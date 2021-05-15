The greatest power forward in history is officially in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. San Antonio Spurs great Tim Duncan was among the headliners of Saturday night’s ceremony in which inductees from the 2020 class were forever enshrined, an inevitable honor for The Big Fundamental coming to fruition following a sensational career.

Duncan’s speech was a celebration of all the people who played a role in getting him to this point, whether they were in the world of basketball or in his personal life. He made it a point to praise his parents, who despite their lack of knowledge about the basketball “taught me more about the game than anyone else.”

"My mom and my dad…a combined zero basketball knowledge. But they taught me more about the game than anyone else. " – Tim Duncan #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/nU1hUNyG6O — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2021

From there, Duncan went through the list of people who played an important role in his journey, with two of the most prominent individuals who were by his side along the way sitting in the crowd.

Tim Duncan shows appreciation for the teammates he had the opportunity to share the floor with during his 19 years with the @spurs. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/PZ7UhmFQ3K — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2021

Manu and Tony supporting Tim ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SqcR89H5jB — ESPN (@espn) May 15, 2021

And while he joked he did not want to say anything about him, Duncan spoke beautifully about the importance Gregg Popovich played in his life.

Tim Duncan thanks Gregg Popovich for the impact he had on his life, on and off the court. #20HoopClass pic.twitter.com/guhsWazCk9 — NBA (@NBA) May 15, 2021

“The standard you set,” Duncan said. “You showed up after I got drafted, you came to my island, you sat with my friends, my family, you talked with my dad. I thought that was normal. It’s not. You are an exceptional person, thank you for teaching me about basketball, but even beyond that, teaching me that it’s not all about basketball — it’s about what’s going on in the world, about your family. Just, for everything, thank you for being the amazing human being that you are.”

Duncan’s one of the greatest winners in NBA history. A five-time champion and two-time league MVP, Duncan spent his entire 19-year career with the Spurs, averaging 19 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. When the lights shined the brightest, Duncan was revered for consistently bringing his game to another level, anchoring an oftentimes indomitable Spurs defense and baffling opponents with his fundamentally sound game on the other.