The Ugly Truth Of The Linsanity Debate: It’s Always Racial

I am going to say that Floyd limited himself â€“ either accidentally because he didn’t put enough thought behind his words, or on purpose within the 140-character confines of Twitter â€“ from what could have started an intelligent debate on race, sports and social conditioning.
Rather than firing a stray race bullet into the crowd, what Floyd and every other Jeremy Lin hater should cite are the historically ignored forefathers to Jeremy Lins that we’ve seen pass through the NBA before.
Flip Murray, a barely-heard-of second-round draft pick out of Shaw University, averaged 21.0 points over the first 14 games of the 2003-04 season for the Seattle Supersonics. Flip was thrust into the rotation when future Hall of Fame guard Ray Allen was injured, and upon Allen’s return, resumed his destined path as an expendable NBA role player.
Tarence Kinsey, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, averaged 18.9 points over the final 13 games of the ’06-07 season for the Memphis Grizzlies. “Mayonnaise” dropped 24 on the Lakers, and 28 apiece against the Nuggets and Warriors. He did this while playing with broken bones in his face and a damaged right eye that he sustained in a preseason scrimmage.
Ramon Sessions, the fifth-to-last pick in the 2007 Draft, averaged 13.1 points and 13.1 assists over the final seven games of his rookie season for the Milwaukee Bucks. In one game against Chicago, Sessions had 20 points, eight rebounds and 24 assists â€“ six shy of tying the NBA’s single-game record.
Andray Blatche, a preps-to-pros second-round draftee who was going nowhere special for the first five years of his career with the Washington Wizards, landed the starting power forward job by default in February 2010 after Washington traded veteran Antawn Jamison. Blatche proceeded to finish the season averaging 22.1 points and 8.3 rebounds following the All-Star break.
All four of these men – and there are more like them – had brief, unexpected runs of inexplicable dominance in the NBA. All of their hot streaks lasted longer than Lin’s current six-game fairy tale that has captured the sports world’s fancy. None of them received a significant fraction of the media hype and public support that Lin has received. And all of them are Black.
Hold up, though. I’m not ready to make this a racial issue yet.
There are several factors, colorblind factors, contributing to Lin’s rise as an NBA supernova.
There is social media’s increasingly wide swath of influence, which has never been stronger than in 2012.
There is the fact that Lin plays for the New York Knicks, in the heart of the city that never sleeps on an opportunity to declare itself the center of the universe, instead of the Charlotte Bobcats or Utah Jazz.
[RELATED: We Reminisce – The Original Jeremy Lin]
There is the good timing of Lin’s hot streak coinciding with the typically slow post-Super Bowl sports news cycle.
There is the adorable side note that Lin comes to us from Harvard, rather than a basketball factory like Kentucky or UCLA or the Chinese government.
There is the fact that Lin is a 6-foot-3 point guard that the average man can relate to, rather than a 6-foot-9 behemoth seemingly bred to dunk a basketball.
There is the convenience of Lin’s open Christianity providing an easy (albeit lazy) link to the sports world’s most recent sensation, Tim Tebow.
And finally, there is the perception that Lin just seems like a nice, humble guy with good parents and a hard-working ethos. Which has little to do with race, as the same perception also applies to Chris Paul, Grant Hill, Stephen Curry and Barack Obama.
All of these factors help explain WHY Jeremy Lin has taken over your television and commandeered your Internet browser over the last week and a half. But more interesting is HOW it’s happened: The part that Lin’s new fans either don’t bother discussing or don’t know basketball well enough to discuss.
Comparing to the guys listed in the beginning, did anyone of them lead their teams to seven straight victories though?
There’s no way Washington was any good after Jamieson was traded and Blatch started.
Seattle without Ray Allen had only Rashard, Ridnour and Collison?
That’s the main difference right now, ignoring race, it’s the fact that they’re winning.
This is one thing I did not understand about Americans. Everything is about race, especially with african americans. From what I have seen it seems that african americans have an inferiority complex towards everything and this aids racism and racial stereotypes…get over it! we are all the same.
of course race is an issue, how in the hell do you think this kid was overlooked by so many colleges, ended up going to harvard on his own, and even when showing heart playing in harvard was overlooked AGAIN and went undrafted, then cut twice in one preseason and ended up warming the bench on d’antoni until d’antoni did his own “hail mary” pass and dug deep into the last man on his bench and played Lin when his own job was on the line. How? Because he’s Asian!
then, and only then, did Jeremy Lin get a chance to show the world what he’s always been capable of.
