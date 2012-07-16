There Is Now A Petition To Keep Jeremy Lin In New York

Knicks fans are split down the middle on Jeremy Lin, as the Knicks have until Tuesday night to match Houston’s offer sheet. We’ve already posited that it should be a basketball decision, and not a financial one, but it’s partially emotional as well. So much so that over at www.change.org, a petition has been circulating to keep Lin in New York.

So far the signatures have reached nearly 6,000 since this morning when the petition started, and it will assuredly keep climbing.

Here’s what the user who started the petition, “I Am Linsane,” writes about the purpose of his cause.

“Jeremy Lin is the best thing that has happened to New York Knicks basketball in the last 20 years. With Jeremy Lin as the team’s leader, the team won. He averaged 18 points and 7 assists as a starter – All-Star level performance. He has the largest fan base of any player in the NBA, by an order of magnitude. He’s got the personality and character that fans love. He’s the one player the New York Knicks need to keep, not lose. Don’t let Jeremy Lin go – match the Rockets’ offer.”

