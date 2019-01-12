The Thunder Announce Nick Collison Will Get His Jersey Retired Later This Year

Nick Collison was never the most prolific player, but there aren’t many players in Oklahoma City Thunder history who are more beloved than their longtime big man whose career came to an end at the end of last season. For that reason, the team announced on Saturday evening that “Mr. Thunder” will have his jersey retired a little later this year.

Collison, who spent his entire 14-year NBA career with the Thunder organization (including four years with the Seattle SuperSonics), will see his No. 4 go into the rafters when Oklahoma City hosts the Toronto Raptors on March 20. The team announced the decision to retire Collison’s jersey on its Twitter account, with some help from Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, who said this was a “long time coming.”