You’re exactly right: “it’s not that he’s asian, it’s that he’s not black.”
If he was an awkward looking white kid he would be getting the same hype. Carlos Arroya got similar attention when he led Puerto Rico over the US. And it’s why Sundiata Gaines didn’t get nearly enough attention when he hit a buzzer beater 3 to win his first game after being called up from the D League (albeit he didn’t string together 5 straight preformances like Lin has).
Lin doesn’t look like what you expect an NBA player to look like. Is that because he’s Asian, yes, but it’s also becasue like you pointed out he’s not 6’6 and a freak athlete like Evans. So I don’t think there’s any denying that to the casual fan, or sports writer, the expectaions of him were significantly lower.
And that was good enough to get him attention at the begining. But the rest he’s done himself. And now the Asian thing is past. If he had put up clunkers following his first game no one would be talking about this. But he didn’t he came out and balled, and the Knicks won. So it started out with him being Asian but that part is over now. Now its about what he’s doing on the court.
While I agree with your points that it has a small dose of race on why it has become such a story, but at the same time you have to look at the Lin story as a whole. Flip already had a pedigree and was drafted. Lin has had to work for every moment of shine. He led his HS team to a State championship and received no D1 scholarships… could this have been because of race? I’m sure if Lin was black, he wouldn’t have gotten overlooked.
Also, no other player has done what Lin is doing with his career starts, he’s won 6 straight, broke Scoring and assist numbers, as well as turnover… lol. but on top of this he did most of this without an all star. So to answer your question would Jeremy get this recognition if he were of a different race, I would say yes. But if he were any other race, he would have never had to struggle as hard to get into the lime light.
None of those guys played for a big market team either. It’s important to remember that Lin being Asian is only one of the story lines. He is an NBA player, who came out of nowhere, has led the NY KNICKS to a 7 game winning streak, etc etc…
There is some truth to Mayweather’s statement but, IMO, race has little to do with it. He implied that it’s the ONLY reason. IMO, his team is the biggest reason why we’re paying attention. the whole
He sounded, to me, a bit jealous that ‘some chinese guy’ is taking the league hype away from the black players. Kinda like white people when Tiger busted onto the golf scene, totally disregarding the fact that Tiger was winning tournaments by 12 strokes regularly. To the white people it had nothing to do with Tiger obliterating the competition. Just like to Floyd, it has nothing to do with his Cinderella story.
If he really wants to make this a racial issue… I’ll argue that dude wasn’t offered any scholarships due to his race. If this IS a race issue, then Jeremy Lin is getting all he deserves from all the idiots who doubted his ability because of his race. The kid is a PLAYER. Anybody who can’t see that doesn’t really know basketball.
black people like you are what makes the rest of the world think black people are retarded
seriously? “if he was black he wouldn’t get the same amount of attention?”
If he was black, he’d have been overhyped, recruited into a top collegiate basketball program, and OD on the sidewalk somewhere after a gang shooting. OR, more realistically, he would have the media in his ear telling him he’s going to be amazing ever since he was 15, a la oj mayo, lance stephenson, demarcus cousins, lebron james, etc. He lead his HS team to a state title and he didn’t get an athletic scholarship, you think that would happen if he were black?
You come across as an incredible whiny individual who attempts to scream racism at every opportunity he gets.
So, there’s a racial element to it. You questioned your own reactions as well as the reactions of others with regard to the possibility of race being operative. And then what? That said, now what? The kid is balling. It’s a good story. He’s helped salvage NY’s season with his play. I mean, was there anything about NY’s season worth celebrating until this happened? Did you watch the game on Fri against the Lakers? It was a legitimately gutsy performance. These are legitimate stories. And, frankly, a bigger story than Flip Murray, etc. becuz of the impact of the team’s success on a big stage. So what if the hype machine isn’t color blind – your enjoyment of the game should be. Shouldn’t it? This nonsense of “I want Tyreke to outplay him tonight” with the understated “cuz he’s black” is … I don’t even know what to call it. What would YOU call it?
this is also a website that massively overhyped LANCE FREAKING STEPHENSON. and you think Jeremy Lin is over hyped? put him on your cover and then watch him get benched for 2 years like that piece of shit player u put on your cover
Only in the wonderful US of A does something like this feel good story have to right away be all about race!!! sad….it really is sad…Mayweather is a moron…about to spend time in jail..no one should listen to that retard…
Worst post i’ve ever read on dimemag.com
embarrsising..disgusting. don’t know what to call it.
why can’t people just enjoy this wonderfull story?
stop hating!!
