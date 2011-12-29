The Thunder Win A Playoff Rematch; Dwyane Wade Is The Closer

Who would’ve ever thought the most exciting game of the season would happen in Charlotte? The Bobcats dominated with energy in the first half as the Heat gave up 58 percent shooting and 60 points. But the real fireworks came late. LeBron James (35 points) had the best dunk ever that wasn’t, slamming a backdoor cut so hard that the ball hit a dude in the head and came back up and threw the net, as well as a ridiculous double-pump reverse IN THE LANE. Chris Bosh (25 points) had a monster smash down the lane that Michael Jordan probably felt from the bench, and finally Dwyane Wade (10 points) made the game-winning shot in the closing seconds to send the Heat out with a 96-95 comeback win. On the game’s final possession, it wasn’t LeBron – who was dominant all night – who Miami looked to. It was Dwyane Wade, the guy who hurt his foot earlier in the night and struggled. After Gerald Henderson had hit a three to put Charlotte up, Wade took Henderson (21 points) off the dribble and hit a tough push shot off the glass. Watching it on replay, we’re still surprised it went in: no arc, a tough angle… and oh yeah, Wade traveled … At one point, Bosh blocked a shot at the rim and James saved it by throwing a 70-foot pass as he was falling out of bounds to Wade for a dunk. Stupid … We don’t want to say we called the Spurs 115-90 demolition of the Clippers, but we kinda did. Manu Ginobili dropped 24, and San Antonio owned the third quarter, outscoring the NBA’s newest hype machine by 21 over that 12-minute span … Kevin Durant (32 points) led the Thunder to yet another classic win in Memphis, 98-95. Memphis missed their fist 11 shots of the game, but it wasn’t long before they were chipping away at OKC’s lead. In the second half, OKC’s offense started to break down (In the third quarter, everyone not named Durant combined for one basket.). But just as soon as Memphis came back to take the lead, Durant wetted a corner three and then James Harden swagged out from the top of the key. Two straight treys and a 14-1 run opened it back up … Z-Bo (24 points, 12 rebounds) was a monster at the end of the game, doing his “Shoot weird off-balance fadeaways that have no business going in” routine. On the other side, KD gave Rudy Gay (19 points, 10 rebounds) a pair of Russell Westbrook Jordan skates, breaking him down off the dribble multiple times before a beautiful step-back put the Thunder back up four in the final minute … But the real story was the argument between Durant and Westbrook, who reportedly got so heated they had to be separated during the middle of the game. Westbrook didn’t make a single shot the whole game and was clearly frustrated all night. This was the play that started it all when Russ flipped on Thabo Sefolosha for not shooting the ball … Keep reading to hear about what happened out in the Bay Area between the Knicks and Warriors …
The knicks have the worst defense in the league. No question about it. They combined the two defensively lazy stars they could get with the one coach in the league who couldn’t teach zone defense to his team. They are truly horrible, no rotations, don’t follow guys on cuts, don’t know how to handle a pick, and basically have no desire to even think about defense. It’s great to say it, but the knicks look like they will struggle to make the playoffs, of course media and fucking ny assholes will probably keep trying to prop them up to be one of the east’s elite teams, but they aren’t even close. Even with the refs giving EVERYTHING to the knicks, they still got their asses handed to them by the Warriors.
I remember people saying Perks was the second best center in the league, and he’s probably gotten better…and he’s not even best center on his team. It’s amazing what being on boston will do for someone, imagine what it does for point guards! I feel sorry for Perks though, I hated the guy on boston, but the refs hate him more than I ever could. The guy gets faceraped by Fat Zach, and he can’t even get a call, yet he LOOKS at someone and he’s tagged with a foul. It’s insane that the refs can fuck up a game like that and still keep their jobs.
To anyone who thinks the charge call is appropriate, watch any games lately? Is it desirable to have a guy who is 7′ 260lbs fly like they were hit by a semitruck when tapped by a guy who is 6′ 180lbs? There is absolutely no way it should be cool to fall down on defense and have that be successful. If you are falling to the ground, and someone didn’t give you a piledriver or some bullshit, it’s fucking retarded. Get up, take the tampon out your ass and play some fucking defense, god damn. It’s hard to watch a game and see bitches flopping on the ground at least once every other trip down the floor. It’s out of hand! Only way it should be a charge is if a guy puts his shoulder down and pushes a guy, fuck this pussy shit!
some good points control but the knicks are gonna struggle to make the playoffs???? in the east??? thats just not true smh
the team came out with no energy and were definitely looking forward to tonight against LA, defensively the knicks dont have any size off the bench and amare is a effen retard on that end of the floor,combine that with lackluster effort toney douglas not hitting open guys and bad shooting nights and you lost a game that you should have blown a team out by 20 min
Hmmm so the Durant-Westbrook drama starts again. While its cool of Durant to not aggravate things further and sayin all the right things in the media, u have to start wondering about those two if you’re the Thunder GM. And obviously Westbrook is the one to go. Boston also needs to take a long look in the mirror, yes they’re missing wheel-chair Paula but still…
control, relax NY will make the playoffs easy but second round is the furthest they go playin that kinda D. they’ll get mauled by CHI or MIA.
The whole charge argument goes both ways. its needed in the game to prevent our beautiful game from turning into touch football. but yet again its hella annoying watchin Fish and Ginobili acting like pussies. I say refs need to tone down on callin it to discourage player’s over-reliance on it, but also punish anyone who thinks they’re bulldozers.
That is the good ole days, no charge, no technical, just one man killing another on the floor. Who bulldozes who now a days? I haven’t seen a guy out there fucking bulldozing anyone in a few years, the refs and dictator Stern have completely neutered the guys. The main problem I have with the charge/block call is how inconsistent it is called, it’s one of the biggest ways the refs take control of the game from the players.
Looking at the rest of the teams in the east, maybe NY won’t have issues making the playoffs. Damn the east sucks right now. No way is NY built to make any noise in the playoffs though. I’m a hater though, so fuck NY, they ain’t going to make the playoffs though!
Westbrook for Rondo?
Boston needs scoring, OKC needs facilitating.
Who says no?
0 for 13. That’s a mighty big doughnut.
Nice copy and paste Dime mag, way to give credit to the A.P.
Rondo is a lot better than Westbrook.
I have to admit, watch Mark Jackson announce games for the last couple years I thought he was a total clown and the Warriors were making a decent sized mistake hiring him. The offense isn’t pretty, but guy has them playing defense for the first time in … forever. Almost beat Clip, beat Bulls, handle Knicks, no too shabby way to start season. If steph curry can keep his brittle ankle from spraining every other game the dubs might actually make it to the playoffs this year.
Lebron was doing that thing he likes to do where he looks like a college player playing in a junior high game. Just so physically dominant. Probably the most exciting Bobcats game Ive ever seen. And I think the announcers said it had their highest attendance ever. DJ was not playing like he want to be handing that starting spot over to Kemba anytime soon.
Speaking of back-up PGs, Cole came back down to earth pretty hard hitting only 2-8 for 5 points. Not sure how soon he is going to be starting either contrary to many here who seemed to believe it was only a formality.
No he aint.
If Westbrook & KD35 can’t make up & lead there team together like all the great championship duo’s have done then West need’s to be traded for a player like Rondo or someone who can score no probs but it’s not the be all end all when he doesn’t as long as he still dishing the dime & defending I’m sure OKC will be an even better team West @ the min looks like he’s trying to do to much when It’s the little things that make your team mates respect ya as a PG not going out trying to score 30/40 pts showing up KD35 every night…
If Westbrook & KD35 can’t make up & lead there team together like all the great championship duo’s have done then West need’s to be traded for a player like Rondo or someone who can score no probs but it’s not the be all end all when he doesn’t as long as he still dishing the dime & defending I’m sure OKC will be an even better team West @ the min looks like he’s trying to do to much when It’s the little things that make your team mates respect ya as a PG not going out trying to score 30/40 pts showing up KD35 every night…
@ Atom… If Cole was this stud scorer ( I hope he is ) he would be much better suited coming off the bench anyways. Chalmers defense is unmatched and thats more important to have in the first unit most nights.
watched all the gams but only got comment on my two squads…
really blatche? all that bitching about catching the ball on the block and this the performance you put out? and where the hell is jordan crawford and raw lew? them dudes out there but they aint really there they arent giving us any meaningful contributions.
great game by everone on okc but westbrook….dude at some point u gotta stop shooting the rock man…. how u a lead guard yelling at ur teamate to shoot the f’n ball??? i still dont think its time to trade him but i think he should be put on notice…
only 2 lines about the spurs win, they have killed the clippers and played real basketball, it was amazing to watch it.Miami is a overrated team full of talented a..holes probs to the bobcats.Jazz are looking horrible.And whats going on in Boston?A loss like this against the hornets without gordon!OKC can be happy to have a westbrook so relax he is very young a needs to learn not to shoot the ball like he´s crazy.
Nobody is beating the Heat this year. Too strong, too fast, too good.
I would take Rondo over Westbrook in a heartbeat.
Boston better take a look in the mirror (I’m talking to you Danny Ainge) and start to break that team now for some picks and youth.
Indiana has a nice core, I like the way they are playing.
I dont see to much drama.Teamates argue everyday.If a motherfucker actin like he scared to shoot u tell him shoot the fuckin ball.And the Clips aint no hype machine.They CP3 with the best talent he ever played with.They lost last night to a Spurs team who core been together for at least a dime.They know how to turn it up.If anybody is hyped its them.Everybody say dont sleep on the Spurs.But that aint the old Timmy.And people need to realize it.Yeah he fresh now but come April they will get cooked by somebody.They aint win shit since 07.And last year they had all these fanboys because of that 1 seed they got which didnt get them shit but a Z-BO specail.Another 1 seed loses in the first round they get destroyed by the critics. They still show Tum Tum ugly ass holdin the ball after he upset Seattle.Well Memphis embarrassed the Spurs.My Sixers ran down on the Suns.We gunning for that 3 seed fuck NY and Boston.
I wish Bron played with a dude that told him to shoot the fuckin ball.He might have 5 rings by now.
WOW dime sucks these days! “We don’t want to say we called the Spurs 115-90 demolition of the Clippers, but we kinda did.” and “outscoring the NBA’s newest hype machine”??? you guys spent an entire article telling everyone how great the clippers where gonna be and hyping them up then when they get blasted by the “old” (27 yrs old average age) spurs on their way to the retirement home to watch old B&W westerns you try to say “we called it, yup we where spot on”. what a joke, unbelievable. next thing you know you will be telling us all how you guys called obama sucking as a president or how you knew anderson silva was gonna front kick vitor belfort to sleep.
Rondo for Westbrook?? OMFG. Rondo > Westbrook??? hahahsdifhiasdf
These are the same guys who were saying Westbrook was better than Rose after the world championships a couple summers back. You people need to learn how to be stable. Stop jumping the gun so much.
Westbrook screaming at his teammates is not really news. It’s the media hyping shyt up because it gives them a drama filled storyline. Instead of having to actually write about basketball (which many of them know nothing about) they can just write about soap opera b!*ch shyt.
Mark Jackson is not doing a great coaching job. His offense looks like complete shyt as they took a bunch of contested shots with the shot clock under 5. Brandon Rush made a bunch of great plays on defense and offense which got the team going big time in the 3rd.
Also, Golden State has been at home for 3 str8 games. So lets not get too excited. And the score was something like 43-37 at halftime, then NY decided they were done playing ball in the 3rd and gave up the game.
Chris Webber hasn’t been that bad of an analyst, but I think he may be tooting some lines. Because out of nowhere he just starts yelling during highlight clips. Either that or he’s a super lame.
That Lebron save and 60ft pass to Wade was sick. Those two are insane on the fastbreak, and I see LBJ is using that 270lb frame in the post now. Shyt! This is exactly what I was afraid of. Lebron “figuring it out”. But then I saw his lame a$$ following Wade after the game winner and doing the Cam Newton superman pose after the game winner, and i realized his lameness will always make me not like him.
Just saw the Synchronized Superman celebration by Wade and James. They purposely sought out someone (NBAtv guys thinks it’s Cam Newton) in the Charlotte crowd after the game winner (although the game wasn’t over yet) and walked over to do the Superman pose in front of them.
while I can appreciate any clever trash talking (as i think most of it is funny) I don’t understand why they would do this if they dont want to be the Villains anymore. And you would think that after what happened in the ’11 Finals (celebrating in front of Dallas bench while up 20, but eventually losing) they would be done with this kinda Tom Foolery.
Oh and I forgot to mention. Shout out to my mans Jeremy PArgo for making the Grizzlies. With Conley going down, dude may actually get a chance to show how good he really is. Expect a Will Bynum sort of breakout from him.
@Chi – they did it in front of Cam because that’s his schtick. The whole, “Look, there’s a young star, he must love us, so we’re going to go over and play like we’re all besties” thing.
Still, great point about “not wanting to be villains” and then going on to be total douchebags this early in the season. If the shoe fits, wear it, and those guys are wearing it. Against the Bobcats. By one point.
Dominance. Lol
Anyone who thought Marc Jackson was a clown is a clown.
