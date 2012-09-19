The Spurs’ New Alternate Uniform Is Unlike Any Other

There will be no Dallas Chaparrals ABA retro night in San Antonio this season, but the alternate jersey void will be filled by … this. The new, silver alternate uniform will be worn on opening against Oklahoma City, per Uni Watch, although if the Spurs are running low on practice jerseys before then, the alternate’s look appears as if it could fit in just fine there, too.

The Spurs’ look includes a logo instead of a wordmark across the chest — I can’t think of another alternate that goes with simply a logo — with the player number elevated above it at an angle. I have a couple issues with the front: With a single digit it looks OK, but it could be a mess when double-digit numbers are in that tight of space next to the collar, which also isn’t that far from the Spur logo. (The logo, by the way, harkens back — and not in a good way — to the short-lived North Carolina design change in the Joseph Forte and Julius Peppers era that was switched back next season because everyone hated it.) The other critique goes back to the spacing: It seems like a better look to have the “U” part of the spur centered on the jersey rather than the spur itself. That could just be me, but it and the number make for awkward spacing. Again, I’m not a design critic and these jerseys will be worn but a handful of times this season, but it’s my first impression.

I can’t help but wonder if the all-silver-everything look is a nod to the all-gray uniforms that college programs have added in the last two seasons, mostly under Nike schools. I have a feeling the silver/gray that looks bland here will be better in person and on TV. While I concede that black and silver/gray is a pretty hard combination to put a new spin on, I’m not sure this is a home run.

If you look at these and see a product you must have, however, they’ll be available at retail stores and on NBAStore.com on Saturday, Oct. 6.

