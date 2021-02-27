There are many practical considerations that we tend to take for granted when it comes to putting on an NBA game. We just assume that the basketball will be fully inflated, that the lights will all be turned on, and everyone’s microphones will be working. But sometimes, it’s the little things that tend to stand out the most when they go wrong.

Take, for instance, the color clash that happened on Friday night during the Thunder-Hawks game. Apparently, there was some sort of miscommunication during the scheduling because OKC ended up taking the court in their orange jerseys, which looked nearly indistinguishable from the Hawks’ red uniforms.

It was enough to make your eyes bleed, and by halftime, the league had seen enough and requested that the Thunder change into their white jerseys, as the Hawks had only traveled with their red jerseys and did not have a change available. Needless to say, it was quite a relief to the visual palette.

who thought this was a good idea…? pic.twitter.com/AfROQpw4qS — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 27, 2021

Wardrobe change at halftime. Sound 🆙 to hear @nickgallo22 explain it all on @FOXSportsOK pic.twitter.com/xWrRENmChd — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) February 27, 2021

With so many things done on the fly in this compressed season, it’s wonder we haven’t seen more snafus like this. Thankfully, it was an easy fix, and our headaches have mostly since subsided.