The Pacers And Sixers Are Holding On By Their Fingertips; Brandon Roy Mans Up

Well, it was a great season fellas. But Indiana and Philly, you might as well start to wrap it up now. It’s summertime. Both the Pacers and Sixers put in huge efforts to try to get back into their respective series. But both squads melted down the stretch to many of the same issues: no star player to calm them down in the halfcourt and find shots, and an opposing defense that was just suffocating. Say what you want about them, but Miami and Chicago are getting it done. And tears? Brandon Roy ain’t about that life … He complained earlier this week about his minutes and opportunities, but Brandon Roy (16 points) was the difference in Portland’s five-point Game 3 win over Dallas. With the W, it’s a brand new series at 2-1. Roy, after saying he nearly came to tears in Game 2, was ready and animated. The crowd gave him a huge ovation when he checked in, and the former superstar proceeded to drop buckets. He hit four huge second-quarter shots that helped to quell a Dallas run. Then, he was the ignitor of a game-deciding run that stretched from the third to the fourth quarter. Portland ended the third quarter on a 9-3 run. Then, they continued the momentum with a 12-2 run to start the fourth to push it to 13, their largest lead of the game. Roy’s only 20-point game since Christmas also came against the Mavs in March. He must like this matchup … Still, give credit to Dallas. Portland hit them with an avalanche of energy early and the “soft” Mavs never folded. They actually controlled much of the game throughout, thanks to Dirk Nowitzki (25 points, nine rebounds) and Jason Terry (29 points, seven assists). Actually, besides those two, no one else in blue even hit double figures … Wesley Matthews (25 points) came out ripping the cords. He netted four threes before the first quarter was even halfway over. We aren’t sure if any of them ever hit the rim. With the way Portland came out, we thought the game was destined for a blowout … Late in the game, Jason Kidd hit a shot that at first looked like a two, even on replay. But a third opinion showed that the refs got it wrong and that it was actually a three. With the game still in the balance, it was a pretty big play and helped set the stage for an actual series now. OMG, the NBA is rigged. It’s rigged! … Keep reading to hear how the Bulls and Heat grabbed 3-0 leads …
every time when player complains to media about playing time/touches/coaches… what ever, he should be fined. complain to your management all day if you want, but stop bitching to media. it causes bad rep about team, disrupts chemistry, makes all kinds of bad things. and roy is complaining a lot! used to like this guy, felt sorry for him but c’mon. every now and then, he whines. its his team, he can’t play with miller, he needs more shots, more minutes… at least earn right to bitch around.
as for indy and philly, this is example what happens when you pay A-level money to players who are solid B at best. your two supposedly best players (granger and iggy) are afraid to shoot and to make plays? say what you want about players like kobe, who shoot too much sometimes, but at least they have the balls to carry their teams.
Damn, Booze and Rose both shoot like 20%, on a total of nearly 30 shots, and they still pull out the win? Ouch…I think Rose was doing himself a Kobe game, as a way to celebrate winning MVP. 4-18, 2 assists and 5 turn overs, for only 23 points. That is Kobe numbers ain’t it?
I’m still expecting a Heat-Bulls conf final with the Heat winning. If Spoelstra is smart Lebron will guard Rose and will make it personal, kinda like Kobe does D if he is in the mood.
granger aint afriad to shoot, he’s played way better then iggy…just not quite good enough is all
Props to B Roy for turnin back the clock. Damn shame about them knees. Roy healthy, with Wallace Aldridge and Matthews n Blazers are a top 4 seed out west….oh well
And JKidd’s 3 wouldn’t have mattered cuz Dre Miller doesn’t miss clutch free throws. It shoulda been 95-93. Dallas fouls. Same scenario plays out. I’m just glad the Mavs ain’t sweepin this series…
2 great moments from Portland/Dallas game. First was the blazer fan getting in Terry’s face yelling at him to stop bitchin and get down court. The other was Carlisle rolling his eyes incredulously after Haywood tried to pass him the ball from 70 ft down court
Since we talked about Centers yesterday, Roy Hibbert will be in my bottom 15 until he learns how to play pick-n-roll defense. Often times when the screen switches sides he glues his feet out of position on the wrong side of the screen. Rose’s 3 ball has abandoned him in this series so not like you have to contest that in crunch time. Hibbert is costing his team the series.
When Larry Bird asks him which legend he wants to work with this summer he better pick someone who can teach him some lateral quickness.
crazy steal-between-the-legs-behind-the-back dribble-stumble-dish by LBJ
d-rose just said “fuck it i’m going to the hole and win this”. alpha dog MVP
granger was at least trying yesterday, jrue holiday is philly’s future stud not iggy
Is that the best picture you guys had of Brandon Roy manning up?
Pacer’s last play was just aweful!
