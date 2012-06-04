The Top 10 Dunkers In The 2012 NBA Draft

06.04.12 6 years ago
To call this past season’s dunk contest embarrassing might be an understatement. While fans dream of the stars duking it out like the good ol’ days, the NBA continues to try and market their younger, up-and-coming players. All of this public outcry isn’t enough to make Dwyane Wade change his mind. Back in February, he told The Palm Beach Post, “You don’t want to see me in that. I’m not a Slam Dunk kind of person. I’m a game dunker. I’m not creative enough. I don’t jump as high as those guys, or do all these things in the air that they can do. No one wants to see me in there. That’s why I have never raised my eyebrow to being in the dunk contest.”

Rattling off six excuses in one swift thought is enough to make me think things aren’t going to change anytime soon. I don’t know what highlight reels he’s been watching but I think every basketball fan knows Wade is one of the more prolific dunkers in the game. Nonetheless, it looks like the future will be littered with more dampered and superstar-less dunk contests.

Luckily, there are some serious high flyers entering the league this year. While 2012 NCAA Dunk Contest winner James Justice won’t be gracing the NBA hardwood anytime soon, there are plenty of acrobatics to go around in the 2012 Draft class, including these top ten dunkers.

*** *** ***

10. MILES PLUMLEE
The Plumlees aren’t necessarily noted for their athleticism or air-walking capabilities, but if you sleep on Miles, he will surprise you (especially since he just tested out with a 41-inch vertical!). Right now he is projected as a mid-second rounder, but with his size and high IQ, I wouldn’t be surprised to see him succeed at the next level.

9. QUINCY MILLER
Quincy Miller was once of the best dunkers in his high school class until an ACL tear set him back a bit. Although still explosive, had that injury never happened, he might have been number one on this list. Despite only averaging 10.6 points per game, the lanky small forward stands at 6-10 and has the hops to throw down over anybody. Miller played both high school and college ball with Deuce Bello, winner of the 2010 Under Armour Slam Dunk Contest at the Boost MobileElite 24, so you know dunking is in his blood.

