The World Got Its Wish Of A Michael Jordan Twitter Selfie

#Michael Jordan #NBA #Twitter
10.28.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

The Charlotte Hornets official twitter account had a somewhat cryptic tweet on Monday night with the words “Tomorrow. #MJTakeover”. Earlier on Tuesday we found out what it meant. MJ is taking over their official twitter account for the day. This should be fun.

I don’t know, I’m skeptical. Hey Michael, how can we know for sure it’s really you who posted that?

Oh.

Twitter selfies. From Michael Jordan. Is now a thing that exists.

