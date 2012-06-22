The New York Post Goes Right at LeBron

Most web sites and media outlets this morning are leading with photos of a celebratory LeBron James and a headline of praise usually along the lines of “The King” finally getting his ring (Yahoo! leads with “King’s Coronation”, ESPN.com went with “Ring Him Up.” You get the idea).

But the New York Post? Not a chance.

NYC’s tabloid newspaper took the opportunity to take a jab at LeBron and his predicition that the Heat will win 8 titles:

And some more from the Post‘s complicated history with LeBron:

