The Top 5 Eye-Opening NBA Point Guards So Far

Toronto is 1-4 without point guard Kyle Lowry this season after he injured his ankle Nov. 6 against Oklahoma City, and now the Raptors (2-6) have to deal with his absence for another 1-2 weeks. The team announced the wait-and-see approach to his bone bruise today while handing the reins to Jose Calderon, a capable backup who even had a triple-double in his last game. Even that, though, doesn’t account for the void Lowry leaves in the short term as one of the most eye-opening point guards in this young NBA season.

Lowry is averaging a league-best 33.82 PER, according to Hoopdata, far and away better than Chris Paul‘s second-best 28.0 and the best guard rating since 1992 among non-outliers. No small part of that is Lowry’s 55 percent shooting, made all the more impressive because two-thirds of his 18.3 points per game this season have come off jump shots. Personally, I take true-shooting percentages and efficient shooting rates to be complementary statistics, not the Holy Grail, but there’s no reason to see why his 70 percent TS overall and 65 percent eFG on jump shots are anything but jaw-dropping. Only Ray Allen and yes, former “Ason” Jason Kidd join Lowry as above 70 percent in true shooting this season. Lowry is the absolute No. 1 eye-opening guard this season, which is a testament to how well he’s played when you consider he has been a known commodity and fantasy wonder in past seasons. As his shooting has gotten better, his status as the best rebounding point guard in the NBA has not changed â€” he’s grabbing more than 19 percent of available defensive rebounds this season when he plays. Improve the good and minimize the bad has been not just Lowry’s plan, but reality.

Feel free to start the “small sample size” chant at any time, because these are based off solely what we have seen. I’ve tried to rank these with consideration to keep them out of what might be seen as an anomaly, but some might look that way. They’ve been eye-opening for a reason. The next four surprising guards are …

*** *** ***

2. JASON KIDD, KNICKS

Kidd’s phenomenal shooting was mentioned earlier, and if that’s surprising for the player not known for his jumper, here’s something will surprise you that shouldn’t â€” Kidd’s handle is the league’s most secure. Kidd is turning the ball over just 4.5 times per 100 possessions. In the Mavericks’ title season of 2011, that number was 22.13. You read that correctly: One of the league’s best ball-handlers has become even more sure-handed en route to a 24.86 PER â€” All-Stars hold around a 20 for a full season. When he is on the floor the Knicks net 38 points more every 48 minutes than when he isn’t, a figure you could easily say comes from his 50 percent three-point shooting and 57-percent shooting from the floor, averages insanely high over his career averages of 40 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent from three. Are these anomalies? They absolutely could be but, given he’s never been used less in an offense in his career (just a 10 percent usage rate, nearly half his average), I believe Kidd will continue to take good shots that come off ball rotations when focal points Carmelo Anthony, Tyson Chandler and J.R. Smith are stuck. I don’t trust his jumper to stay molten hot, but I do trust that putting him in the best positions gives him the best chance. As of this writing, Kidd has only attempted one field goal that hasn’t either been a three or attempted inside nine feet.