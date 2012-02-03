3 Minutes Of Metta World Peace Being Crazy

#Video
02.03.12 7 years ago 4 Comments

Ron Artest/Metta World Peace has had too many memorable moments in the NBA to keep track of all of them. But since he’s come to Los Angeles, he’s at least been able to keep his inner crazy off the court for the most part. Whereas he was once a basketball time bomb, now we all just wait for the next hilarious thing he says. Our friends at LakersNation.com pointed out this video for us. Completely hilarious. Basically, this is three-plus minutes of all the crazy stuff World Peace has done as a Laker.

What was World Peace’s funniest moment as a Laker?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSLOS ANGELES LAKERSmetta world peacevideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP