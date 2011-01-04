Over the past couple days, the following picture has showed up in our Twitter timeline more than once. While we know that there’s no way Snapple would ever make this cap, it’s hilarious to think that someone would take the time to create it. And for those of you wondering, the actual Snapple “Real Fact” #95 is this: Squids can have eyeballs the size of volleyballs. Impressive.
i lolled
It’s true…I don’t think LeBron could ever be that selfish on the court…(off the court is a different matter entirely).
cute lil laker fans still obsessing over lebron. lets get over it already yes?
would snapple do “lebron will never be mike” though?? thats what i thought it was gonna say at first glance
Agree with #4.
Pretty hilarious though.
LMAO…it is true though.
I wish it would have said Michael Jordan tho.
No one will know if LBJ will be better than Kobe, but he better start collecting some rings.
FACT
It’s funny because Lebron would never even WANT to be Kobe.
Lebron would rather be Magic Johnson
more like KOBE WILL NEVER BE MJ
************** TO # 8 (UncheckedAggression)
in regards to your statement, “lebron wouldn’t wanna be kobe etc. etc.”
i think the bottle cap is simply referring to the accolades of the aforementioned kobe bryant. not particularly the man as an individual.