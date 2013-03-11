The NBA’s Top 10 Facial Dunks Of All Time

What makes NBA games so special and electrifying are the epic in-game dunks. Of course, we love the flashy passing and heart wrenching buzzer-beaters, but to be capsulated in a moment where someone gets posterized is beyond blissful. Let’s start by saying shout out toas he valiantly didn’t give up on the play last night when he could have. He could have dodgedand let Lob City get away with another alley-oop. He didn’t. It’s okay.

We’ve seen countless defensive efforts result in a memorable poster. Before Brandon Knight, there was Alonzo Mourning. There was Dwight Howard. There was AK47 who lacked the ammunition to stop Baron Davis.

Numerous casualties happened because of the dunk. And here’s a top-10 of the greatest poster dunks of all-time.

*** *** ***

10. KOBE BRYANT over Dwight Howard

I’ve always wondered if Kobe reminded Dwight about that cold night in Orlando when he facial’ed his current partner in crime. Dwight was merely a rookie and didn’t know any better back then. I’m sure Dwight now would have either blocked it or just slid over and allowed Kobe to get the easy deuce. This was when Kobe still had some springs and was playing with a chip on his shoulder to prove he was better off without Shaq. Good way to prove your point, Mamba.