Three Air Jordans Set To Drop On The Same Day

08.03.12 6 years ago

Is there such a thing as too much of a good thing? We’ll find out Saturday, Aug. 4, because it’s turning out to be a huge day for sneakerheads with the releases of three different Air Jordan models. They’re a new colorway of the Jordan 4s, the Air Jordan 1 J2K and the Air Jordan 7 J2K. Hit the jump to see what is hitting the market for the first time.

Via Nikeblog, which has been tracking the three shoes’ drop dates for a while, here some shots of each of tomorrow’s offerings.

The $135 Air Jordan 1 J2K:

The $175 Air Jordan 7 J2K, in both blue and gold:

The $160 Air Jordan 4 ‘Fire Red’:

Will you cop some of these?

