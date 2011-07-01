The Apocalypse Is Here

Well it’s here. Doomsday is upon us. Nothing will be the same, not even NBA.com. Team websites will be gloomy (except that we’ll probably be smothered with photos/videos of dance teams/cheerleaders). The owners and players are still miles apart, with much of the tension focused on this hard cap that the suits seem obsessed with inserting. Plus, the players’ latest proposal was pretty much mocked out loud in public by David Stern and Adam Silver. But there is a silver lining in all of this: Gilbert Arenas can tweet away to his heart’s fancy, and have absolutely no repercussions. A tweet from the man himself: So the lockout rules–there’s none once it hits midnight we can say and do what we want without any fines or future fines … Speaking of fines, Ric Bucher tweeted that league offices plan to fine any team that contacts players 1 MILLION DOLLARS. Dude…seriously? … Since it looks like we are going to have all this time to twiddle our thumbs (we’ll be running next), here’s a question for everyone: there were 37 active players in 2010-2011 who also played in the lockout-shortened 1998-99 season. How many of them can you name? … Both Nene and Tyson Chandler were unable to work out extensions with their respective teams and are now free agents. Nene, who apparently wants a deal starting at around $13 million a year, will be all sorts of courted. And although he really wants to get back in Dallas, Chandler wasn’t going to take a paycut and the Mavs weren’t going to do anything drastic until after they saw what the new CBA would entail. But they need to be careful. Sacramento and Toronto are already contending they’re gonna throw more than just dollars Chandler’s way. If you’re Chandler, would you rather stay in a championship situation, pampered by Cuban or head to a cold-weather, terrible team or a franchise who no one knows if the owners are purposely trying to sabotage it? At the same time, money talks … It just strikes us as odd that we’d be talking about Wilt the Stilt on a stamp, considering all that he was. Yes he was great. But after years of revisionist history, there isn’t much talk about how he hated big moments, literally wilted in the pressure (he even used to admit this), nearly everyone who ever played with him couldn’t stand him, all of them ripping him in book after book and how he was entirely obsessed with his own numbers, convinced the entire point of basketball was to see him play. Sorry about the rant. We’re just trying to even out the love affair, considering most of what you’ll hear is “Why not? The guy averaged 50 points a game for a whole season!” Either way, it would be tremendous; The only athletes to have this are Jackie Robinson, Babe Ruth, Joe Louis and Jesse Owens. Does Wilt deserve to be in that company? … Cleveland, we hope you enjoy having Omri Casspi around. He better be worth it, considering you guys wouldn’t give up J.J. Hickson (and spare parts) for Amar’e Stoudemire less than two years ago (although some voices still contend it was Phoenix that backed out), and now you’ve gone and given him away for a pick and someone whose career average is 9.5 PPG. Sacramento is smitten with their new power forward, and the team’s press release showcases that … Almost immediately upon arriving in Milwaukee, Stephen Jackson let it be known that he wants a contract extension, one that will pay him upwards of $10 million a year until he turns 37. This will not end well … Shannon Brown says he will opt out and test free agency. But how much money would you give to a guy who couldn’t even shoot 30% from deep (after a blazing start to the season)? … Jeff Green was also given a qualifying offer by the Celtics, making him a restricted free agent … Brian Scalabrine plans to try playing overseas, seemingly a little aggravated at a bunch of millionaires/billionaires arguing and taking away his opportunity to earn standing ovations for 15 seconds. But over there, he’ll be just another guy. Even if he grows out a ginger beard, he’ll lose his appeal as the walking victory cigar … We’re out like muzzling Arenas.
For breaking news, rumors, exclusive content, and contests sent right to your inbox, sign up here for the Dime Email Newsletter.
Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook
With the way DIME has been writing articles of late, maybe we’ll get a Smurfs/NBA players comparison article just for kicks. But seriously, am I the only one who isnt freaking out about a possible missed season?
What, no mention about the NY losing to Atlanta and Minny handling Tulsa…? lol
LOL @ Young Gunner…a Smurfs/NBA players comparison…HAHA! He got you there, Dime…
are you gonna miss this:
[30.media.tumblr.com]
This is lame. Seriously lame. The NBA going away along with football. On one hand, the season is a little long, so if they come back for 50-60 games, it should be ultra competitive. On the other hand, FFFFFFUUUUUU NBA!!! Shortened seasons eat ass. And I hate eating ass. I mean I’ll eat an ass and all, but this is out of control. Nobody held a gun to anyones head to sign Joe Johnson to a max deal. Is he supposed to say no?!?! WTF?! I am gonna be miserable. I need to talk to Sporty J… I miss him.
How about Dime providing us with a Smack on ongoing tournaments in Europe or Asia. It is not the NBA but it is better than nothing.
At the very least, it will provide us with some laughs especially if it involves some unpronounciable names and over the hill NBA players.
And let me just repeat myself. How about the NBA and the players look at the socialist and communist structures to resolve the deadlock. Capitalist ways are not working for them now.
I hope Scalabrine takes his ass to Afghanistan or North Korea, or basically anywhere he would be shot on sight. How is the biggest scrub in the league the most put out by the lockout? I would think the regular season would just serve as a long reminder of how abysmal a ballplayer he is.
I´ve got 27.
shaquille oneal, jermaine oneal, ray allen, kevin garnett, jason kidd, grant hill, juwan howard, antonio mcdyess, kurt thomas, theo ratliff, marcus camby, kobe bryant, steve nash, peja sojakovic, derek fisher, z.illgauskas, tim duncan, chauncey billups, tracy mcgrady, mike bibby, antawn jamison, vince carter, dirk nowitzki, paul pierce, al harrington, nazr mohammed and rashard lewis.
