The Real Reason Why Philly Lost Game 1 In Boston

As broken down in Sunday’s Smack, the Sixers lost a hard fought Game 1 against the Celtics Saturday night. Although fingers can be pointed at Lou Williams for his poor shot selection and also at Doug Collins for his poor clock management and substitutions, the Sixers may have actually lost the game because their biggest fan was ejected in the first quarter.

If you have been watching Sixer home games, it’s hard not to notice the old man who sits courtside; instead of sitting in his chair, he is often kneeling on the court. Christened “Old Man Knees” by J.E. Skeets of The Basketball Jones, Alan Horwitz is a life-long 76er fan with courtside seats for the last 35 years. Horowitz made the trip up to Boston on Saturday and, as usual, had a courtside seat. However, he wasn’t there for long as during the first quarter he was ejected from the building for elbowing Avery Bradley.

After reviewing the NBA Fan Code of Conduct, it appears that Horwtiz broke the following rule:

“Guests who engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court will be immediately ejected from the arena.”

Hopefully for the Sixers’ sake, Old Man Knees is able to remain civil during Game 2. The team, on the road and trying to tie up the series, needs all the support they can get.

For more on Old Man Knees check out this interview done by The 700 Level:

