Carmelo Has a Mini Meltdown; The Spurs Torture the Lakers; Deron Williams & Kyrie Irving Put On A Show

, we hope you surround yourself with protection tonight. You might turn up along the rocks in the Pacific Ocean tomorrow morning, courtesy of a crazed. Down two on the last possession last night against the Spurs, Gasol couldn’t find anyone to pass to. Instead, he launched a moon shot from the corner. Even as he was shooting it, Bryant (28 points, eight assists) already had his palms out in the ultimate “WTF ARE YOU DOING?!” stance. It didn’t go in, the Spurs walked out of there with the win, and it ruined a late-game rush from Gasol where he scored four straight clutch points … For the Spurs, they’re still the West’s best, behind 19 and seven dimes from, and 18 points and nine boards from. And it was(11 points) who hit the game-winner, coming off a down screen with 9.3 seconds left and dropping a late Halloween treat in Bryant’s mug … The Knicks might still be undefeated, and they might’ve casually worn Orlando down in the fourth quarter of a 99-89 win in Disney World, but they weren’t very impressive –in particular. Why has New York been so much better this year? It’s because ‘Melo (25 points, eight rebounds) has actually bought in, stopped holding the ball and giving more than 12 percent effort on the defensive end. But last night, he didn’t run back on defense on multiple occassions, instead hanging out clamoring for foul calls. He refused to hustle. He even got into an argument withbecause he wasn’t helping when his man set ball screens, choosing to stay tight onand… aka he didn’t feel like moving. It all finally came to a head during a sequence where(who was AWESOME by the way) blocked Anthony’s shot twice at the rim, and then bothered him on two more all on the same possession. Clearly frustrated, ‘Melo threw his hands up in the air and didn’t even bother to get back on D. Just for good measure, on the next possession – the first of the fourth – Harkless blocked him again … Watching Toronto survive a late flurry of shots from the Pacers to win, 74-72, wasn’t very fun. In fact, it was depressing. We might’ve even shortchanged Danny Granger‘s offensive impact in Indiana because while we knew it was big, the Pacers look just awful right now. We’d rather watch amovie. They could be getting worse too. The Raptors, less than 24 hours after losing a marathon game in Toronto, won despite scoring just five fourth quarter points. Down only two in the closing seconds,missed an easy five-foot turnaround beforegot the offensive rebound and fired up a deep three. It was long. After another Pacers offensive rebound and timeout,(18 points) was short on a pull-up. George got yet another rebound, and missed another jumper off the dribble. That last Indiana sequence played out exactly like their season has: get every rebound, but never able to make/create a shot … On the other side,messed around and got a triple-double (13 points, 10 boards and 10 dimes) … Portland blew out Sacramento, 103-86, behind another big night from(22 points, nine assists) … The NBA released the balloting (also on Facebook) for this year’s All-Star Game. They’re also allowing fans to vote on Twitter by writing the player’s first and last name and hashtag #NBABALLOT. We’d hate to be the guy who has to sift through all of the “Labron James” and “Paul Gasol” entries from fans … And rememberand the issues with his anxiety? Well, the future of his career just got very interesting with one public statement and one Twitter rant