The owners and players better meet up soon, and not wait a month or two like 98/99 season. okay dime here goes, active players from last lock out…….Jason kidd, grant hill, ray allen, Kg, Kobe, D=fish, steve nash, Antonio mcdyess, (i dunno if you count Vince and pierce as they were rookies?), Kurt thomas, joe smith, theo ratliff…..okay i think i’m done, i’ve only just woke up
I’m usually not high on greedy owners, but in this situation I’m more with them. If the numbers are true and 22 out of 30 teams are losing money, than I completely understand they want to do sg about this. And the players really could take a little paycut, this is happening in all other jobs and they will still make millions.
@Bear
Congrats on the good memory, but how can you forget Tim Duncan, since he won the championship in the lockout year? Either way, not bad at all ;)
Chauncy billups, marcus camby, T-mac, antwan jamison, mike bibby, juwan howard, Big z, al harrington, jermain o’neal, Peja…. plus the ones that have been said… did we get em all yet?
Will the NBA ever see a employee/player owned and operated franchise?
I don’t mind you guys slamming the raptor franchise, but to continue to slam the toronto weather is just ignorant. Minni, Chicago and NY are just as bad. Infact, the snow has been worse in NY and Chicago that past few winters.
Though I live in raptor land, I would love to see Chandler stick around and go for the repeat.
Would Wilt get on a stamp for his on-court or in-bed accomplishments?
Bear Quedas and LMNOP said all the ones I was thinking of so the only name I could come up with was Erick Dampier. And yes Vince and Pierce count (IMO) so that means Dirk would count also
On second thought after going back to read the question, maybe Dirk Vince and Pierce dont count….
Will Austin Burton still be a Lebron apologist even if Lebron won’t be playing?
What do you expect? With no hoops to talk about, what can I do other than bashing AB?
Wilt’s Stamp will just be a picture of a big black boner with the words “Been There, Done Them”
@ 19-there should hv been a “no homo” in thr somewhere. lol
So no basketball and football this fall? I may be trippin’ but its starting to sound like the world might end as far as males are concerned…
I agree with the comment from “alf (from melmak)”
Dime should totally begin writing smack about other tournaments in other countries. It would be interesting and you could probably focus more on those tournaments that are more prominent, like the spanish league or… well idk, you at Dime would surely know what ball leagues are more popular around the world.
It would be interesting to know about bball talented players that are tearing it up in other countries, and at the same time see if Dime can get those strangely spelled last names right every time lol.
Whow … but Dime would stop writing about the greatest basketball league in the world. Crazy.
I can’t say enough, players and owners have got to get this thing figured out. Players just agree on a pay cut already, you guys are millionaires, and owners need to stop throwing cash at players that probably don’t diserve such lucrative contracts that amount to millions over 5-8 years or something … Enter Stephen Jackson, “Stephen Jackson let it be known that he wants a contract extension, one that will pay him upwards of $10 million a year until he turns 37” THank you for serving as an example S-Jack.
THE only loosers in this whole “Spock Doubt” are the fans. This is what has happened to the NBA, its a business of money, no longer about basketball. The league is like 80% money and marketing for the max buck, and 20% basketball.
Wilt Chamberlain … I’m really surprised, all i have ever heard about him is that he was great. I didn’t know he had such a negative impact as well. So when it mattered he totally choked, and only played for stats. On top of that it sounds like he wasn’t much of good teammate. So he’s being considered for a stamp because of stats, and not because he was a role model as basketball player. I think the stamp guys should reconsider putting Wilt on something as symbolic as being put on a stamp.
Basketball season will be done, NFL is making money and are not that far apart while the NBA is talking 20% paycuts, that could get ugly.
Wilt might have been a jerk but a center that can lead the league in assists is just unreal, put that with scoring 100 points and its something never seen in the NBA before or since.
Plus he banged like 2,000 shorties
Thank you Dime. You just verified my entire argument (besides the rings of course) that it’s Russell over Wilt NO QUESTION. “You play to win the game!!”
“It just strikes us as odd that we’d be talking about Wilt the Stilt on a stamp, considering all that he was. Yes he was great. But after years of revisionist history, there isn’t much talk about how he hated big moments, literally wilted in the pressure (he even used to admit this), nearly everyone who ever played with him couldn’t stand him, all of them ripping him in book after book and how he was entirely obsessed with his own numbers, convinced the entire point of basketball was to see him play.”
@Claw, rumor has it, you need to add another zero to that last sentence.
I didnt read anyone else’s posts, let’s see how many i get: Grant Hill, Vince Carter, Steve Nash, Tim Duncan, Kurt Thomas, Antonio McDyess, Paul Pierce, Marcus Camby, KG, Ray Allen, Juwan Howard, Big Z, Anthony Carter, Brad Miller, Ron Artest, Jason Kidd, Peja Stojakovich, Mike Bibby, Jason Williams (is he still in the L?), Elton Brand (I think he was a rook), Kobe, Derek Fischer, Jermaine O’Neal, TMAC, Stephen Jackson, Antawn Jamison, Laura Hughes (is he still in the league?)Nazr Mohamed, Rashard Lewis, Chauncey Billups, Dirk, Anthony pArker, Al Harrington…these I am pretty sure of…here’s more people who just look old: Mike Pietrus, Michael Redd,, Rip Hamilton, Tony Parker…
@F&F : Damn, then Wilt needs to have his Stilt placed on a stamp because that is damn impressive, though the stamp might be too big to place on an envelope.
Maybe we’ll get some new classic commercials like my favorite from ’99.
Two guys playing horse, I love this game! – Samuel L. Jackson
no nba, no nfl, and the worst summer movie season ever…i’m guessing that’s about a 5% hit to the american economy as a whole, seeing as it mostly consists (exports, that is) of entertainment and weapons-and u thought the greek economy was looking bleak!