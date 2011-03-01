The Thunder Now Seriously Look To Contend With The Lakers

Last week, people couldn’t seem to understand why the Celtics would trade Kendrick Perkins to the Thunder for Jeff Green. While the running joke around the League was that Boston will now go down in history as still never losing a playoff series when their starting five of Rajon Rondo, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Perkins has been intact, Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti took that statement to heart. Realizing that a trip to the NBA Finals most likely goes through Los Angeles or San Antonio, today they ensured that they’ll have as good a shot as any.
This morning, the Thunder signed Perkins to a multi-year contract extension, which is believed to be worth $34.8 million over four years (per Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports).
“We had a unique opportunity to enter into discussions with Kendrick to solidify his future with our organization,” said Presti in a press release. “We are pleased to know that he will be a part of our core group now and in the future. Kendrick’s blue-collar, team-first approach aligns with the vision we hold for building a sustainable team in the Oklahoma City community.”
You might think that that’s a lot of money for a guy who holds career averages of 6.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, but Perkins is just getting started. At 6-10, 280 and only 26 years old, this could turn out to be a bargain.
As all NBA GMs realize, you have to try and get the most in return for the players you deal. For Boston, they got a wing in Green who can lockdown guys like LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony in the East and lead their second unit. As a restricted free agent this summer, this also gives Boston the advantage to lock him in for at least one more year on a qualifying offer. Perkins, who turned down a four-year, $22 million offer from the Celtics earlier this season, would have been an unrestricted free agent this summer and most likely signed elsewhere.
With Perkins now completing a starting lineup that features Russell Westbrook, Thabo Sefolosha, Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and Perkins, they have the pieces to advance. And with this core locked up for the next couple years, it’s only onward and upward in OKC.
What do you think?
Whos going to score for them besides Durant, Westbrook and maybe Harden? They will struggle with their offense, and Greens 16 PPG cant be replaced.
Just wait for Harden to develop and insert him into the lineup instead of Thabo and they got a very very strong chance to overthrow the lakers in 2 years
ibaka @the 4? i dunno bout that one. Will the Perkins pick-up mess with Ibaka’s development? And why did they give Perk almost $13 million more than what Boston was offering?
And trust me, Perkins is not just getting started. While he may only be 26, he’s been in the league for a hot minute. He is who he is at this point.
“And why did they give Perk almost $13 million more than what Boston was offering.”
Because he’s worth it. Next to Dwight, he’s the best post defender in the league. You’re implying OKC’s offer was too high. How about Boston’s offer was too low. 22-mill over 4 years works out to 5.25mill/yr. That’s basically the same as the Mid-Level Exception, and almost insulting for someone who can guard any other bigman in the post without the help of a double team.
Westbrook and Perkins as the bookends will make OKC one of the best defensive teams in the league. Book it.
“While he may only be 26, he’s been in the league for a hot minute. He is who he is at this point.”
^ I can’t really agree or disagree with this statement. He played pretty much all of his productive years with Allen, Pierce and KG. We still have to see how he does without KG yelling instructions at him. We just don’t know yet. He could turn out to be the vocal leader on defense. If he does, he would have grown from the learner to a leader. Huge strides, if you ask me.
the thunder’s management is doing a great job… what a way to build a solid young team…
as to folks wondering who’s going to score other than durant or westbrook… well… were you really counting jeff green as a scorer before he was traded?
besides, i think it’s much easier drafting a scorer than a defender…
Quote of the Day
” …it’s much easier drafting a scorer than a defender…
did u just say jeff green could lock down… players???? LMAO..wen did that ever happen.. lol..
I thought the C’s future was going to be built around Rondo and Perkins, guess not.
I think the Thunder could have gotten Perk for Krystic straight up or draft picks Green was another option on offense Thunder gave up more defensively to play more of a transition fast break offensive to score more….I don’t think Perk is that healthy and he might be a little injury prone BAD DEAL for THUNDER sets them back and Im a THUNDER FAN
celts should trade green and krstic for varejao. shouldn’t have traded erden away.
I am not a Kendrick Perkins fan. Having said that this should send a message to other dudes with his similar size/build. Team first, defense and a mean streak will get you paid. You will always have a job and your teammates will love you. Dont know why you see so many 6’10 guys who can score but a handful that can defend.
yep, i said it…
given enough mins and shots, nba level talents can usually score… offense is usually the aspect of the game players work on since they are kids…
look at joe johnson, ben gordon, jj redick, i mean, most of the players in the draft become national college sensations or overseas prospects because of their scoring… besides… for a club like the thunders… it would be easier for 3rd or 4th options to score because the defense has to pay attention to kd and westbrook… so yeah, drafting for offense is easier than drafting for defense…
i liked this move for the Thunder. That teams needs guys like Perkins who have a mean streak. Their whole image is wholesome and they arent scaring anyone. Kendrick has matched up with the Lakers multiple times so he knows how to play them inside.
no worries about overtaking the lakers they wont face each other this season
the thunder will get the 4th seed and a second round smackdown from the spurs.
Is this some kinda joke? Perk is avg at his best and they gave that fool 35mil? He must share agents with Amir Johnson, Joe Johnson and Anderson Vajayjay. Kevin Mchale is pissing his pants when he hears ish like these guys getting major contracts.
awesome move for the thunder. overpaid, but he is still young and brings puts that fear into pau…..
he got paid a fair amount. He would’ve been highly overpaid in the offseason for 50 or 60 million over 5 years. If Dampier, Haywood, and Drew Gooden can get awesome contracts, then u better believe a center on a championship squad can get 50 or 60 million. Also, thunder have a nice starting lineup: RW,Thabo,KD,Serge,Perk. Harden is the 6th man. Harden can and will be inserted in the started lineup over thabo in time and/or depending on matchups as that starting lineup has only 2 options on offense.
Actually, the road to the Finals “most likely” will go through San An or Dallas.
I think they still need a true power forward. Maybe pick up Leon Powe or Antoine Walker. :)