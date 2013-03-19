NBA’s Top 10 Plays From Last Night

#Video #LeBron James
03.19.13 5 years ago

Last night’s NBA action was so full of highlights that we had to just run a top 10. Paul George had a ridiculous facial. Bismack Biyombo did the same. And JaVale McGee had another one of those plays that defies the basic physics of basketball. Of course, in the end, they all bowed down to LeBron James going “DeAndre Jordan” in Boston. Only one question though for whoever made this list: where is Avery Bradley‘s insane chase-down block?)

Besides LeBron’s dunk, what was the best play from last night?

