3 Minutes Of Metta World Peace Being Crazy

Ron Artest/Metta World Peace has had too many memorable moments in the NBA to keep track of all of them. But since he’s come to Los Angeles, he’s at least been able to keep his inner crazy off the court for the most part. Whereas he was once a basketball time bomb, now we all just wait for the next hilarious thing he says. Our friends at LakersNation.com pointed out this video for us. Completely hilarious. Basically, this is three-plus minutes of all the crazy stuff World Peace has done as a Laker.
What was World Peace’s funniest moment as a Laker?
Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
Nothing can top the press conference.
If lying was impossible, who would you rather interview or just talk to about all stuff going on in the league, KG or World Peace?
Q: “now, how would you feel when kobe passes you the ball?”
ARTEST: “im gonna feel like i’m being punk’d. cuz kobe neva passes the ball.”
lol
@Stefan
That’s easy, KG. He’s way more brutal when he is truthful. Artest is just nutty.
lakers should win at least one more title with him, just to see his reaction after :)