On a side note tho, I’ve hated on LeBron time and time again, but the Heat look like they’re on a “f*** the world” spree right now and Bron is playing great.
The real difference though? Cole.
Year of the Coles.
Hope y’all are enjoying the holidays and happy new year to all!!!
true the last time the spurs won was 07 but when was the last time the sixers won a single round? the spurs at their worst are still better than the sixers by a mile.
Does anyone still think Melo will become a decent defender under D’Antoni? I still can’t believe that was a serious discussion I was involved in last week. Hilarious. Must have been a slow workday.
I’ll take Rondo over Westbrook any day of the week. His jumpshot might look like he was taught by Milt Palacio, but he makes the guys around him better. Westbrook just gets his. That’s 4 guys that Rondo effects over the 1 guy Westbrook does. Easy decision for me.
That said, I understand why some people can be turned off by Rondo’s game.
russell westbrook is dope. anyone who thinks otherwise dont know how to value basketball players.
w/out westbrook, the thunder wont win shit.
kevin durant is gonna score 30pts no matter who his point guard is, no matter who is guarding him and no matter what teammates he has. scoring stars do what scoring stars do. but its the SECOND BEST player on your team that determines if your team can be a winning team or not.
I dont have to look at kevin durants boxscore to know he took 20+ shots and scored at least 27pts. its a given. but to know if the Thunder won or not, you gonna have to look at westbrook. the dude is a beast as a ball player and constantly gets hated on. he is the new scottie pippen!
Some of you are straight up missing the point about Westbrook. He isn’t being put on blast for what he said to Thabo. He’s being put on blast (and rightfully so) for getting so angry that he was shouting at the unquestioned(?) leader of the team during a timeout. He lost his cool. Hardcore.
Yelling at a teammate to shoot the ball; you sweep that under the rug. Letting your rage fester beyond that so you start yelling at KD during a timeout when there has already been some surface tension between the two. That’s the stuff that undermines a team with Championship talent and keeps them from competing at a Championship level. Just ask Shaq and Kobe…
P.S. Westbrook for Rondo would be clutch.
You move Harden to your starting line-up and Thabo to the bench. Harden and KD are your first two offensive options. BOOM! You don’t lose any O and you’ve got better synergy.
Daequan Cook is ready to take the leap and be the scoring punch off the bench so he can fill Beardman’s void there.
Right now Russel is like that little yippity dog in the Thunder dog pack. He needs the pack leader to put him on his back and nip his neck some. If he can’t learn his place, ship him out. Though Westbrook is a better player, Rondo wouldn’t be a bad fit for the Thunder. Only problem would be Rondo’s douchebaggery infecting Durant. Durant would go from one of the most humble and likeable stars in the league to a pure douchebag, it would be a huge shame.
A point guard like Jose Calderon would be a good fit for the Thunder too, if the Thunder did a Westbrook for Jose and DeRozen (bad trade for Raps). Nash for Westbrook would also make the Thunder a pretty nice contender…
Like Rondo aint gonna say shit if Durant get in his face.Cut it out.He argue wit KG RAY and Paul who the fuck is Durant?@ian-I dont come on here every year tho talkin about how we gonna win it all.I aint been on that shit since 01.And this year we gonna whip yall old asses.
First off, does anyone realized that ita just not the core of san antonio beasting. The spurs are the champs at uncovering hidden talent. Their vets combined with their young guys (anderson, blair, splitter) are gonna be problems for anyone. They will continue to do what they do under the radar and teams wont know what hit them. Especially wit a healthy ginobili and parker.
Nyk, really needs someone to lead the team. D`antonis system doesnt work with ou a point guard and right now douglas aint a lead guard bu a combo guard and shupert aint ready. Lets face it, they arent gonna play great defense and like Chicagorilla said, they have NO size coming off thw bench, not even for 6 fouls! No one to bang. Even GS got kwame brown! They still got a ways to go.
Boston needs to grow a pair and play like they wanna win before rondo loses his shit
Charlotte is gpnna play hard and kemba is gonn turn some heads. Im waiting for them to go small with dj, kemba and henderson for stretches.
Rondo>westbrook
really u thought u were gonna win it all in 01?
this year if you do better then the spurs then yeah you can talk some shit but right now? comon please how long has it been 30 years?
the spurs are going all the ways this season ;)
Since everyone is putting on their coaching hat today. You move Eric Maynor to the starting line up and basically force feed KD in his spots. Get Ibaka in a few screens n rolls. Then you bring Westbrook and Harden into the game to run the other 2nd unit out of the building.
