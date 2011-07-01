Then & Now: Comparing The Last NBA Lockout To The Current One

Well, the NBA lockout has arrived. We’ve seen it coming for a while, but now that it’s here, the fact that we may not have an NBA season come fall is starting to sink in. It’s a feeling that really hasn’t been present since the 1998-99 season, the last time there was a lockout. That one, like this one, started on July 1. But the year was 1998. A lot has changed in the 13 years since then. Here’s a look at some of the major differences between then and now:

Best Picture

2011: The King’s Speech. This was the first year that 10 films were nominated. Some other nominees: Inception, Black Swan, The Social Network, Toy Story 3, The Fighter

1998: Titanic. Some other nominees: As Good as It Gets, Good Will Hunting

Popular TV Shows

2011: American Idol, Dancing With the Stars, Glee, Modern Family, NCIS, How I Met Your Mother, Mad Men, Entourage

1998: E.R., Friends, Frasier, Home Improvement, NYPD Blue, Everybody Loves Raymond

Billboard Top 100

2011: Current top songs – “Give Me Everything” by Pitbull featuring Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer, “Rolling In The Deep” by Adele, “Party Rock Anthem” by LMFAO featuring Lauren Bennett & GoonRock, “Last Friday Night” by Katy Perry, “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj

1998: Top 5 – “Too Close” by Next, “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy & Monica, “You’re Still The One” by Shania Twain, “Truly Madly Deeply” by Savage Garden, “How Do I Live” by LeAnn Rimes

Super Bowl Winner

2011: Green Bay Packers

1998: Denver Broncos

NBA Champs

2011: Dirk’s Mavericks

1998: MJ’s Bulls. The last of Jordan’s six rings.

President

2011: Barack Obama

1998: Bill Clinton

Facebook

2011: Can’t live without it

1998: Doesn’t exist

World Events

2011: Gabrielle Giffords shot, Egyptian President Mubarak resigned, Japan earthquake, Royal Wedding, Osama bin Laden killed, Elizabeth Taylor dies

1998: Winter Olympics in Japan, France wins World Cup, Google is founded, Frank Sinatra dies

Cost of a gallon of gas?

2011: Over $4

1998: Around $1.03 per gallon

A new house?

2011: Around $266,400

1998: Around $179, 800

