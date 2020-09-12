The Denver Nuggets looked listless and out of sorts in Game 4 on Wednesday, and much of that was a direct result of the suffocating defense the Clippers put on them from wire to wire en route to a comfortable 96-85 victory. The win gave them a commanding 3-1 series lead and moved them one step closer to the first conference finals appearance in franchise history.

The Clippers put the clamps on defensively and were able to effectively neutralize Jamal Murray, and while Nikola Jokic put up some big numbers, the Nuggets didn’t get many contributions outside of their top two stars in the second half, prompting some head-turning comments from Michael Porter Jr., who criticized the coaching staff for not getting enough touches after having the hot hand in earlier in the contest.

Well, Porter Jr. found some vindication as the Nuggets managed to stay live to force Game 6 with a gritty 107-100 comeback win on Friday night. Here’s what we learned from a wild Game 5 on Friday night.

Michael Porter Jr. Eventually Got His Touches And Made The Most Of Them

MPJ got plenty of backlash after criticizing the Nuggets coaching staff for his lack of touches in the second half of Game 4, and rightfully so. Porter Jr. is in the midst of his first postseason run and still has a lot to learn about how to handle these types of situations.

And for most of Game 5, things didn’t bode well for him. He was held scoreless for the first three-plus quarters against the Clippers, but when it counted most, MPJ came up huge to help keep the Nuggets’ season alive, first with a clutch three-pointer with just over a minute to play, followed by a big defensive play on Ivica Zubac on the other end.

He finished with seven points and five rebounds and had arguably two of the biggest possessions of the game as Denver kept their playoff hopes alive for at least one more game.

Paul Millsap Came Through When The Nuggets Needed Him The Most

Despite MPJ’s late-game heroics, it was another Denver forward who sparked the Nuggets when their season was on the line. After trailing by as many as 16 in the third quarter, Denver went on a 10-2 run by the three-minute mark, led by Paul Millsap. The veteran forward, who hasn’t always looked like himself this postseason, scored 14 of his 17 points in the quarter after struggling offensively this series to help the Nuggets cut the lead to 70-63 going into the fourth.