RACE RACE RACE
Stop making it about race. Make it about PLAYING BALL.
Why so insecure? Aren’t most players in the NBA black? And don’t they have most of the success stories? All of a sudden someone not black getting the headlines with tenacity, determination, skills and above all results is threatening?
Also it’s disgusting to use Mayweather as a source of any kind of opinion at all. Lets look back: “As soon as we come off vacation, we’re going to cook that little yellow chump. We ain’t worried about that. So they ain’t gotta worry about me fighting the midget. Once I kick the midget ass, I don’t want you all to jump on my dick. So you all better get on the bandwagon now. … Once I stomp the midget, I’ll make that motherfucker make me a sushi roll and cook me some rice.”
Please.
If there is any colour that is influencing Lin’s rise and hype, it’s not yellow, it’s fucking blue and orange. Every time Floyd starts running his yap, it’s always about some bullshit that he shouldn’t even be talking about. Why would ANY basketball fan care about what some fool in a dying sport thinks?
Of course race has something to do with it. Although it’s not race specific.
People root for the black team in Glory Road because they were, at that point in history, a minority that was trying to make it in a system that did not accept them as a whole.
If most NBA players were Taiwanese and a black person were doing the same things Jeremy Lin was doing, I’d imagine they would get the same amount of hype.
It’s about minority and majority here. Pretty simple.
The difference between the players listed and Lin is they ARE NOT playing in New York City!
New York City is the largest media market in the world which makes it EXTREMELY EASY to cover Lin’s story. Media executives attend Knicks’ games (The hot ticket in NYC since Carmelo came over) and are seeing a potential story first hand. Lin’s hype stems from his recent successes and his story (Harvard grad, Asian-American, sleeping on his brother’s couch, not expected to succeed) on the biggest stage in the world (MSG).
Let’s be happy for the guy and stop pulling out the race card.
Floyd Mayweather is moron who beats women in his spare time, who cares what he says
none of those guys turned crap teams into winners, none came from ivy league (all our supreme court judges come from just 2 ivy league schools), none had a fraction of the attention or pressure pushed on jeremy lin who is in NY, not seattle (they don’t even have a team anymore!). Every player you listed shrinks in the moment.
Where race does matter is the exposure he is getting overseas. Every NBA player is hopeful that jeremy lin establishes himself as a viable star because it will expand their potential market, especially since the loss of Yao
Burton, you should quit.
This is why things will take forever to change in America.
Over the years I’ve noticed that the people who get the most offended by someone bringing race into a conversation are the same people who are least impacted by racism.
Human beings are tribal by nature. We just are.
It’s why your average American pulls for Team USA in an Olympic sport they barely understand. It’s why your average American was emotionally impacted by 9/11 more than the other disasters and atrocities that happen in other countries all the time.
It’s why Larry Holmes vs. Gerry Cooney and Jack Johnson vs. Any Decent White Heavyweight were huge boxing draws. It’s why we’ll turn to American Idol and automatically have a rooting interest in the singer who’s from our hometown.
The majority of sports fans draw those tribal lines on a team level, or a national level, or a regional level. But many of us also draw them — subconciously or not — on a race level. Really examine the Celtics/Lakers, Duke/UNLV and Patriots/Ravens rivalries and tell me you can’t see it. Look at the Pacquiao/Mayweather situation.
I’m always going to be honest with myself and with anybody who reads what I write. Yeah, I do want Tyreke to do well tonight against Lin. Part of it is because I know Tyreke and I’ve covered him since he was a kid; I want him to do well in every game. But another part is that I know if Tyreke becomes “just another victim” in Lin’s Goldberg streak, it’s a loss (even if just a small loss) for every kid who fits the Tyreke mold as the “Black basketball player” that so many people do not like. That’s the tribalism in me. I’m willing to explore that in print, and I won’t run away from it.
