There’s No Way Snapple Would Ever Make This Cap

#Kobe Bryant #LeBron James
01.04.11 8 years ago 11 Comments

Over the past couple days, the following picture has showed up in our Twitter timeline more than once. While we know that there’s no way Snapple would ever make this cap, it’s hilarious to think that someone would take the time to create it. And for those of you wondering, the actual Snapple “Real Fact” #95 is this: Squids can have eyeballs the size of volleyballs. Impressive.

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kobe Bryant#LeBron James
TAGSDimeMagKOBE BRYANTLeBron James

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP