The Top 20 U.S. Olympic Snubs Of The Last 20 Years

Building an Olympic team shouldn’t be like constructing an All-Star team. A one-off All-Star team doesn’t need chemistry, role players or defense (definitely not any defense). An Olympic U.S. team requires all that and a dose of humility, too, a point underscored after the 2004 bronze medal Olympic performance and the World Championship failures surrounding it. This summer has broken out the nostalgia from the 1992 team, and the otherworldly talent on it. Picking that squad must have been like having a dozen straight first-round picks in your fantasy league. No team, though, is perfect, even with that much leeway. Try as a committee might, there are always deserving players left out when it comes time to represent a country at the Olympics. Here then, are the best 20 players of the last 20 years who never made a U.S. Olympic team.

20. BEN WALLACE

The case for Wallace is the case for Rodman, eight years later. Everyone knows Wallace’s bread and butter was rebounding and blocking shots, with a dash of intimidation on the side. From 2001-03 he led the league in rebounds. As far as one-dimensional players go, this is your guy.