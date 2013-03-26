NBA’s Top 10 Active Journeymen

According to the Oxford Dictionaries , a “journeyman” is known as “a worker or sports player who is reliable but not outstanding.” In the NBA, this title is used frequently to describe a player that has bounced around the league and struggled to find long-term real estate. While some of the NBA’s elite journeyman have put up All-Star numbers, they often have not received All-Star recognition.

In a tribute to the group of guys who have been extremely valuable to their teams over the years, whether it was measurable in various statistical categories or not, here is our list of the NBA’s 10 best active journeymen.

*In order to qualify, each player must have never been an All-Star, played six or more seasons and have played for at least five NBA teams.*

*** *** ***

10. LEANDRO BARBOSA (five organizations in nine years)

Career Year: ’06-07 Phoenix Suns – 18.1 ppg, 4.0 apg

Over his nine-year career, “The Brazilian Blur” has made stops in Phoenix, Toronto, Indiana, Boston and most recently, Washington. As a matter of fact, he was traded right away after being drafted No. 28 by San Antonio in 2003. Some attribute Barbosa’s success in Phoenix by virtue of Steve Nash‘s MVP years. However, Leandro has been a viable veteran option at either guard spot during his NBA tenure.

Most recently, Barbosa’s productivity was a great asset in Boston’s newly implemented uptempo style, especially after Rajon Rondo‘s season-ending injury. The speedy combo guard averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 assists per 36 minutes this season before suffering an ACL tear of his own, resulting in him being shipped out with Jason Collins for Jordan Crawford at the deadline.

He will probably never suit up for the Wizards but with a quick first step and the ability to light it up in transition, Leandro shouldn’t have trouble finding a new home next season after a healthy recovery.