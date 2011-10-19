The Top 5 Skip Bayless Blow Ups

is theof haters. He has longevity. He has classics. He has a huge platform and a brand behind him. He hates on anything that walks or talks. And we laugh at him because he is straight-up comedy and no one takes what he says too seriously.

Last week, we debated on haters and who had it worse: Kobe back in the day or LeBron now. Amazingly, both sides mentioned the ultimate hater, Mr. Bayless. Then this morning, Skip and Stephen A. Smith nearly topped themselves with a long-winded assault on LeBron James’ spot as the best player in the game. It got so bad I think I heard the word egregious at least 15 times. Dudes started talking about famine and death and destruction and everything was preposterous, unconstitutional, unbelievable, un-whatever-word-you-want-to-use. It was all asi-12.

It’s so ridiculous that I wouldn’t be surprised if LeBron himself â€“ who is frequently assaulted by Skip â€“ watched these shows, laughing. That’s how comical it is. Last night, I was tired. I was worn down. I stumbled upon a few of these videos on YouTube, including the one where Skip and Chris Bosh go head-to-head for a rather awkward debate. They immediately picked me up. Too funny.

With that, here are the top 5 biggest Skip Bayless blow-ups (co-starring Stephen A. Smith):

5. Skip Goes Wild Over Tim Tebow, Says Denver Doesn’t Deserve Him

Tim Tebow might succeed, he might not. But if we’re going by what Skip is saying, Tebow is bigger than the Broncos. He’s bigger than the game. He’s bigger than anything.



