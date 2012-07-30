The Nike Hyperdunk+ & The New Nike LunarGlide+ In Special Edition Colorways

The Nike Hyperdunk+ is probably the craziest shoe I’ve ever worn. The technology is truly mind-blowing, and while I’m not sure how quickly this sneaker tech will catch on with the general public, I’m already having a blast rocking these at the gym and testing out my athletic statistics. Either way, with the way the industry is moving, these kicks are probably 10 years ahead of their time. To celebrate that, Nike is releasing a special edition of its digitally enabled footwear in limited quantities globally.

These special editions are metallic silver with the inclusion of bright pinks and eye-catching blues, and feature everything within the design that separates this technology from every other sneaker out there.

This special edition of the Nike Hyperdunk+ and the new Nike LunarGlide+ will be available in Paris, Berlin, London, and New York at select retail locations, and you can visit nikestadiums.com to get specific information on release dates.

Will you pick up a pair?

