The Only Way To See The World Finals Of The Red Bull King Of The Rock Tournament

#Red Bull
09.23.11 7 years ago

This is it. After battling it out on the red hot blacktops of the world’s playgrounds all summer, 64 of the best one-on-one players from the United States, Europe, and Asia have punched their tickets to Alcatraz Island in San Francisco for the finals of The Red Bull King of the Rock Tournament. The grand prize is $10,000 and winner takes all this Saturday.

Thanks to RedbullUSA.com, you can follow along as the all action unfolds. Tune in at 9:55 PM (PST) and watch the top 16 advance to the finals to see who becomes the official King of the Rock. If you’ve followed KOTR all summer, or if you’ve played in one of the qualifiers, then you know what type of atmosphere to expect: the five minute games are gritty, intense, and you can either ride the momentum of the crowd or get swallowed up by it.

For those of us without a spot on the rock, the Live Stream is THE opportunity to watch your city’s best ballers fight their way to the top. Make sure to tune in tomorrow night.

TOPICS#Red Bull
TAGSKing of the RockPlaygroundred bull

