The Sonics Are Still Making Noise

During Game 3 of the Thunder/Nuggets series in the Mile High earlier this week, something interesting caught my eye. It was something that I’ve seen in various NBA arenas over the past few years and it was sitting directly behind press row near center court.
It was Seattle Sonics fans.
They were decked out in gear and holding signs, aimed directly at Thunder Nation to see. As it happens, it appears to be the work of Jason Reid and his documentary, Sonicsgate. On their website, a headline proudly proclaims, “SONICSGATE GOES TO DENVER,” with the subhead stating, “We will not be silenced.” Any video from the game has yet to surface on their end, but it seems likely something will be up soon.
The documentary, which if you haven’t seen already is absolutely worth a view, was created to chronicle the history of the Sonics organization and management, and show the events that led up to its relocation to Oklahoma City. The award-winning film, which dropped a little over a year ago, highlights views and opinions of everyone from Gary Payton to George Karl. Reid is able to really make the audience become intertwined in the history of the city and team, while provoking a lot of questions and theories surrounding the details of how the relocation deal was ultimately pulled off.
Since the documentary has gone live, Reid and company have continued to keep their collective foot on the gas pedal moving forward, educating and appealing to the nation’s basketball fan base. So, head over to sonicsgate.org to peep a horde of related videos, interviews and the actual film in its entirety. Because even though OKC is playing their best basketball and is quickly becoming the NBA’s darling fan favorite, the hoop fiends in the Emerald City shouldn’t be forgotten.
Seattle had their chance to keep the team.
Why doesn’t anyone bitch about any of the
other 16 franchise moves?
Wow, it’s great! full support from Mexico!
Potts, this move is the most recent. You didn’t have the internet and social media like you do now to chronicle this injustice to the fans.
The movie does a great job of giving the fan a front row seat in the sausage making factory that is team relocation.
I bet if Facebook and Twitter were around during the Sonics move it may have made a difference in getting support to save the team. Who knows..
This is for all fans not just Sonics fans.. WE ARE ALL FANS
I used to work for Starbucks when the team was sold. The rumor around the office was that Howard was pissed that he could not get funding to build a new stadium. This is why he sold to Clay Bennett, Howard knew that they were going to move the team to Oklahoma.
I know FB and Twitter were around then but not like they are today.
Die potts!
Potts,
If you know anything about the Sonics’ relocation, or if you had watched Sonicsgate, or if you lived in Seattle and were a basketball fan at the time of the move, you’d know that Seattle fans did NOT have a chance to keep the team. We were sold out by Howard Schultz, the mayor of the city, and the state legislature. Bennett put forth an arena “plan” that he knew was completely absurd and had no chance of being approved. The plan was to move the team from day one of the sale. The fact that anyone at all showed up to games in those final years to watch a horrible basketball team that everyone knew was on its way out the door is a testament to the passion and vitality of the Seattle basketball fan base. We never stood a chance, though. Keeping our team was not an option, and that is the point.
Plus, people do “bitch” about their teams moving all the time. Ask a Brooklyn Dodgers or New York (baseball) Giants fan if they had an easy time getting over their teams moving. Any fan who has a team ripped away from them is entitled to complain as much as they want about it, as far as I’m concerned. We in Seattle are lucky enough to have a group as dedicated as the Sonicsgate team (along with the scores of Sonicsgate supporters who pledge money to send the team to these playoff games). That is why we are so visible, and probably is why you seem to think we are the only ones “bitching” about our team being taken from us. If you don’t want to see Sonics fans, best stop watching the NBA, because we aren’t going anywhere, and we are not going to stop “bitching” anytime soon. Deal with it.
Seattle is NBA-Champion and has so much history, they were the worlds biggest NBA-Team of the 1990s, it´s just sad that they got ripped of by the NBA.
You know there are millions of NBA-Fans all over the world and the NBA really hurt a lot of them with letting Clay Bennett fool the City of Seattle. Everyone knows what he was doing and everyone understands what the NBA is doing here.
OKC is a non factor of World Basketball because they lack class, lack spirit, lack a interesting city. Who should ever ask themself in which part of the US this little OKC is? NBA has hust itself with that move and thanks to the Sonics-Fans it hurts still and it will hurt for a long time. And this guys from Seattle has all the respect of the NBA-Fans in the US and all over the world.
You better Hurry a get a new team in Seattle or OKC will own your history. You can come to OKC and see the world championship trophy from the days in Seattle.
Your loss is our gain. Welcome to capitalism !
@sven ‘Seattle is NBA-Champion and has so much history, they were the worlds biggest NBA-Team of the 1990s, it´s just sad that they got ripped of by the NBA.’
ure kidding, right????
whatabout that team who won 6 rings???
SonicsGate matters for one simple reason – David Sterns NBA doesn’t give a rats ass about the fans and the deceit he directly supported in Seattle could arrive at your town next.
Stand up now for the Sonics, for the Kings and for ‘jeopardy’ franchises everywhere. To hijack a famous quote….YOUR team next.
First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out —
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out —
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out —
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.
How inadequate was Key Arena? I been to a couple of Sonic games and thought it was just fine, parking sucks but I didn’t think it was bad enough to move an entire franchise. There’s something that smells fishy about this and it’s not Pikes Place Market.
Tough that Seattle lost its team, but please don’t be disillusioned that anyone really cares if a handful of Sonics fans in full garb show up at away games. While that may be kind of cute and amusing, nobody really cares about it.
And @ post 8, OKC lacks “class” and “spirit”? Are you kidding? Do you watch their games? Please go sip your latte, buddy.
Diego,
OKC fans are great, but they root for stolen goods. OKC is deserving a team and really should’ve gotten the Hornets,but the NBA was too afraid of bad press moving them post Katrina, so Bennett’s raiders were promised what ever team came up for sale. Sadly for Seattle and the northwest, petulant Schultz was pissed and three years of collusion, purposeful gutting of the team (you think the Zombies would be as good if they had to worry about filling the arena for three years? They wanted the team to suck) and OKC gets their team. Funny thing is I bet Seattle gets the Hornets in a couple of years. If people don’t care about a few Seattle fans, why is it getting so much press and you’re talking about it Diego? Obviously you do care, guilt for rooting for stolen goods? I’m curious what happens to OKC in 5-10 years when they aren’t good, wonder where they’ll move to then.
Haven’t seen the video (don’t have 2 hrs on a Saturday night to spare), but hopefully someone makes mention about how ludicrous it is that any owner anywhere gets $ from the city to fund a stadium. Rich getting richer. Bunch of criminals.
Great film, heartbreaking. As a Knick fan for what it’s worth, I really do miss the SuperSonics. :o( RIP
@ okchater – Thanks!