hate quoting myself, but here it is…
“just want to point out that hindsight is 20-20…
who would have guessed drafting jordan 3rd overall was a mistake… ben wallace/jose calderon/darrell armstrong/bruce bowen/avery johnson/brad miller/john stark all went undrafted and have/had very good nba careers…
i think it’s awesome that lin is doing great in the L right now, but… i don’t think it’s crazy that a high schooler avg 16/8/8 with 5 steals with no particular freakish physical attributes did not get a D1 scholarship… there have been POYs every year out of the Ivy League, and how does Lin’s 18/6/5 and 3 steals distinguish him from anyone else? also… maybe the reason he didn’t get PT at GSW is because he’s playing behind Monta Ellis and Stephen Curry… arguably the best guard tandem in the L for the past few season…
arguably, it was actually better for Lin to play at harvard where he was the star and received all the attention to nurture his game as opposed to not being a focus on a tournament bound school interested in getting the most out of their freakish freshmen…
so… what i’m trying to say is that it is great to see Lin balling at such a high level, but i really don’t see how it is considered a fatal mistake for people who didn’t give him a chance before…
linsanity!”
The biggest different between Lin and those guys is that he is playing way better. None of the guys you mentioned went from D-league to 27ppg and 8.5 apg over a 6 game stretch.
Race is and always will be a factor in the way people view things. What’s acceptable behavior for certain ethnicities isn’t acceptable for others, which has always been a double standard… and it’s not just Americans either.
I read an article the other day about Jimmer also, how he’s being singled out on Sacramento because of his color and in return, has been logging consistent DNPs. It’s interesting and pathetic how issues can evolve and bloat into a racial situation. But like I said, it’s always going to be that way.
I commend this article for correctly identifying all the ingredients that have gone into the recipe for Linsanity, but I think it’s gotten the measurements and preparations all wrong. Race is a factor, sure, but I don’t think it’s that he’s “not black” so much as it is that he’s a contextual minority: Asians are still relative rarities on NBA rosters, which has added to the thrilling “wtf” quality of the whole phenomenon. Look, it’s no secret that there’s a perception that black men make for better basketball players, and you’re being a PC pussy if you don’t admit to yourself that there’s some justification for that perception. Sure, there are bigots who overerate competent Caucasian players because of some lame identification with the color of their skin, but I think an overwhelming majority identify with the inherent “underdog” quality associated with /difference/. I think that’s the key word here: “difference.” Novelty makes for a more interesting story. I also think the article ends with a laughable, unpersuasive justification for the authors’ distaste for Lin’s magical run. Let’s face it, the overall impression left by this little essay is that Mr. Burton harbors racial resentment toward the kid. And just like the aforementioned “black men make better ballers” stereotype, the place from where that’s coming is understandable to a degree. Shizz is complicated.
2 additional points…
1. not to take away from flip’s run… but wasn’t ray allen hurt in the off season, so seattle had some time to work him into the offense, whereas lin had what, 10 days to prep in the ny system?
2. as a fan, i want both players to do well… dueling match ups are always more exciting than a one sided beatdown… but don’t you think that if somehow lin edge tyreke tonight that it would speak more to the “every kid who fits the Tyreke mold as the “Black basketball player”” to concerntrate more on things like working on the fundementals of the game, playing heady basketball, getting an education, and hardwork?
@hakasan — To your first point, Lin has been with the Knicks all season, getting spot minutes here and there. So he had time to get adjusted to NY’s system just like Flip had time to adjust to Seattle’s system.
To your second point, there is a lot of truth to that. But I worry about when somebody like Lin (or even Steve Nash or even Ben Wallace) succeeds behind the neatly-wrapped “he just works hard” and “He has heart” narrative, it takes away from other apparently more gifted players who also work hard.
For example, when Tebow went on his run, everybody was saying “Tebow has more heart than anyone” and “Tebow works harder than anyone.” To me it was an implication that supremely gifted guys like Adrian Peterson don’t have as much heart and don’t work as hard, which short-changes the amount of work they put in.
When did dime bring AB back?
@AB
only morons (just about every sportscaster) said ish like “Tebow works harder than anyone”. IMO guy is in the bottom half of QB work ethic. Tebow survives on his athletic ability.
