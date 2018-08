Back when I did a post on the greatest basketball commercials ever, the people at Jordan Brand figured prominently on that list. They always kill this stuff. Here’s the most recent example: the official spot for the Air Jordan XX8, featuring quick cameos from Russell Westbrook and Blake Griffin.

What's the best Jordan ad ever?

