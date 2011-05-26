The Truth: What NBA Superstar Is Actually Clutch In The Playoffs

That next level, the one that Dirk, LeBron and Kobe occupy, flirts with the unknown. We know they’re spectacular, but we can’t help but wonder and anticipate. They accomplish the unfathomable. Kevin Durant is waiting to join this group. As I wrote the other day, it’s not a question of his natural ability. Instead, he’s grappling with Russell Westbrook for the right to progress to that final echelon. On the remaining playoff teams, there’s no question that Dirk, LeBron and Derrick Rose will be the ones to put the nail in the coffin. If you don’t believe me, just take a look at the stats. Of these five end-of-game closers, LeBron, Dirk, Rose, Westbrook and Durant – we’re ignoring Dwyane Wade because he does not have enough attempts – here’s how their true shooting percentage in clutch situations breaks down during the 2011 playoffs:
(clutch situation = five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, five-point game or less):
Player A: 47 points, 19 FGA, 26 FTA, 77.20 TS%
Player B: 37 points, 25 FGA, 11 FTA, 62.00 TS%
Player C: 30 points, 21 FGA, 13 FTA, 56.14 TS%
Player D: 39 points, 31 FGA, 9 FTA, 55.78 TS%
Player E: 25 points, 31 FGA, 13 FTA, 34.04 TS%
Can you identify who is who? The two-horse race for most clutch player left in the playoffs isn’t as close as people actually think. With a whopping 78.48 TS%, Dirk has established himself as the preeminent finisher. As deadly as Dirk’s jumper is, it’s his free throws that are doing the main damage. With double the output of the next closest competitor, teams clearly can’t keep him off the line.
No need to identify the players with the stat lines.
We all watch (and have watched) even bball to know who we want shooting in the clutch (playoffs or not).
In the order below, there is some room for argument with the rankings, but most of you will agree with the players selected. I know this because, clutch doesnt just mean making the play/shot, it also means when missing the play/shot, we’re not upset because the right player had the opportunity.
15. Zach Randolph (can 1 playoff season make you clutch?)
14. Chauncey Billips
13. Deron Williams
12. Ben Gorddon
11. Jamal Crawford
10. Ray Allen
9. Kevin Durant
8. Lebron James
7. Dwyane Wade
6. Brandon Roy
5. Carmelo Anthony
4. Manu Ginobli
3. Dirk Nowitki
2. Paul Pierce
1. Kobe Bryant
heckler
PP over Dirkler? No way, unless we are talking about a wheelchair league…
Pierce is a bum… Dirk is a zillion times better. One has been all-nba 11 times(including 5 second teams and four first teams), the other has been one 4 times and only made the second team once. He also fakes fouls, shoots a horrible percentage, and needed KG and Allen to go there before he could get outta the first round if I’m not mistaken.
@ heckler
Agree with you a lot on your list…I’m a Lakers fan but Dirk takes the cake this year hands down.I don’t see him try to shoot over double teams with wide open team mates which is a habit kobe’s been trying to get better about.
A 7 foot guy with deadly aim from all over and got a post game with no problem passing the rock.He’s earned that spot.Real recognize real.
Some more real shyt..Kobe’s had that spot for the longest and is still in that discussion in his twilight years.His competition in basketball years are decades younger than him.
This is a ridiculously short-sighted view of how good players are in the clutch. Not really worth discussing when so few factors are considered.
yea man…to say amar’e isnt up there is kinda retarded…if he had the refs on his nutsack like kg pp and doc do that 1st round series would have went a whooole lot different..example: game 1-4th quater..amare goes off and only a couple phantom fouls stopped NY from takin the W
I gotta say I’m a little suprised Rose is up so high. His TOs in the last 5min should count against him some more though.
What’s not suprising is Dirks FT attempts….flucking laughable!!!!!!!
Yet you idiots keep giving dude props like he’s stepping up his game, when in reality he’s just recieving waaaaaaayyy too many foul calls for shooting fadeaways.
If you cant see that then your deaf dumb or blind.
@ KYLE PIERCE TOOK THE CELTICS to the east finals in 2002 b4 KG and RAY GOT THERE
Seriously, Pierce took Antoine Walker, Eric Williams and Tony Battie to the east finals. So settle down Kyle.
And control isn’t about time you dusted off an insult other than the wheelchair jokes? It was old two years ago when you posted it in every other comment. Pretty impressed that you didn’t use the word “douchebag” in your post though. You’ve come a long way.
@srb – Toine was the leader of those teams tho. Toine wasn’t a bum, he just got lazy and fell in love with the 3, but lets not act like Pierce was All-NBA either shooting like AI as well. Toine ran the offense, Toine communicated on the court, Toine ran the team. Thats why Pierce struggled so much without him
@ Control–
really dude?..#2 vs #3? as if there is really an major difference in the rankings. Paul Pierce has been a clutch shooter; 2nd best in my opinion over the last 5yrs. Dirk is 3rd during that time in my opinion. Not worth debating since 2/3 can ALWAYS be interchangeable.
@ Kyle–
if you only learned about Paul Pierce since KG and Ray got to Boston, then your probably too young to grow a moustache. Paul Pierce was 2nd team all nba; and only because coaches kept voting for vince carter when he didnt deserve it. Boston Celtics were in the eastern conference finals in 2003 LONG before Ray Allen or Garnett joined him. In fact, it was Keving Garnett who only got out the 1st round ONCE (2004) before landing in beantown. If the Celts don’t need a 3, the final shot play call is ALWAYS for Paul Pierce….
Did someone said walker was the leader of the celticz??? Hahahaha.
Chicago
Please take your hate elsewhere no one is buyin that bs.
Kyle
Allen and kg needed pierce specially kg.
Heckler I’d go
Dirk
Manu
Pierce
Kobe (forces more bad shots than the others)