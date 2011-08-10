The NBA’s 5 Most Offensive Jerseys

So after I tried to deduce some of the most daring and bold NBA jerseys yesterday, I also came across some threads that I would rather never see again. Such included graphics of strange looking animals, similarities to beer cans and a couple of shiny, Disney-esque themed jerseys that were over the top. Again, such opinions are extremely subjective and these are ranked in no particular order.
Milwaukee Bucks road alternate (1995-99)
This was a weird one. While the shorts of the forest green have the Bucks logo of a stag staring at you like you’re about to plow into him along a dark and winding highway, the jersey itself is more perplexing. It’s like some twisted version of the actual logo, except the Buck looks more intimidating. Actually, instead of the blank deer-in-the-headlights stare, this one kind of looks like you touched his doe in the club the wrong way. Also, the graphics fade away in a way that makes it look like it’s more like a Buck ghost – maybe the same one you just pummeled with your F-150.
Utah Jazz home/road (1996-2004)
People might kill me for disliking this one, but really, what’s with the ice-tipped mountains? I realize that Salt Lake City is very beautiful so I guess it makes sense, but there’s no need to resemble a Coors Light beer can. Though I shouldn’t complain, because John Stockton and Karl Malone definitely rocked it well. Maybe the duo was indeed frost brewed like the beer from the Rocky Mountains, dropping opponents with their ice-cold pick and rolls. Either way, people either love or absolute hate these jerseys.
Philadelphia 76ers home/road (1991-94)
Mickey Mouse would be proud, but these jerseys don’t belong in the NBA. Unless I missed something, the league, especially during this era, wasn’t all about sparkles and magical stars. And by stars I mean both artistically or symbolically (Jordan was the only true star). I mean, can you imagine Charles Barkley wearing these? Yeah, it happened. I suppose it didn’t stop the Chuckster from domination, though. Regardless, these should end up in some Hall of Fame (or Hall of Shame).
Dallas Mavericks silver road alternate (2004)
I love Antoine Walker as much as the next guy. But these shiny silver things correlated to the demise of ‘Toine’s career following his run with the Celtics. At least, I blame them for making one of the most entertaining guys in the NBA end up broke and in the D-League. And I realize that being Mavericks may come with the connotation that such a team will be different, individual and perhaps somewhat reckless, but the creators of this jersey went too far. Eliminated after one season, these earned the nickname “Trash Bags.”
Miami Heat road alternate (2005)
That is no dual-colored, nylon beach towel draped over Dwyane Wade‘s shoulder. That’s some goofy, black road number accented with an orange and a magenta stripe. In 2005, the Heat released this, a fourth jersey borrowed from the 1971-72 Floridians who were a short-lived ABA team that played at Miami Beach Convention Center. The Heat wore this for six home games and one road game as part of NBA Hardwood Classics Nights, but I hope it never, ever happens again.
Those Miami joints were TERRIBLE. And you already know how I feel about the deer portraits on the uniforms.
But those Jazz unis…when they brought out the black alternates during the lockout year, I actually liked those. I don’t know why.
Good piece Kev.
Everyone in the office is shaking their heads at me for putting the Jazz and Sixers jerseys on here. I admit I might have bad taste.
I still can’t believe that you put the bright green Hawks jerseys on the “good” side of this debate. Just as bad if not worse than the Heat jerseys, if you ask me.
Both look like something out of the Will Ferrell movie.
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure…
Kevin, the Jazz uni wasn’t THAT bad, but you should not feel bad about the Sixers being on here. Those were bad. I absolutely forgot about those Miami and Milwaukee jerseys though. Ouch.
Kevin you know I gave you the idea for this Bucks uni and article yesterday in the comments. A little love would be nice.
also, those Sixers unis weren’t bad at all. The Jazz ones weren’t completely terrible, but tacky enough that I get it.
Those Wizards Gold Alts
I liked the Bucks, Jazz, & Mavs jerseys
@Kevin
Celts Fans says you cant come up with your own ideas for an article, whats that about?
pistons teal flaming horse
atlanta black/red gradient with the huge hawk logo
kings half black half purple checkerboard alternates
any cleveland jersey
Sonic – Red alternates
The 96′ Hawks jerseys were ILL… The should have def. made the best list, the 89′ Pacers uni’s were boring and should have made the worst list…
I Disagree with Every Last One except for the HEAT Jersey.
I mean, seriously, where’s the Bronze colored WIZARDS Unis of the past few years???
Those Sixers jerseys were Nasty! That Jazz jersey was Creative & Nothing’s wrong with the Mavs jersey… is it just on the list b/c it’s Silver???
Go back to the Site & take another look. Lol
Detroit Pistons Road Uniform 1996-2000 garbage
The teal and burgundy Pistons jerseys still haunt my nightmares…
@Celts Fan Don’t wanna steal your thunder, but that Bucks jersey was one of the initial ones we discussed as being terrible when we first decided to do a series of posts on this. I agree it was that bad! haha
@Celts Fan
Dam foo Sweeney just jacked your thunder, no love for you bro, sorry
@Sean – no way. 2 people can’t have the same idea, that’s impossible.
/hangs head in shame and goes back to work
#DEMOTED
haha great minds think alike man
hahah i have a customized rudy GAY #69 jersey…thought I was gonna see that on here
I actually really like those JAzz uniforms
you forgot THE WORST jersey of all time in your list… vancouver grizzlies home/away jersey of the 90s (with the huge grizz on the shorts)
[blstb.msn.com]
I don’t think Throwbacks should be here, even thoses any 90’s jersey is a Throwback.
The Heat jersey ain’t that bad and it’s from the 70’s they were all bad
OH GOD MY EYES. THOSE MIAMI JERSEYS ARE HORRIFIC.
those piss color Sacramento jerseys from a few years back were pretty horrific. The Bobcats first orange jerseys were nasty. The Cartoon jersey fashion of the 90’s sucked too, the Raptors, Bucks, Griz and Hawks jerseys were abominations.
Love the article/debate about the jerseys, very interesting to see the differents NBA joints.
But I also gotta say that the Utah jersey belongs on the Pro side of this debate.
And you gotta tranfer that Nuggets rainbow-blocks jersey over to this side because that was an embarracing jersey to wear. Can you imagine what some of the those players were saying about the gear they had to wear during that time.
You think NBA players get fined for complaining about the jerseys they gotta wear?
Oh yea, and there is no point to those green Hawks jerseys. I thought I was watching an expansion team just barely starting out in the league, didn’t realize it was the Hawks all along.
Now that we are on the subject, you guys at Dime should have a once-and-for-all-favorite-all-time-jersey survey. Lets see what NBA jersey we all end up choosing as the best ever.
My favorite jersey that I’ve seen is the Cleveland Cavalier Blue Throwback Swingman jersey with orange.
Hmm I thought the most daring jersey (and a jersey that I also enjoyed seeing) might actually be the Washington Wizards gold with black colored jerseys.
I actually like the Bucks one… the rest are awful, I agree.
Why do people dislike the Grizzlies original Unis? They’re probably my favorite uni of all time.
Also we got a straight up hater in here saying ‘any Cleveland jersey’ come on now… I agree the Larry Hughes/Lebron James era jerseys were horrible but last years and The Reignman era Cleveland uniforms were awesome.
The San Antonio Spurs silver jerseys were not a favorite of mine! Think they had them for 2 seasons?