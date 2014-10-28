The World Got Its Wish Of A Michael Jordan Twitter Selfie

The Charlotte Hornets official twitter account had a somewhat cryptic tweet on Monday night with the words “Tomorrow. #MJTakeover”. Earlier on Tuesday we found out what it meant. MJ is taking over their official twitter account for the day. This should be fun.
I don’t know, I’m skeptical. Hey Michael, how can we know for sure it’s really you who posted that?
Oh.
Twitter selfies. From Michael Jordan. Is now a thing that exists.
Magic Johnson, Bill Russell > Michael Jordan
Thank you.
Magic was the absolute greatest of all time.
You need to stop saying ridiculous things. Especially if you’re running a sports blog.