Chandler couldn’t breathe out there without getting a foul called. Mavs missed him throughout. Not sold on Roy being healthy yet, most of the tearing it up he was doing seemed to be on Peja, who wasn’t exactly playing lock-down D like Thabo Sefolosha.
Andre Miller’s hair looks bad, but Gerald Wallace just looks ridiculous. Why does he think that that braid-mullet thing is a good idea?
ha, I was right. Philly is the snooze game of these platoffs. At least the bulls pacer games are competitive. Iggy needs to work on that j bad. What’s the use of great dribble penetration if you can’t complement that with a midrange game.
brandon roy gettin it in. Glad to see him move like that post surgery. Came through big time.
Iggy is a damn bum.Aint no work on his j and all that kind of bs.He already a vet.Improvment is over.All our young dudes better than him.Then people hype his D up and everybody who is somebody bakes him.So he basically living off D-ing dudes like Gallinari.They shoulda traded him years ago when people thought he had a future.Now they’ll be lucky if they can get a pack of hot dogs and some potato bread for him.Roy might come back stronger in the future,but he aint doing nothing now.He should go sit down somewhere until he 100 percent.Thats why he fucked up now.
And smoove iggy dont have no grat dribble penetration.He cant even dribble.All he can do is run and jump.And good at making the tough guy come outta Lebron,because he damn sure dont be running around flexing and talking shit against Boston.
Not to take anything away from Rose, but why is he getting praised for playing the same way that Iverson used to get criticized for? Iverson was always “too selfish” and “forced” too much and Rose plays the exact same way yet he is praised for his play and going to be MVP. Iverson took the 76ers to the Finals with much less of a supporting role than Rose has in Chicago.
u prolly watch more sixer bball than i do.I’m a laker fan.
That being said, from what I’ve watched of these playoffs including yesterday, there’s been lots of times when he’s broken past the Heat front-line to the 12 to 15 foot spot and watch him pass it out to the three point shooter.Repeatedly.Multiple plays begging for a jumper,and when he did take it…brick.Dude is 7-25 for the series.
Now true enough they got some threes of that kind of movement,but it became pretty obvious that’s all he has to offer IMO.You do have a point though;he is a vet.The odds of him improving any more than he’s at right now are slim to none.
We all are aware Iggy is playing through injuries right? Since when does a guy who makes $80M off of athleticism not use it when his team needs him most. (Not named Vince) He clearly can’t get up, over, or around anything right now. Tough break for philly but at least it gives them something to build off of next year.
well iggy is being guarded by lebron james…. sooo whatever athleticism he is bringing to the table doesn’t really matter
question: is there a worse starter in the playoffs other than Keith Bogans? Worse starter in the league this year? Must be a 40 game starter and not starting due to injuries.
Also, watch Rose play reminds me of D-Wade in 2006. who’s better? 2010 DRose or 2006 DWade?
@swamba, doesn’t matter if bogans starts, it’s korver who finishes. Bogans did make some key treys last game.
dwade 06 – 28.4ppg, .497fg%, 5.9rb, 5.7 ast, 1.1blk, 2.2 stl
drose – 32.7pts, .379fg% 5.7rpg, 4.7ast, 1.0blk, 2.3stl
as #17 mike said, drose is playing like iverson and has stopped moving the rock..
he is believing his own hype, please dont compare him to young wade who carried his team in 06 and woulda done so in 05 and won it all baring injury…
.379fg% and still scoring 33ppg, hes making kobe look like steve nash…
Was I the only one that noticed how the Heat kept taking it at Jrue last night down the stretch? Sure he’s talented, but his lil ass has no chance defending big guards. Every time Miami forced him to switch onto dwade or lebron, I could see their eyes light up. Poor lil dude – at least he tried his best to man up, unlike many others.
Jason Kidd is my favorite player ever, and i havnt seen the replay that showed it was good, because they wouldnt show that at the RG, where i was for the game, but how do you think the refs felt after watching the review and seeing the four step studder step he pulled before shooting?
33ppgs on like 20 free throws per game. Either block the shot or foul harder. Clearly the Pacers or anyone for that matter can’t draw a charge, so you just have to lay him out. Nothing malicious but if he is jumping into your body you have to jump into his while swatting at the ball/chopping his forearms.
Bulls have won 12 in a row so I could give a fuck about a shooting percentage. When the games on the line there’s only a short list of guys I want with the ball, and Rose is one of them. Cp3 will be shaking his head at the tv watching the bulls advance in the playoffs saying to himself “well at least I shot 50 % from the field in my series” gtfoh…..
@erob.. your missing the point.. he is a pg so he should not be taking the amount of shots hes taken so far… move the rock and the game wouldnt even come down to a last second game winner…
its the god damn pacers…
I have to agree with you, DWade carried them through the playoffs that year. let’s see if DRose could do the same.
Is that the best picture you guys had of Brandon Roy manning up?
