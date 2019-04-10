Paul George Beat The Rockets On A Corner Three In The Final Seconds

Getty Image

The Rockets and Thunder moved one step closer to becoming the marquee series in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday night, as Oklahoma City erased a 13-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to win 112-111.

James Harden and the Rockets controlled the game throughout, leading after every quarter but the last, as the reigning MVP had another spectacular night with 39 points and 10 rebounds. However, the Thunder’s duo of Russell Westbrook and Paul George came alive in the fourth quarter to lead a furious comeback for the win, putting them firmly in sixth in the West and dropping Houston to third, a half-game behind the Nuggets.

Westbrook posted another triple-double with 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, with his biggest dime coming on the final possession. That’s when he was able to find George in the corner, down two, for his fourth three-pointer of the game to give OKC the one-point advantage with just under two seconds to play.