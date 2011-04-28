The NBA’s Largest Basketball Playground Starts This Weekend

What do you do when your team loses in the playoffs, or worse yet, they didn’t make it at all. Do you anxiously wait until next season? Do you watch your old VHS copy of NBA Furious Finishes? Or do you get out and do something about it? If you’re the latter, then you’re in luck: The NBA’s largest basketball playground, NBA Nation, tips off its fifth summertime tour this weekend in Houston.

More than 1 million fans will visit NBA Nation this summer, which will travel more than 10,000 miles to eight NBA cities â€“ Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, San Antonio, New York and Washington, D.C. The customized 18-wheel NBA Nation truck expands like Optimus Prime into 20,000 square feet of basketball playground, providing free interactive basketball activities as well as the opportunity to meet current NBA Players and legends such as Darryl Dawkins, who’s serving as official tour ambassador.

Chocolate Thunder will also be on the panel of judges for the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown. One winner from each city will receive a $1,000 prize and continue competing for the chance to be crowned the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown Champion. The runner-up in each city will receive $500.

Interested? Here are the tour dates to see when NBA Nation will be near you:

April 30 & May 1 – Houston

Houston International Festival

East Side of Bagby Street, between Dallas and Lamar Streets

May 7 & 8 – Denver

Cinco De Mayo “Celebrate Culture” Festival

Broadway between 13th and 14th Avenues

May 14 & 15 – Los Angeles

Universal CityWalk Hollywood

100 Universal City Plaza

May 28 & 29 – Atlanta

Atlanta Jazz Festival

10th St. between Monroe and Charles Allen

June 4 & 5 – Miami

Goombay Festival

SW 32nd & Grand Ave

June 10, 11 & 12 – San Antonio

Texas Folklife Festival

801 E. Durango Blvd./ Institute of Texan Cultures

June 18 & 19 – New York

South Street Seaport

Fulton and South Street

June 25 & 26 – Washington, D.C.

Safeway Barbecue Battle XIX

13 & 131/2 Pennsylvania Ave

For more information, visit www.nba.com/nbanation or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