Being “demoted” to the bench isn’t really a curse. It is a basketball decision to create substitution mismatches. Maynor would be a decent starting pg. Then depending on the flow of the game, you give Westbrook his crunchtime minutes.
Westbrook has hella skills, but OKC would ship him out if it came down to it. He did shoot an 8 foot floater off of the top of the backboard though.
I hate the Heat. I love hating the Heat. That dunk that Lebron through down off of Henderson’s head was disgusting. If the Wizard of Oz ever gave him a heart it would be over. That guy is a savage.
I am not a Wade fan or hater, I feel both ways about him. He’ll do some stuff where I hate him, do some stuff where I respect him, but I hate when guys say that they are hurt. If a reporter asks you how your ____ was affecting you and you answer with the I couldn’t move laterally etc., that’s fine. But when the reporter makes no mention of your injury, and you bring it up, I hate that.
Bosh. I am not a fan, wasn’t when he was in Toronto. But when he went on ESPN with Skip Bayless and just played it cool, totally respected that. His dunk last night was big, but the falling Jenga blocks routine afterwards was not.
I love seeing the Celtics struggle. Love.
I hate listening to Jalen Rose. He actually said “caught up in the rapture”. NO! Bad Jalen!!
I have the biggest crush on an ugly girl. I am in love with Rachel Nichols. Of all of the hot female sports reporters/personalities, I fall for rachel Nichols. I guess she’s not Shellie Smith or Pam Oliver, but it’s not healthy.
Here lies the benefit of making adamant non-definitive statements. I’ll go on record and say So & So COULD _________________ IF _______________.
List some reasons why.
*Time Elapses*
If things are going well, “I told you so”
If things don’t pan out, “Well, I never said that so & so would actually ________”
Way to go out on a limb. So technically beiber didn’t say Melo would win the MVP because of his defense. He “boldly” stated that Melo could possibly have a better chance to maybe get closer to winning an MVP if he decides not to be lazy on defense because they now have a defensive minded mute as their assistant coach. BIG DIFFERENCE.
there is no way my knicks dont make the playoffs! i dont think melo has a chance being talked about for mvp. even as a knick fan he kills us all with his lazy defense. we will go as far as amare takes us not melo.
Cat fight on the Dime Blog. Holler.
OKC should think about trading Westbrook and Ibaka for D Will.
And in basketball-related news, Westbrook seems like he’s just trying too hard right now. Trying too hard to prove that he deserves to be mentioned in the same breath as KD or whatever. IDK what’s going through his head right now but he should realize that KD is numero uno in OKC.
And WTF Knicks. Getting outscored like 22-6 at one point in the 4th quarter. So much for that potent frontline of Amarelo/Carmare. Still not sold on Jackson as head coach though. Same goes for the Spurs. After all, they blitzed the regular season last year as well only to fall short, very short, in the playoffs.
doc – you know Philly has the Spurs number, easy, every time. I don’t think the Spurs have won in Philly since beiber newz last messed with a female.
I do like the Spurs playing their young guys heavy minutes, especially with this fukked up compressed season. Leonard looks good, James Anderson can shoot and TJ Ford is a solid back-up. Splitter finally getting consistent minutes and Popovich playing him and Timmy together, like the twin towers should be. Blair is a workhorse and Parker and Manu look healthy and are playing fewer minutes.
This could work out well for the Spurs. Memphis took it to them in RD1 last year; no way Pop plays Manu or any starters in meaningless games late in the year. Manu breaking his arm gave them no shot at all in last years playoffs. They may have lost regardless but that was the death blow.
Surprisingly the Spurs Defense is solid so far; if they keep that shit up they got a real shot.
…and Richard Jefferson has taken a long fuckin’ three years to understand his role but I think that funny lookin’ muthafukka finally gets it. He’s playing really well.
Mannnnn….this knicks team does suck…as much as I love what melo brings on the court (consistent 25+ and getting the bitch call etc..) I hate him for forcing the trade last yr and depleting the shit outa the squad…I reallllllly hope they go for wil chandler in march and not k-mart…then again..the squad needs a serious face lift all together….
And yup…amare is borderline retarded on defense although I will say melo isn’t a lost cause he just doesn’t give the effort 100% and his rep doesn’t let him hack and get away wit it like kg or the heat
Westbrook to the Lakers…Love will follow.
when you start talkin bball get back to me. lmao, no more will i respond to computer jabs.