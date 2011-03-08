The NBA’s Best Budding Rivalry: Brandon Jennings vs. John Wall

In May 2009, there were rumblings that high school point guard phenom John Wall was going to use his status as a fifth-year senior to skip college altogether and leap from Word of God Academy (Raleigh, N.C.) straight to the League. If that were the case, mock drafts were going to go haywire, with Wall springing into the Top 5, and perhaps even the Top 3. At that same time, Brandon Jennings was spending his year after high school changing the game in Italy, looking to come back and take the Lottery by storm. Almost two years later, Wall and Jennings meet again tonight.
If their first matchup this season on Feb. 9, here was the damage: Jennings finished with 20 points (9-of-24 FG), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and two turnovers, while Wall ended with 15 points (5-of-9 FG), seven rebounds, six assists, two steals and three turnovers. And in case you were wondering, Wall got the first notch on his belt with a 100-85 victory.
While tonight’s game has no playoff ramifications, it does a lot for the future of both Jennings and Wall. With Derrick Rose, Rajon Rondo and Deron Williams pacing the Eastern Conference point guards, the No. 4 spot is still up for grabs.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
if Jennings doesnt improve his jumper to a elite level than his size will ALWAYS cost him in his chance to be better than Wall….Wall plays better D(man n weakside),better at finishin at the rim,passer,n rebounds
Did you forget about Deron Williams??
@ Kevon
For a second. Updated!
Right now, John Wall is better than Brandon Jennings. John’s more athletic, at least just as fast, better defensively, and is a slightly better shooter. Both of them need polish but John is ahead of Brandon.
a second year player versus a rookie? budding indeed
DIME is grabbing at straws for a story.
march madness begins next week – DIME better pop off and do it up right regarding all those “future pros”
knicks culda had jennings in his draft
@6
under 5 asts per 37% and 33% for 3???cant believe im sayin this but im glad the knicks got jordan hill….i wish curry fell to the knicks but they couldn’t shut up about him pre-draft and the dickhead warriors scooped him up
aaaand all that is moot cuz evry1 got traded from the knicks
go on nba.com and compare brandon jennings to jrue holiday… jennings has 1.5 ppg more and holiday is better in EVERY OTHER CATERGORY. especially check percentages where holiday destroys jennings + he is younger. No argument, Holiday is already better than jennings and has the size and athleticism to eventually compete with rose and rondo as the top pg’s in the east (in a few years)
@That’s what’s Up
Dominque was drafted in 82. Jordan was drafted in 84. not sure if they had a rivalry in the playoffs or not. might have. i can’t remember.
that’s the only one i can think of. Bird was drafted in 78 while Magic was drafted a year later.
Reference-NBA.com
@7,
except the knicks, under d’antoni, is a pg’s heaven… that system even made felton much better… i’ll take d’antoni>skiles as coach ANY DAY
John Wall is over fucking rated…too much shooting! Way too much shooting terrible percentages, same for jennings…I wouldn’t take either right now, but Jennings will be better
@12
while i agree wall shoots alot… i think he’s shown that he’s willing to give up the ball as long as his teammates can make the shot… i mean… look at nick young! dude couldn’t crack primary bench rotation on most playoff teams!
let’s give wall some credible teammates before we criticize his shooting… put him on the hawks to go with joe johnson, smoove, and horford and let’s see if his fg/ast numbers go up even more
Terrible article…. “#4 spot is up for grabs”.. You have Jameer Nelson and Chauncey Billups who are much better than Jennings in the east.. plus i’d even pick DJ Augustin over Brandon Jennings..
Jennings is not even a top 15 point guard in the league. He’s a terrible leader, with absolutely STUPID shot selection, terrible decision making, and the maturity of a 12yr old.. He shoots his team out of games all the time and his insistence in taking those long jumpers is crazy..
John Wall is a good up and coming PG who has tons of potential and an opportunity to grow into an elite PG.. fact is, Brandon Jennings has shown that he doesnt.
John wall is a grade A loser. Brandon jennings is way better than wall.he has that star quality.and john wall will be like telfair in 5 years.