This Terrifying 7th Grader Reportedly Just Got a Scholarship Offer From Arizona State (Video)

With the college basketball landscape flattening by the day, creating an environment where runs from programs like Florida Gulf Coast are more and more commonplace, the big guys need to work even harder to secure talent to keep them on a national stage.

Arizona State recognizes this fact and they’re not messing around, to the point where they have reportedly offered a 7th grader a scholarship (that would put him in the Class of 2018). It’s not just any 7th grader though, this kid is a problem.

Check out this highlight mix of Marvin Bagley III, a 6-8 lefty Phoenix-area prospect. It has all of the dunks and swats you would expect from a 6-8 coordinated 7th grader, but check out out the passing and the step-back jumpers from deep. This is all fairly terrifying:

The Arizona State news comes via the @PHXFamily Twitter handle which appears to be run by his father, Marvin Bagley Sr.

