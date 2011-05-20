The Superhuman Beard

We used to think the best part of James Harden was his beard. Not anymore. Not with the way he helped spearhead a huge 106-100 Game 2 win for the Thunder by scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter. After a first game that saw Dallas’ bench chew up the Thunder reserves, it looks like someone took it upon himself to make things right. Actually they all took it personal. Nick Collison (six points, seven rebounds), Eric Maynor (13 points), Daequan Cook (eight points) and most importantly Harden (23 points, seven rebounds, four treys) all contributed. The bench was so good, they combined with Kevin Durant (24 points) to play the entire fourth quarter, staving off Dirk and the Mavs. In the fourth quarter Nowitzki was destroying Collison (who is dangerously close to hitting that point where someone goes from underappreciated to overrated), destroying him on the box, finishing with 16 of his 29 points in the final frame. Collison wasn’t forcing him into tough shots. Dirk was at the rim almost every time he touched it. Yet it wasn’t enough. OKC kept the lead because Harden was a beast. At the end of the third, he hit a four-point play, and then in the fourth had five straight points in the middle of the quarter that gave OKC some breathing room. But the real dagger was a run of possessions with four minutes left. Dallas turned it over on two straight trips, and then Harden hit an end-of-the-shot-clock launch against Jason Terry that was preceded by a crossover, a behind-the-back and a step-back. Awesome. All of a sudden, the Thunder were up 10 and the game was basically over … How will Russell Westbrook respond? He was visibly frustrated in the second half, and ended up sitting the entire fourth quarter. It wasn’t his fault. He was ballin’ (18 points), but the bench was playing so well, Scottie Brooks had to bite the bullet. The last time Westbrook was questioned, he showed up with a Game 7 triple-double. What’s gonna happen in Game 3? … Near the end of the first quarter, Durant drove right and crammed one all over Brendan Haywood. Mr. Carlisle, next time you should tell Peja to back up. Was that one of the top playoffs dunks of this century? Magic Johnson called it one of the five best playoff dunks he’s ever seen, amazingly without yelling something like, “DURANT IS BACK! HE’S BACK!” … It’s bad that it has come to a point where announcers are scolding young players like Durant to learn to flop better. Where did we go wrong? Was it when we felt bad for Vlade guarding Shaq and let him get away with it? Instead of trying to cut the guaranteed contracts in half, how about the owners just focus on cutting flopping in half. We’d be happy with that … Dallas went on a 10-0 run early in the first after Jason Kidd (13 points, five steals) found Shawn Marion for a dunk and then threw two straight lobs to Tyson Chandler (15 points, 13 rebounds). It wasn’t looking good for the Thunder; Dallas’ offense was flowing, Chandler had caught something like 28 alley-oops and the bench hadn’t even come in yet. But somehow, OKC weathered the early storm, and then settled into Harden pick-n-rolls on every possession early in the second quarter. Considering that Harden always makes something good happen, why doesn’t Scott Brooks go to more of these? Dallas supposedly has the better bench, but it was the OKC subs that found a way to create a 16-point turnaround. During a run spanning from the end of the first to the beginning of the second quarter, the Thunder bench scored on 10 straight trips … J.J. Barea (11 points). Seriously. First, we find out he’s completely broken the laws of physics by making a six-point jump and nabbing a former Miss Universe. Now, the dude has become the Tyronn Lue of these playoffs. Everything’s falling his way right now … And who decided it was a good idea to have the announcers standing during the opening comments? It helped remind us how small the Notorious J.V.G. is. He looks just like an older version of Dan Gilbert‘s swagged-out son, minus the swag … We’re out like Boozer on the mic.
Fear the Beard.
I said it yesterday, Harden outplays Terry we win.
Harden is shutting up all the “shoulda taken reke’, curry, jennings” haters. I love it.
roll on thunder.
“He looks like an older version of Dan Gilbert’s swagged-out son, minus the swag ”
…really??? come on now
Oh oh! Somebody call 911. Dallas is about to choke. Dirk cant lead his to a championship as usual. I told you guys that Dallaa does not want to see the Thunder. Heat vs Thunder NBA Finals. Heat in 6
I appreciate the kind words for Westbrook, but he wasnt ‘ballin”. As many TOs as assists and hitting half your shots is ballin’? While acting like a 14yo when you get subbed after a bonehead TO?
Ive been doubting Scott Brooks, but he clearly has balls and he controls his team.
And if im a Mav, i want Dirk to get the ball sooner then the 4th quarter, but props to OKC for adjusting and running early doubles at him and fronting him at times. You all saw what happens when Dirk actually isolates in the post or at the ft-line = buckets. So good job of containing him most of the game.
I don’t know what Brooks was thinking. He’s just really lucky that dallas didnt come back and win or he might be out of a job next year. I mean, he played his bench and durant the entire 4th. You don’t let your starters play the entire 4th- but he let his bench do it. Not to mention there’s a non-zero chance that this could screw up his 2nd best player.
durantula on Mr 36%
[www.youtube.com]
sick sick sick.
i’m begining to believe that harden is their 2nd best player… as smack says, whenever he does something, it always ends in something good and the proof is in the playoffs.
another great series. i hope both go 7 games.
if mavs loose, i don’t believe its due to choking. its because they lack athleticism to deal with the thunder who have talent and depth at ever position. mavs are to small in the backcourt
but ya gotta love j.j….
Doesn’t Harden remind anyone of Plug One? (De La)
@ Dime
-” All of a sudden, the Thunder were up 10 and the game was basically over …”
Not quite. Thunder were up 102-96 with just over a minute left when Dirk found Kidd with a sweet dime on the left baseline and Kidd bricked the 3. The same shots the Mavs were hittin against LA, they missin against OKC…..of course.
p.s. Durant’s dunk is maybe just outta the top ten playoff dunks:
My faves:
-T-Mac over Bradley
-KJ over The Dream
-The Glyde over Cartwright
-Jordan coast-to-coast over Miami
-Starks over the Bulls
-Robert Pack over Seattle
-Robert Horry over Rip
-Pippen over Ewing
-Kemp over Lister
-Jordan baseline on Ewing
-Kobe(wearin the 8) on Steve Nash
-Kobe reverse crush vs TWolves
-Dr. J over Bill Walton and that other one where he takes off from about the freethrow line n crushes on some random blazer dude
-and of course, Baron over Kirilenko
im not gon lie i lol’d at the nick gilbert line.
That dunk by Durant was nice, but pls just forget the toughguy face afterwards, unless his fragile self wants to get knocked down by Haywood or Chandler.
I say good call on sitting Westbrook, he really should just think it through and not make boneheaded plays so often. He responded in game 7 vs. Memphis, I’m hoping he’ll do so in the WCF game 3.
Fear The Beard!!!!!
@sporty-j
Did u even watch the game? Dirk was clutch as hell, always making the right play, esp in the 4th quarter. When might stupid people actually stop calling dirk out?
I think if brooks did not take out westbrook in the 4th the game would have been much closer. Whenever harden had the ball you were always thinking that he will score or make a good pass.
props goes to Brooks for sticking with what’s working instead of trying to massage egos and play westbrook. Yeah you need him, you need the wins more though. Harden was beasting this game…mad efficient.
Brooks finally realized that Maynor at PG made more sense for the 4th quarter instead of trigger-happy Westbrook. Don’t be surprised if the Thunder try to move Westbrook this summer, possibly for a Chris Paul. That is, ofcourse, if the Thunder don’t win it all, but when you are benching your “star” point guard in the 4th of a must-win playoff game, there’s a problem…
They may try to play it down right now by saying the 2nd unit was playing well and Westbrook might say “I’m good,” but we all know there’s something brewin’ there…
The lesson for Westbrook was “we can do this shit with or without you. Play smart, or be a spectator.”
Of course he’ll probably feel dissed or disrespected, or even dissrespected – point is, the talent is there but his head is not
im sorry i sit back and listen to all the “thunder going to try to trade russ” for cp3??? really?? come on man dude is 22 they not giving up on him just yet.
“…Collison (who is dangerously close to hitting that point where someone goes from underappreciated to overrated)”
Dirk does that to guys. Kinda like what he did to the
“young Hakeem” Ibaka? All that talk about Ibaka = young Hakeem was nullified by Nowitzki.
