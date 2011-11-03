The NBA’s All-Tim Tebow Team

Whether it’s in a desperate come-from-behind win or a devastating blowout loss,-mania has officially swept over the nation. Perhaps no athlete with such miniscule professional experience has ever been as celebrated as much as the Mile High Messiah. Certainly not in basketball.enjoyed some time as college’s nice guy as well as being a top player in the early-to-mid 2000s. Unfortunately for Redick, most fans weren’t too fond of him as Duke became equally as hated as the Miami Heat.

Tim Tebow is the whole package mentally, both on the field and off. Leading up to draft day, people were questioning his mechanics and ability to play at a high level. Instead of sulking or whining about it, Tebow got to work. Using the media’s criticisms as motivation, he switched up the same mechanics that earned him a college scholarship and two national championships.

As hard of a worker as he is on the field, Tebow works equally hard to keep a clean image off of it. For example, ESPN’s Matthew Berry recently shared a story where a friend gave him an opportunity to meet the former college star at a party. Berry, a fantasy football analyst, got about what he expected. After sharing with Tebow what he did for a living along with some other small talk, they went their separate ways. Nothing out of the ordinary for someone who regularly meets NFL stars. That was until they passed by each other on Berry’s way out. Assuming Tebow most likely forgot or never really cared about their conversation, Berry expected a head nod or quick “goodbye.” Instead Berry received a gracious, “Hey Matthew. It was really great to meet you. Good luck with the podcast this year!”

It’s the little things like this that got Tebow to where he is today. Not only is he humble and down-to-earth, but he’s also a flat-out winner and one of the hardest workers you will find. These types of personalities are not easy to come by. Even though he isn’t a superstar in terms of production, Tebow was the idea behind this search for the NBA’s nicest, most humble and well-liked superstars that still have a winning drive.

***

Tim Duncan

Not only do they share a first name, but Tebow and Duncan also share qualities that should be found in every champion. Boasting four rings, you’ve never once heard Duncan claim that he’s going to win, “not one, not two, not three.” Off the court, he keeps a low profile as well. Staying away from the limelight – although it might not be the hardest thing to do in San Antonio – Duncan has become an active philanthropist. He originated The Tim Duncan Foundation to raise general health awareness and fund education and youth sports in places all around the United States. He has also taken less than maximum contracts so the Spurs organization can afford hefty raises for his teammates and friends, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili. Duncan is an unrestricted free agent this year and we’ll likely see more of the same. The definition of a team player, he will one day retire as a multiple championship winner and one of the most humble guys to every play the game.

