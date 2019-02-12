Thon Maker Got A Tooth Knocked Out Blocking A Shot For The Pistons

Fox Sports Detroit

Thon Maker was moved to Detroit just prior to last Thursday’s trade deadline as the Bucks shuffled up their roster to add Nikola Mirotic in a later move.

The young center had an up-and-down career in Milwaukee, with some playoff games that many thought signaled a breakout on the horizon. With his length and (somewhat inconsistent) ability to stretch the floor and hit threes, Maker remains an intriguing prospect because, while still not realized, there is potential for him to become a problem for the opposition. That’s why Detroit traded for him, and why Milwaukee was willing to let go now that they’re in a title hunt and no longer fit his timetable.

Detroit could use an influx of young talent and, while still holding out hopes for a playoff run, can afford to give him more extended burn on the court behind Andre Drummond. On Monday night against the Wizards, Maker showed off his potential on an impressive block at the rim, but paid the price for it.