The 2021-22 NBA season is underway, and the folks over at Tidal teamed up with a collection of NBA DJs to celebrate the music played in arenas. The DJs come from teams across the league, with their playlists spanning decades and oftentimes paying tribute to some of the artists who played a major role in shaping the sound of their various cities.

The seven DJs provide in-arena tunes for the Philadelphia 76ers (DJ Ghost), Milwaukee Bucks (DJ Shawna), Los Angeles Clippers (DJ Dense), Miami Heat (DJ Irie), Los Angeles Lakers (DJ Roueche), Brooklyn Nets (DJay Jung), and Golden State Warriors (Derrick “D Sharp” Robinson). You can check out all of the playlist by clicking the links, but here is a collection of what you’ll find.

DJ Dense: Los Angeles Clippers

“Expensive Pain” by Meek Mill

“Blue Notes 2” by Meek Mill feat. Lil Uzi Vert

“Headlock by Lil Wayne feat. Rich The kid

“Rollin Papers” by Dom Kennedy

“Poke it Out” by Wale feat. Cool & Dre and J. Cole

“Ye” by Burna Boy

“Essence” by Wizkid feat. Tems

“Want it All” by Burna Boy feat. Polo G

“Moon” by Kanye West

“Way 2 Sexy” by Drake feat. Future and Young Thug

“Believe What I Say” by Kanye West

“EVERY CHANCE I GET” by DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk

“Gaspar Yanga” by D Smoke feat. Snoop Dogg

“California Love” by 2Pac feat. Roger Troutman and Dr. Dre

DJ Roueche: Los Angeles Lakers

“Big Tings” by The Suicide Doors feat. Jacoby X

“DNA” by Kendrick Lamar

“24” by IDK

“Welcome To The Party” by Pop Smoke

“Drop It” by Tujamo feat. Lukas Vane

“Breakin’ a Sweat (Zedd Remix)” by Skrillex feat. The Doors and Robby Krieger

“Let’s Go” by Calvin Harris feat. Ne-Yo

“2 Of Amerikaz Most Wanted (feat. Snoop Doggy Dog)” by 2Pac

“Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre feat. Snoop Dogg

“Twist My Fingaz” by YG

“Grinding All My Life” by Nipsey Hussle

“Higher” by The Game

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)” by SAINt JHN

“Turbulence” by Steve Aoki feat. Laidback Luke and Lil Jon

“Bounce Generation” by TJR feat. Vinai

“Nonstop” by Drake

“Whoopty” by CJ

“family ties” by Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Big League” by O.T. Genasis

“In My Zone” by The Suicide Doors feat. Chancer Smith

“Baila Conmigo” by Dayvi feat. Victor Cárden and Kelly Ruiz

“Soul Sacrifice” by Dombresky

“A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie feat. Q-Tip and GoonRock

“Song 2” by Blur

“I Love L.A.” by Randy Newman

DJay Jung: Brooklyn Nets

“family ties” by Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Way 2 Sexy” by Drake feat. Future and Young Thug

“Knife Talk” by Drake feat. 21 Savage and Project Pat

“Sharing Locations” by Meek Mill feat. Lil Durk and Lil Baby

“The Scorpion” by Conway The Machine

“KD” by Conway The Machine

“No Time For Sleep” by Bobby Shmurda

“Big Drip” by Fivio Foreign

“What It Feels Like” by Nipsey Hussle feat. JAY-Z

“Hypnotize” by The Notorious B.I.G.

“Gimme the Loot” by The Notorious B.I.G.

“U Don’t Know” by JAY-Z

“Brooklyn’s Finest” by JAY-Z

“Show Me What You Got” by JAY-Z

“Welcome 2 Brooklyn” by M.O.P. feat. Maino

“Jump” by Rupee

“La Mama de la Mama” by El Alfa feat. El Cherry Scom

“In Da Getto” by J Balvin feat. Skrillex

“Set It Off” by Big Daddy Kane

“What’s Up Suckaz” by TJR