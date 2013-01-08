This is What Kevin Garnett Said to Make Carmelo Anthony Go Nuts in Last Night’s Game (Allegedly)

#Carmelo Anthony
01.08.13 6 years ago 6 Comments

Trash talking happens in some form in every sport, in every game, on every level. Athletes who have ascended to the professional ranks have undoubtedly heard pretty much everything that could possibly tossed their way over the years. And athletes like Carmelo Anthony, players among the best of the best, have probably heard even more from opponents trying to knock them off their game.

So what did KG allegedly say to ‘Melo to get this reaction?

It exploded all over Twitter a little while ago, but about a zillion outlets are reporting that KG told Melo that his wife LaLatastes like Honey Nut Cheerios.”

And that, kids, is how you get a spot on a LIST LIKE THIS.

TOPICS#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSCARMELO ANTHONYDimeMagKEVIN GARNETTLatest NewsReal Storiestrash talk

