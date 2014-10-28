The World Got Its Wish Of A Michael Jordan Twitter Selfie

The Charlotte Hornets official twitter account had a somewhat cryptic tweet on Monday night with the words “Tomorrow. #MJTakeover”. Earlier on Tuesday we found out what it meant. MJ is taking over their official twitter account for the day. This should be fun.

I’M BACK! …just kidding LOL. Trying out social media for the first time and sharing my day with you. Ready? #MJTakeover — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) October 28, 2014

I don’t know, I’m skeptical. Hey Michael, how can we know for sure it’s really you who posted that?

Oh.

Twitter selfies. From Michael Jordan. Is now a thing that exists.