@AB
pt. 1 — fair enough.
pt. 2 — i think when physically gifted athletes work hard and excel at the highest level, hardwork is not a part of the dialogue because their achievements simply trenscends hardwork. i don’t think anyone questions the fact that AP works heck hard to keep in tip top shape… their competitive spirits won’t allow for it…
but especially for the NBA, how long have fans/critics been saying that the level of fundemental basketball has been going down? when players don’t have a legit jump shot/free throw? when players are criticized for not working on low post moves? when vinsanity openly admitted that he took nights off when he played in canada? don’t you think that even a bit more emphasis on hard work would benefit the sport in general?
and i have to say that i’m a sucker for the hardwork storylines… back when grant hill was this amazing athlete, i was never a fan… but now that he somehow overcome numerous surgeries and still playing at a high level in the L, i actually admire the latter part of his career much more…
but then again, my favorite players growing up are charles oakley and anthony mason…
Austin, this by far is the worst article you have written among many others. It’s because of black people like yourself who make idiotic commentary to a broad range of people that make the America solidify it’s position that black people are dumb.
One Picture put it best: black people like you are what makes the rest of the world think black people are retarded.
You wanted to play the race card, there’s it is.
It doesn’t matter if Lin is Asian or not. He’s on a tear; even if he’s up against bad teams. It’s no different than Kobe dropping 80 sum points on the Raptors. We like that, we celebrate it; then the hype fizzles away like with everything else. So don’t worry, basketball is a black sport and it’s going to stay that way. Every now and then you’ll have a some white boy like Larry Bird that can rain on anybody, a Filipino head coach coaching 3 all stars on one team, or Asian dude like Lin. Don’t hate the hype that comes with a feel good story because if you were really pro black, you would be figuring a way to write about the 12th man on the worst team in the league.
This article gets to the core of Lin hating by some members of the black community. I wont pretend that race doesn’t have anything to do with his current stardom, it is a small part of this thing called Linsanity. But on the flip side, it had EVERYTHING to do with why he had been overlooked on his journey here.
I COMPLETELY disagree with “its not b/c he is Asian, its because he is not black.” That is complete BS. If JLIN17 were black he would have had the “basketball” breaks that Asian Americans ballers never had. He would have gone to a D1 school with a ride. He would have been hyped like LaBron out of high school. He would have been drafted by a team in the NBA. Bottom line is, you can’t have it both ways! Stop playing the race card only when things are going against you (or when the spot light is no longer on you), and putting the race card away when things are going your way. Unadulterated hypocrisy!
Most points by any player in his first four starts since the 1976 NBA-ABA merger. Enough said.
@EGB
well said.
“I’d like to think that any point guard good enough to make an NBA roster and play 38 minutes per night under Mike D’Antoni would produce similar stats and magical moments against that kind of opposition.”
Chris Duhon and Nate Robinson both had their chances…
I don’t remember a damn thing they did in NY under D’Antoni. Oh yeah, but Nate can dunk.
I liked the reductionist portions of this article, but disagree with some of the main points.
Of course race is playing a big role here. But I think the fact that he is Asian has much more to do with it than him not being African American. Lin has always had a ton of support behind the scenes. Every Asian American ball player I knew back in Cali was familiar with the kid and followed him. When the Warriors picked Lin up, I talked to a few of them about it. I could tell they were gonna go nuts if it turned out that Lin was even 6th man material. Funny thing was, I was the one that kept arguing that the dude was gonna make it. Even they doubted Lin and I couldn’t understand why. I always thought he was athletic enough, skilled enough, and a hard enough worker that he should make it just fine. Then he got let go…
I underestimated just how biased “basketball” in general is against Asians. It’s kind of sick to see, but I shouldn’t be so surprised, I guess.
As far as this Linsanity stuff goes… Wow. It’s pretty crazy to see. As I was telling a friend recently, it’s like a perfect storm of him being in NY, winning games during a desperate time, and being Asian. Asian American fans have been waiting for someone like this, and they are embracing it to the fullest. But the story has also captured the imagination of damn near everyone. Just enjoy it.
I still don’t think Lin is the player so many people think right now. But he will probably be a good guard for a little while. Honestly, part of the reason he’s doing as well as he has lately is because he has not been given enough respect by defenses. The Laker game was especially pathetic–it looked like Lin was getting the Rondo treatment.
