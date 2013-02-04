The New GEICO Commercial With Dikembe Mutombo Is Amazing

The Super Bowl had a couple of good ads last night. I’ll say my favorite was the Oreo fight in the library where everyone was wrecking havoc and whispering. But overall, it was the second or third straight year that failed to meet my expectations. This GEICO commercial with NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo wasn’t revealed during the big game, but it’s probably better than anything I saw last night.

