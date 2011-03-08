The NBA’s Best Budding Rivalry: Brandon Jennings vs. John Wall

In May 2009, there were rumblings that high school point guard phenom John Wall was going to use his status as a fifth-year senior to skip college altogether and leap from Word of God Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) straight to the League. If that were the case, mock drafts were going to go haywire, with Wall springing into the Top 5, and perhaps even the Top 3. At that same time, Brandon Jennings was spending his year after high school changing the game in Italy, looking to come back and take the Lottery by storm. Almost two years later, Wall and Jennings meet again tonight.

If their first matchup this season on Feb. 9, here was the damage: Jennings finished with 20 points (9-of-24 FG), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two turnovers, while Wall ended with 15 points (5-of-9 FG), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and three turnovers. And in case you were wondering, Wall got the first notch on his belt with a 100-85 victory.

While tonight’s game has no playoff ramifications, it does a lot for the future of both Jennings and Wall. With Derrick Rose, Rajon Rondo and Deron Williams pacing the Eastern Conference point guards, the No. 4 spot is still up for grabs.

What do you think?

