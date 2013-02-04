The New GEICO Commercial With Dikembe Mutombo Is Amazing

The Super Bowl had a couple of good ads last night. I’ll say my favorite was the Oreo fight in the library where everyone was wrecking havoc and whispering. But overall, it was the second or third straight year that failed to meet my expectations. This GEICO commercial with NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo wasn’t revealed during the big game, but it’s probably better than anything I saw last night.
What do you think?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Amazing commercial???? Are you kidding me that’s got to be the most annoying thing on TV right now.
Terrible commercial. When not looking at the TV, I hear something like a cartoon monster growling. Look up and see a big guy bothering regular people and laughing about it. Not until the last line, “blocking a shot,” is it clear what they were trying to show. Ugh.
Most Annoying commercial ever!