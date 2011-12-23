The Return of Slick Rick

Ricky Davis is back. Yes, he of great beards, lots and lots of shots, and cheating-to-get-himself-a-triple-double fame (watch after the jump) has returned. Sort of.

Ridiculous Upside is reporting that Ricky (as well as Greg Ostertag!) has signed a contract with the NBDL and will find out what team he is on once he clears waiver Tuesday afternoon.

From the site:

Davis, 32, last played in the NBA for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2009-10 season before being released midseason after the team acquired Steve Blake and Travis Outlaw. The high-scoring swingman has since spent time playing abroad in France, Turkey and China, but has apparently decided the best route toward an NBA comeback is by signing to play in its official minor league.

And yes, that’s right. We put Ricky Buckets on the cover of Dime #10 back in the day. Trust us – at the time it seemed to make perfect sense.

Here’s that clip of Ricky infamously shooting at his own hoop in an effort to get himself a triple-double while with the Cavs:

