The Boston Celtics have once again found themselves in a dark place in their Eastern Conference Finals series against the Heat. After going down 2-0 to Miami last week, a high-profile locker-room dust-up after Game 2 dominated the headlines and raised serious questions about team morale.

They bounced back in Game 3 and had an opportunity on Wednesday in Game 4 to even the series, but that was not to be, as Heat rookie Tyler Herro had the game of his life, leading his team to a 112-109 victory over the Celtics and bringing them just one win away from the NBA Finals.

Here’s what we learned from a hard-fought Game 4.

Tyler Herro Submitted An Instant Classic Performance

The NBA Playoffs are where superstars are born, but they’re also the place where young players can announce their arrival, and few rookies have done so in more spectacular fashion than Tyler Herro did on Wednesday in Game 4. The 20-year-old sensation was unstoppable against the Celtics, leading all scorers with 37 points on the night, giving him the most points by a rookie in a conference finals game in league history.

Herro got it going almost from the opening tip, scoring 15 points before halftime, and was one of the only players on either team to find any sort of rhythm to start the game. From there, he was lights out, knocking down threes and getting to the basket at will to lead the Heat to a tough victory and prevent Boston from evening the series at 2-2.

🔥 Most playoff PTS ever by a Heat rookie. 🔥@raf_tyler scores 37.. a win Fri. (8:30pm/et on ESPN) can put the @MiamiHEAT in the NBA Finals! pic.twitter.com/gB9dPk6U8H — NBA (@NBA) September 24, 2020

Down the stretch, Miami continued to put the ball in Herro’s hands, allowing the rookie to take them to the finish line, with some help from timely Jimmy Butler buckets as well. It was an impressive showing and one that put all of Herro’s offensive talents on display, and his on-ball skills just add another dimension to the Miami offense.