Maynor did work, finally Brooks realized what I was saying all along.
How about an ultra-athletic, small line-up of:
1- Maynor
2- Westbrook
3- Harden
4- Durant
5- Ibaka
Probably not that great on D but damn would they kill a fastbreak!
CP3 doesn’t make bad decisions. Lakers series is evidence if you don’t believe me. Westbrook was benched because he made bad decisions. Yeah, he is 22, but if you get a chance to pair a pass-first PG that can score when he wants with KD, over a shoot-first PG who might be able to pass when he wants, then you do it. Sorry, but I’m not the only one who would pull that off…
If this really comes up: CP3 for Westbrook. In a heartbeat. CP3 ist THE mold for the perfect PG.
got to agree with you Skeeter..a pass first PG who can plays defense is what separate the Thunder from greatness..i mean they’re great but they are a Russ TO away from disaster at times..who knows rubio might come good (now don’t flame me fellas)..if OKC gets Dwill, that’s dynasty right there..
sporty
hahahaplease man goh(chicagorilla remember his post about you guys thinking alike damn man sorry) dirj was awesome in the 4th but dallas went back to being dallas. dirk does everything he can his teammates choke and they blame the shit on him. 10 for 7 in the 4th.
Someone’s gotta call Magic Johnson out. If Durant is back, where did he go? He led the league in scoring and has been a beast since his second year. He ain’t gone nowhere. That’s almost as bad as claiming the dunk contest is back EVERY year.
Had to give Brooks his props last night, I think he’s holding his own on the sidelines during this post-season. Benching Russy was a level-headed move yet ballsy move that paid off. Hope Russ shakes it off though, not a good look when everybody can see the asst coach telling you to stop pouting while your team is winning.
The NBA needs to do something with all the flopping. I swear 90% of the players in the NBA’s idea of playing defense is drawing offensive fouls. Instead of contesting shots, they’re sliding over to take charges. That’s the sole reason the NBA has become ultra-soft.
I only caught part of the game last night, but I was disgusted with what I saw. On every OKC possession, the Mavs were either flopping (which Mark Jackson called them out for) or complaining to the refs about pushoffs, elbows, etc. From what I saw, the Mavs have zero desire to play actual defense. I was impartial to the teams in this series, but now I’m rooting against Dallas. That entire team is bitch-made and the way they play “defense” makes me sick to my stomach.
I think the NBA should institute a flopping rule. It’s a defensive foul, plus the other team retains possession, just like a flagrant foul. That’s the only way I can see the league cutting down on flopping.
I think about how childish it is to pout while your on the bench if you are a starter. Yeah, you’re used to getting the crunchtime minutes and being out there to finish the game. But, the fact that reserve players are so supportive of you and are constantly engaged in a game they might not even get into should be enough of a reminder that just because you start, doesn’t mean you will finish. I wish more players didn’t take for granted their status as a starter.
Bottom Line: Cats would kill to be out there, starting or not, so pouting on the bench when you are benched ain’t all that great of a look, homes…
The only way to prevent flopping would be if the NBA instituted a 24 second penatly power play.
@Brown I get what you’re saying but why risk getting called for a foul and giving them 2 free shots when you can cause a turnover? Yeah its soft but its smart also. IMO its not as bad as the pump fake then jump right into a helpless defender while they’re in the air. Now THATS soft.
The league said they would start penalizing players for flopping but they have yet to enforce it and probably never will
lol @Ian
Ah well it was bound to happen.
somewhere in Dallas B.Haywood is taking shots and trying to explain to the stripper why Durantula caught him slippin.
Barkley on the Dan Patrick show says he, Duncan, Malone, KG, and Mchale are better than Dirk.
“I love Dirk, but HE don’t think he’s one of the greatest!”
Chuck is an idiot, but at least he kept it real and didnt hop on the bandwagon.
Its funny…actually its not funny at all to watch you turncoats flip on Westbrook like he went from being a blood to a crip overnight.
Scott Brooks nearly cost his team the game because he wanted to have a d!ck swinging contest with his 2nd best player.
Why is no on pointing out how terrible the last three possesions were for the Thunder as Maynor dribble around aimlessly while the clock ran down and he couldnt get the ball to Durant nor make a play forhimself. The last possesion he dribbled out the clock and lost the ball!
But apparently it was a great decision to take out Russ. Gtfoh.
Intresting that Dirk took two more shots and had 20 less pts lol. Damn that ft line. The dude still took 10fts and somehow that doesnt look as bad next to 24 attempts for a jump shooter.
Remember when Gilbert Arenas promised to light up the Blazers and Suns because Coach K, Nate McMillain and Mike D’Antoni left him off the Olympic team? Well if the Thunder trade Westbrook I can honestly see him doing something like that.
I wonder if/when Harden will become a starter. He’s great off the bench, but he’s so talented, I can’t see keeping him there forever
Westbrook is like the PG version of LBJ, particularly the decision-making and athletic prowess compared to other PGs.
Chicago
Hehe sorry man but no one mentioned that post couldn’t help myself. True that barkley is an idiot and he might be right its his opinion but I’m still sticking with dirk. He calls himself the second best pf ever. I would put pettite (don’t know how many t’s are in that name) in the top 4. Now going with chuck then there’s no way we can say td and kg are equals.
@KBY:
Harden totally looks like plug one. I always knew he looked like somebody but didnt make the connection. Good call.
Brooks earned himself some of my respect last night. That was totally ballsy, leaving second team all NBA PG on the bench. I cant imagine Westbrook is going to be too happy next game.
Dunk was real nice but lets not get carried away. I think Stuart Scott said is was the dunk of the year. no chance.
No more JJ from good times references Mark Jackson? Come on, your better than that!
I cannot believe my Celtics almost got Harden in that Perkins trade
fuck
First of all, I don’t know how the announcers somehow have never heard of the word “aggression”. Not “aggressiveness”. Please.
Second of all, don’t know how Dime AND the announcers missed that Westbrook went to the bench cursing, needing Mo Cheeks to come over and say something to HIM. Maybe THAT had something to do with why he never got back into the game?
Third, flopping is not an issue. I’ve said it a million times, and Mark Jackson touched on it last night on a related topic. Until the rules change, a defensive player pretty much has to fall over to get a charge called. So the offensive player can bang into him as much as he wants, using his forearms and back as clubs, and UNLESS the player “flops” (which, as pro athletes, they almost never would HAVE to), he’s going to get called for a foul.
Jackson made that note while talking about an offensive player “drawing contact”, i.e. waiting til the defender was in the air then jumping into him. Is that a natural play? If you were on the playground and your defender jumped, would you jump into him? No, you wouldn’t, because it doesn’t make any sense. Same thing with the “rip through” and flailing your arms and legs after your shot, hoping that some part of the defender touches you. It’s like tag, only in reverse.
Harden has that off speed game thing that usually kills dudes. Like he isn’t quick, but he is. He’s slow but blowing past you and you can’t figure it the f out. Congrats to OKC on that game. Anytime a team shoots 55% or whatever, and their opponent shoots 43% they’ll probably win.
last night, James Harden >>> Jason Terry and that was the difference in the game. Mavs have NO excuses, they didn’t play D on every possession like they should have and they paid the price for it.
Can’t depend on hittin 3’s and expect to be riding Dirks back every night. Terry can hit 9 threes vs the Lakers but then last night he only scores 8 points. He’s always been streaky but last night he got COMPLETELY outplayed by his opponent, James Harden. The Thunder earned that one and the Mavs are in trouble if they can’t put together a solid effort on the defensive end in OKC.
@dag – I hate the flopping, I know they have to do it, but it’s awful. I always got pissed off that I would never get a charge called because I wouldn’t fall. I would also jump into my guy all the time if he went for the pump fake. Only on the block though. LIttle pump, stick him with the shoulder, “got em”, but don’t call the foul unless they wrap up your arms.
The rake through is the single worst thing to ever happen to basketball.
The rake is horrible for hoops.
I been tryn to find a similar game for Harden, and at 21, he’s got the game of Ginobili, in his prime. No joke. Decision makin, shootin, passin. There is no way the Thunder can afford to sign him when his free agency comes up. The Bulls need to wait on him. Rose n Harden as your startin backcourt is 10 years of backcourt dominance. Harden don’t need the ball and he can shoot the lights out, not to mention, can run the point if you need to rest your point.
I’m impressed
Damn i will say Harden looks DAMN NEAR like a better option than Westbrook..
But it all depends on what u want.. Harden is a perimeter sniper and SOLID floor leader..
Westbrook is a physical freak and can penetrate with the best of them…
I say keep them both and pick your poison but Hardens a bonafide starter..
Scott Brooks got balls BUT that was overdoin it keeping him on the bench the WHOLE 4th.. That last OKC possession was FUGLY LMAO.. i guess u could call it frantic defense by Dallas tho but Maynor lost that shit like twice lol
But someone had to send a message.. you just never see a coach sack up like that lol
Cosign @ TWU.
Westbrook: Make better decisions or watch the game from the bench.
It’s not that Brooks made a good or bad decision in playing the bench. It’s that Westbrook shouldn’t have been on that situation in the first place IF he just played his game.
The coaching staff was left with no choice. ‘We need to run our offense. We need the ball on Durant’s hand. Russ aint cutting it. Let’s play that other pg, whatever his name is’.
And really, it aint bad as some cats are saying like ‘trade Westbrook!’. Damn, You don’t trade talent like that.
BUT…
Yall nut riders have to admit that Russ DOES make some head scratching decisions.
PS: Anybody saw that sequence in the end of the third quarter, with Russ going on the bench (with a foul or a TO, I forgot), and Brooks saying ‘PASS THE BALL!’. Then there was a shot of Russ MAD AS HELL on the bench. I dunno if he’s mad at himself OR mad at Brooks for telling him what to do.
If it’s the latter, could it be the reason he was benched? *cue the X-Files theme….*
@ KDizz
Im impressed too lol ive always looked at dude like he was shaky.. BUT damn if he can consistently play like that???
I think a starting job would make him consistent..
Dizzle
Comon now maybe a lite version of manu.
“The only way to prevent flopping would be if the NBA instituted a 24 second penatly power play.”
Not exactly. The league could deter flopping by changing or adding language in the rulebook to improve the definition of an offensive charge.
IMO, a charge should only be called if a defender is clearly planted. Maybe even give it a length of time. Like “a half second” in the referee’s mind. That way, we wouldn’t have guys sliding into position to take a charge while someone is already in the frikkin air. The flopping has gotten out of hand.
@JAY – There was talk about issuing technicals for obvious flops but can you imagine making the call on that one!
OKC won, Maynor managed the game and provided a lesson for Westbrook that he doesn’t need to do everything let the game come to you. I think it will help Westbrook and he will come back stronger in the next game. Tibbs did that with Boozer, but Boozer still can’t play D but just to knock home the point this is a team game and you can’t be lax on D or T/Os and expect to be on the floor.
Westbrook is a stud, he’s not going anywhere.
I’m not gonna lie, watching Harden just fall apart in the NCAA tournament I didn’t think he had it in him.
“There was talk about issuing technicals for obvious flops but can you imagine making the call on that one!”
Yeah. In soccer the refs are supposed to penalize players who dive in an attempt to sell in foul…. but it’s rarely called even though players are diving everywhere without contact.
I don’t understand why the league hasn’t addressed it at all. They same to tweak something every 2 years or so but they’ve never looked at the offensive foul rule.
@Jay – Playing 4 on 5 in the 4th quarter of a close game would be a deterrent to flopping.
If you can’t handle a player backing you down, hit the weight room. Flopping only benefits the weaker player. On a charge, yes you have to fall down in order to get the call. I agree with that. What I don’t agree with is players “fighting” over screens and then dropping to the ground like they got tazed. Also, when a player is being boxed out, the guy doing the boxing out realizes he is already pinned under the rim and then dives into the front row. This act of weakness comes moments after screaming for an uncontested rebound. Are you Conan the Barbarian or Conan O’Brien?
Im with JVG’s solution..
FINE THEM.. that should would work in a heartbeat..
But why wouldnt they???
Because flops that can go either way are just another way for refs to control the game.. Just sayin lol