UIL33–I agree.
jsut lie @JAY said… race might’ve played a part in the whole situation but it’s not that much… I think the whole “he plays in NY and NY=hype/attention” part of it closes the argument…
factor in that he plays for the Knicks… who are in trouble of being irrelevant this season (despite their FA signings)… coming out of nowhere to save their season… and it all rolled along from there… for me… the 4 major factors for his sudden rise would be…
1. NY hype machine
2. the whole “savior/hero” factor
3. underdog story
4. race
umm…
can someone please tell me examples of D1 talent being featured right now with high school averages of 16/8/8/5… what was lin’s measured vertical and 3/4 court speed when he was in HS? i don’t care what color you are, with those stats, you’re not getting featured in D1.
look at his harvard numbers… him not being drafted can’t be a surprise… if he was avging 50/15/15/5stl in the ivy league, then argue that he should have been drafted… chris dudley, the last ivy player to be drafted in the 4th round averaged 18pts/14rbs his senior year…
Hakasan–I guess you’re shitting on the points average? Because averaging 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals is damn impressive. Plenty of highly successful ball players had worse numbers than that in HS. And doing it in the Bay would DEFINITELY draw attention.
The media was never mentioned- that is my Lin is everwhere- there is more media now then ever
claiming tribalism as a copout to racism
…I see what you did there, ima use that one too
this is article is a complete joke.
This would the equivalent of someone claiming that Tiger Woods only gets hype because he’s black. or that JACKIE ROBINSON was hyped only because he’s black. No shit, race has SOMETHING to do with it, but to single it out and sit there and whine about it is incredibly irresponsible and immature. Every race has had its hardships and has been oppressed at one point or another throughout history. This is not an excuse for you to disproportionally “pull the race card”. Racism is abundant on this planet and NOT JUST TOWARDS BLACK PEOPLE. Black people were racist when they wrote Lin off. Now you can claim that White people are being racist by taking capitalizing on financial advantages of the racist Asians who want to see another Asian beat black people at basketball. Are you stupid? or is that really that hard to understand?
You are simply and idiotic racist (yes you are definitely racist)can appears to formulate coherent thoughts by using eloquent speech. In reality, you offer no substance for your hate towards Lin, other than the fact that he is Asian. You are envious of his attention over other athletes. You would have no problems, however, if he were black and garnered so much attention.
Quit Complaining, grow up and stop being RACIST.
I think his gf turned into one of Lin’s groupies that’s why he’s mad….
Chill out bro… a 3 page article really???? life’s too short dude… think about it…
Leave it to Austin Burton to make it about race…
“I don’t think I’m the only Black man in America who, even if it’s just a slight tug of pride on my racial hardwiring, hopes Tyreke handles himself well tonight against Jeremy Lin.”
It’s halftime, so things may change, but so far Evans (4 pts on 1-7 shooting, 3 assists, 2 boards, 2 TOs) is getting dismantled by Lin (6 pts on 2-4 shooting, 9 assists, 2 boards, 1 TO). You know what that says with respect to race? Nothing.
It really is amazing how racially insecure Burton is, though. The league is 75% black, the best players are black, the biggest contracts and endorsements go to black players, who are made into global icons. Relax, man, Jeremy Lin isn’t taking it all away from you.
Yes the hype is greater because he has the underdog, new thing in town (being asian) aspects going for him, but as I think I may have seen only one other person post, he is WINNING…while putting up ridiculous numbers and leading the team, IN NYC!! Any unknown pg in the same situation regardless of race would be getting hyped by this point.
And Austin, I know you wont agree with this, but you have shown yourself to be culturally ignorant with most the points you make. Don’t feel bad though because its hard for most people to view things outside the viewpoint of the culture they are immersed in.
i’m just saying that those are good hs numbers but not great hs numbers, especially without crazy physical attribute numbers… and yes, i rounded everything up…
according to wiki it’s more like 15.1pts, 7.1ast 6rb, and 5 stl…. unfortunately, you can find a player with those averages in pretty much every high school league in the country…
melo averaged 25 and 10 as a junior in hs, john wall averaged 19+, 9ast and 8 rebounds, brandon jennings averaged 32.7/7.4ast/5.1rb… dRose 25/9.1rb/8.8ast, Beasley 28pt/16rb, deandre jordan 26pt, 15rb, 8blk, kevin love, 33.9pt, 17rb, 4ast… these are the stats that gets you a featured spot on a D1 team/legit hype…
I knew as soon as I saw the title that Burton would get a lot of hate on this one but really I don’t see what’s so bad about it. The most “racist” thing he says is that he wants Tyreke to play well against Lin, which isn’t racist IMO. It sounds like the Lin fans are taking any kind of slight now as racism against their guy.
If someone wants to see an asian guy get hated on because they are asian, check the (american) porn industry…haha.
where’s the annual ZBo allstar snub/mancrush article?