler, Wally, Malik Sealy…all serviceable players.
I’d say
1. Duncan
2a. Webber
2b. Garnett
4. Dirk
What constitutes “this generation?” Have you ever heard of Karl Malone? He has the 2nd most points in All-Time NBA history (I’m assuming with C-Webb on the list, The Mailman is part of the same generation).