It’s the damn pacers. Not deserving of d wade comparisons yet
@common sense – seriously change the name! Stats can mean anything, take out his last game and Rose is shooting 44% from the field.
Game 1 took 23 shots scored 39
Game 2 took 25 shots scored 36
That is called efficiency, now you are right Game 3 was terrible but the only stat that matters is up 3-0.
@McSimon-Lebron/Wade beasting? They are playing the Sixers, its the Varsity playing the JV! Lets see beasting next round and then I give them props.
@F&F: Give you props on that comment, seriously Dime didn’t have a shot of him dunking on somebody?
@CLAW.. you dont seem to understand that even if the pg is getting his on supposedly efficient shooting, if he is not distributing and all the other players are doing is standing around and watching him shoot 22+ shots and 16free throws per then what does that do to the overall efficiency of said teams offense.. weve seen this scenario before with AI and look how that ended.. certainly not in a chip.. word
Ummmmmmmmmmm ChiTown is 3-0 in ther series and the kid is avg 30 points per game..
You guys want him to stop driving???
I mean seriously????????
You want Chicagos ONLY penetrator to basically stop driving and move the ball more??? Whats the point of putting pressure on a defense then??
You want the best point maker Chicago has to stop scoring and pass the ball more??? Im sure Luol Deng would be FINE with all the pressure of scoring..
You guys are ridiculous LMAO i guess u guys TRULY know how to win LMAO
Last night was an off night from Rose.. it happens.. but he got his team the win when it mattered most.. not saying he should continue to shoot that % but they are fine..
They went into a HOSTILE enviroment and took care of business.. Indiana WAS NOT going to let them live at the rim like Rose was in ChiTown..
You guys expect shit to be beautiful when the opposing team got they SEASONS on the line???
chicagos O is pretty flawed. they wont win this year chip… theyre similar to lebrons cavs in so many ways.. they play hard nosed d but with weak O. the only difference is that d rose is a far better clutch performer than bron and thats why theyre not down 3 – 0… that and Indiana cam execute in the clutch…
@common sense — “the only difference is that d rose is a far better clutch performer than bron”
How about we let Rose win a playoff series first?
@AB… hes already won one.. baring a miracle theyre into round two, but.. the comparisons that you can draw between this bulls team and lebrons cavs are startling.. surprised more people cannot see this..
Rose’s jumper doesnt leave him under a minute..
Just sayin AB :)
And is that frickin DOC???????
Lol where u been hiding bruh????? u shouldve been in here callin a Philly upset lol
Check the numbers. This season Rose shot 40% from the field in “clutch time,” while LeBron shot 43% from the field. Rose shot 20% from three, LeBron shot 23% from three. Rose committed twice as many turnovers in clutch time as LeBron. Neither of those numbers are great, but they also don’t imply one player is “far better” than the other, correct?
[www.82games.com]
Now, I’m not criticizing Rose as a crunch-time player. I don’t need to tear him down to make my point. I love his game and think he’s the MVP this year and I trust him in crunch time just like I trust LeBron or Melo or Wade or Kobe or Pierce. It’s just that before you say something like Rose is “far better” in the clutch than LeBron, you should really think about it.
@common sense- Similar to the Cavs in that there is a definite alpha male on the team. Dissimilar in the fact that they have better options at nearly all positions. Noah>old Z, Boozer>Vajayjay, Deng>better than any of the Cavs 2nd scoring options.
I was surprised Lebron went to Miami, if anywhere I thought Chitown had the best fit and supporting cast to win a chip. He would have had to change his game and I don’t think he wanted to not dominate the ball as much as he does currently.
@YOUNGFED – Whats breaking news is did Oliver Miller put down both ribs he was eating to do the pistol whip or did he stick one in his mouth to do the whipping?
@LakeShow84 — Oh, and it says LeBron shoots a higher FG percentage and has a higher plus/minus than Kobe in clutch time. Just sayin…
Jason Maxiell, Boobie Gibson and Kwame Brown have a better +/- than Lebron, just saying.
@common sense- The Lebron/Cav analogy I think works better with Dwight Howard. Even at the PG position where Mo Will and J. Nelson were the only ones to do anything along with Dwight/Lebron in the playoffs.
I wasn’t taking anything away from Rose and I’m certainly not saying to stop his game. The other players on the Bulls have learned how to play around his game and it’s working so far. I don’t think they’ll make it past Miami or Boston though if he’s the only offensive threat.
All I was trying to say is that Iverson got such a bad rap and was constantly bashed in the national media yet Rose is praised and being crowned MVP. Iverson also carried the 76ers to the Finals with a lot less around him than Rose has in Chicago.
@CLAW — C’mon, you know you have to put the stars and the role players on different planes in a case like that. Don’t start the “Is Luc Longley better than Patrick Ewing because he has rings?” kind of argument.
