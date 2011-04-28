The NBA’s Largest Basketball Playground Starts This Weekend

What do you do when your team loses in the playoffs, or worse yet, they didn’t make it at all. Do you anxiously wait until next season? Do you watch your old VHS copy of NBA Furious Finishes? Or do you get out and do something about it? If you’re the latter, then you’re in luck: The NBA’s largest basketball playground, NBA Nation, tips off its fifth summertime tour this weekend in Houston.
More than 1 million fans will visit NBA Nation this summer, which will travel more than 10,000 miles to eight NBA cities â€“ Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Miami, San Antonio, New York and Washington, D.C. The customized 18-wheel NBA Nation truck expands like Optimus Prime into 20,000 square feet of basketball playground, providing free interactive basketball activities as well as the opportunity to meet current NBA Players and legends such as Darryl Dawkins, who’s serving as official tour ambassador.
Chocolate Thunder will also be on the panel of judges for the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown. One winner from each city will receive a $1,000 prize and continue competing for the chance to be crowned the Sprite Slam Dunk Showdown Champion. The runner-up in each city will receive $500.
Interested? Here are the tour dates to see when NBA Nation will be near you:
April 30 & May 1 – Houston
Houston International Festival
East Side of Bagby Street, between Dallas and Lamar Streets
May 7 & 8 – Denver
Cinco De Mayo “Celebrate Culture” Festival
Broadway between 13th and 14th Avenues
May 14 & 15 – Los Angeles
Universal CityWalk Hollywood
100 Universal City Plaza
May 28 & 29 – Atlanta
Atlanta Jazz Festival
10th St. between Monroe and Charles Allen
June 4 & 5 – Miami
Goombay Festival
SW 32nd & Grand Ave
June 10, 11 & 12 – San Antonio
Texas Folklife Festival
801 E. Durango Blvd./ Institute of Texan Cultures
June 18 & 19 – New York
South Street Seaport
Fulton and South Street
June 25 & 26 – Washington, D.C.
Safeway Barbecue Battle XIX
13 & 131/2 Pennsylvania Ave
For more information, visit www.nba.com/nbanation or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Join The Discussion: Log In With