The Top 10 Point Guards From The 2009 NBA Draft Class

No one on this list has made an All-Star Team yet, but beginning this year, you’ll start hearing these names when the February showcase comes up.
Here are the 10 best point guards from the 2009 NBA Draft.
10. Jonny Flynn (No. 6 – Minnesota)
Being a ‘Cuse graduate myself, and having met Flynn a few times (seriously one of the coolest dudes in the league), you can’t fault me for rooting for him to succeed. Flynn’s problems all start at the free-throw line. He just… can’t… get there. A scoring point guard that isn’t a great shooter, is undersized at barely 6-0 and doesn’t draw enough fouls (2.3 attempts a game for his career)? That’s a deadly combination. This all is tough for me to stomach, especially considering he wasn’t THAT bad as a rookie (13.5 points, 4.4 assists a game). Hopefully he has a My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy-level comeback somewhere up his sleeve.
9. Eric Maynor (No. 20 – Utah)
You know people like the way you play when they’re calling your name to replace an All-Star. The people clamoring over Maynor during the postseason last year were a little over the top. Okay, they were actually more over the top than Slick Rick‘s pyramid chains. The backup point averaged 4.2 points and 2.9 assists a night last year. But he’s smart, he knows his role and already has playoff experience. When he was lost for the season earlier this year, it felt like the Thunder were taking a blow. He’s never going to replace Westbrook, but being one of the better understudies in the game ain’t a bad thing.
8. Jeff Teague (No. 19 – Atlanta)
If the argument that all great point guards must run their team like Dan Marino, then Teague is acing his first test. So far this year, the Hawks are scoring nearly 12 points more with Teague on the floor, and the former benchwarmer is tripling his minutes (14 to 35), his defense (0.6 to 2.1 steals a night) and his scoring (5.7 to 12.6). My fantasy team is feeling the love too.
Brandon Jennings is more like 7th. Give me holiday, Rubio, curry, reke, and Teague over him. C’mon now.
Bold move putting Lawson at No. 1 since he’s not the biggest name on the list, but the justification is sound.
I wouldn’t have Rubio that high just yet. He’s good, and going to be really good, but it’s still very early. I’d give Tyreke and Holiday and probably Curry more credit for producing over multiple seasons.
Hi Doc-
I am being offered Russell Westbrook for Carmello Anthony. I’m on the fence. Young legs versus Carmello and they are both rated very high. What are you thoughts? What do you think will happen with Baron Davis coming back?
Jerry
Can someone explain to me what “starting quicker than a gecko” even means?
@SayItAintSo — When I read that I got the visual of one of those lizards who can run across water. But I don’t think that’s a gecko.
im not so sure how i feel about the top 5. its funny how talented tyreke is but its something there that hes not doing. he can been great. i at one time mentioned how he does finish much with his left hand and i cant tell this season cuz i dont see alot of games but he should def be better
brandon jennings still too me does not elevate his team the way he should. to me his is the anti-rondo. he scores in bunches but his D, leadership and passing can be alot better
steph is just being held back by injuries
@ Austin
You’re thinking of a basilisk
Patrick Mills > Johnny Flynnn
@Promoman
Isn’t a basilisk a king?
In European folklore, it’s a monster that’s also known as the king of serpents. In real life, they’re Central/South American lizards that can run across water for a short distance.