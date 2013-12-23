Three-Star PG Johnnie Vassar Commits To Northwestern

Northwestern University put a bow on a nice recruiting class recently, getting a commit from explosive point guard Johnnie Vassar, a 6-0 lead guard from Jserra Catholic in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. Vassar, who reportedly had offers from DePaul, Illinois, SMU, UTEP and USC before opting to go with the Wildcats, is extremely athletic and can get into the lane at will. A big-time get for a school that’s currently just 7-5 this season? Judge for yourself.

