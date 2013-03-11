The NBA’s Top 10 Facial Dunks Of All Time

We’ve seen countless defensive efforts result in a memorable poster. Before Brandon Knight, there was Alonzo Mourning. There was Dwight Howard. There was AK47 who lacked the ammunition to stop Baron Davis.
Numerous casualties happened because of the dunk. And here’s a top-10 of the greatest poster dunks of all-time.
10. KOBE BRYANT over Dwight Howard
I’ve always wondered if Kobe reminded Dwight about that cold night in Orlando when he facial’ed his current partner in crime. Dwight was merely a rookie and didn’t know any better back then. I’m sure Dwight now would have either blocked it or just slid over and allowed Kobe to get the easy deuce. This was when Kobe still had some springs and was playing with a chip on his shoulder to prove he was better off without Shaq. Good way to prove your point, Mamba.
No KJ over Hakeem?
That one was so nasty! Came literally out of nowhere
Or Jordan on Ewing? KJ on Hot Rod Williams, Tom Chambers on Marc Jackson? Nique double pumping on Bob Laniers head?
Jordan on Ewing is in there
D Wade over Perkins, D Wade over Verajo?
d wade over vareajo was so meannnn
Honourable mention: Stoudemire over Olowokandi. I remember some of the raw/live emotions that erupted at that moment. And Marbury’s facial expressions.
That dunk was literally number 11. I was this close to throwing it on the list. The Steph face is priceless.
Kemp was just so nasty. Why don’t they let players taunt after dunking these days?!?!?
But I gotta give it to Pippen. Ridunkulous.
Yeah this list can’t be completed without KJ or Hakeem and Tom Chambers over Jackson.
Tom Chambers dunk over (I think) Mark Jackson should definitively be here… He literally flew over Mark.
[www.youtube.com]
I was gonna say D Wade over Vareajo, then there’s Blake on Perkins too. But there really needs to be a mention of Vince’s Olympic dunk can’t forget that.
I think Robert Pack over Shawn Kemp will always be my favorite…
Your list sucks hard
This list is all wrong. Where’s Lebron over DJones and Wade over Vareajo…Blake over Perkins… There’s no way Jordans dunk is the best posterization of all time.
NO Human Highlight Reel?!?!??!
I’M SORRY…I love MJ. Vince Carter was a BEAST. John Starks’ dunk was sick. Griffin is unreal. And so on and so on…BUT this is BY FAR the G.O.A.T. Why? 1) fast break 2) Playoffs 3) Rival teams 4) In front of home crowd 5) He knocked/pushed Ewing down 6) He told Spike to “Sit his a$$ down!” 7) Uh….
oh…and it started with a great defensive play. Goal to Goal GREAT!
NO GRIFFIN OVER PERKINS????!!!
where’s the vince carter team USA dunk over that one guy and KG was screaming at him after Vince dunked it because it was so nasty.