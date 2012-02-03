3 Minutes Of Metta World Peace Being Crazy

Ron Artest/Metta World Peace has had too many memorable moments in the NBA to keep track of all of them. But since he’s come to Los Angeles, he’s at least been able to keep his inner crazy off the court for the most part. Whereas he was once a basketball time bomb, now we all just wait for the next hilarious thing he says. Our friends at LakersNation.com pointed out this video for us. Completely hilarious. Basically, this is three-plus minutes of all the crazy stuff World Peace has done as a Laker.

What was World Peace’s funniest moment as a Laker?

