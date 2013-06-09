This Carmelo Anthony Stat Will Blow Your Mind

#NBA Playoffs #LeBron James #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
06.09.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Let’s start by putting this in some kind of perspective: Carmelo Anthony took his last shot of the season back on May 18th when his Knicks were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs by the Indiana Pacers. Since that last game, a full round+ of the NBA Playoffs has taken place, with one of those series – Heat vs. Pacers – going a full seven games. [Find out how ‘Melo literally ended up on a poster at Roy Hibbert’s house.]

Ready to have your mind blown? As of today, June 9th, Carmelo STILL LEADS all players in 2013 playoff field goal attempts! ‘Melo put up 310 shots in just 12 games. The next closest is LeBron James with 298 FGAs in 17 games – and he’s averaging 38 minutes and 26.8 points. It’s not like he’s sitting idly by; James is putting up numbers.

So yeah, that means ‘Melo was going along at a pace of almost two shots per minute that he was on the court. Green light/no conscience indeed…

Here’s the screengrab from basketball-reference.com:

TOPICS#NBA Playoffs#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGS2013 NBA PlayoffsCARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagLatest NewsLeBron JamesNBA PlayoffsNEW YORK KNICKSReal Stories

