Tim Duncan Isn’t Opting Out; Dwyane Wade Promises Vengeance

The San Antonio Spurs have a reputation for not playing around. Players are as good as gone if they don’t fit the system and culture of the franchise. You’d think three-time NBA champion Tony Parker would’ve known better when he, en francais, said earlier this summer that the Spurs’s door to chasing a title closed last season. Parker got conspicuously tight lipped following the situation when the NY Daily News revealed the organization’s reaction. The front office didn’t take kindly to Parker’s words and considered banishing him to Sacramento or Portland. The threat made Parker a shook one, relegated to timeout. Parker in Portland, truth be told, doesn’t sound like a definite career death sentence. The Frenchman has the veteran leadership and skills the perennial first round knockouts lack. The Blazers are a talented, yet often-injured squad in need of some direction. Tony could’ve been that spark. But for now, it’s just another shoulda-woulda-coulda. In the meantime, Raymond Felton found his way to Portland, George Hill got sent to Indiana, and Tony’s probably doing a mean cabbage patch at the Alamo offices right about now … Also, Tim Duncan isn’t expected to opt out of his contract and the Spurs don’t plan on offering him a new deal until after the new CBA is agreed upon. No real surprises there; TD remaining loyal, the Spurs remaining smart … On the topic of front office dealings, Denver recently gave assistant coach Adrian Dantley the axe. The Hall of Famer said he got the boot over not rotating chairs with the other coaches. And here we were thinking his seat behind the bench was reserved. The explanation sounds silly considering seat assignments could’ve been ironed out in other ways. There has to be a bigger reason behind him emptying out his desk. His brief, albeit unsuccessful, interim head coaching stint should’ve been bygones at this point. Other than that we’re stumped as to why he’s out of the job. But you know what? It’s Adrian Dantley. If there is ONE GUY in the entire league who would have something like this happen to him, it’s Dantley. It all dates back to his playing days … What’s the weirdest reasoning you’ve ever heard for someone being fired? This has to be up there as far as NBA coaches go … Ya boy David West thinks he’s due for a raise and, maybe, a change in scenery. West announced he’d opt out of his contract to become a free agent. The move is more than bewildering considering the fast-approaching NBA lockout. He’s a pretty good value at his price even though he’s not much of a defensive presence. West’s game resembles Chris Bosh‘s though David’s more adept at creating his own shot. Nevertheless, he still relies heavily on Chris Paul to give him looks. We could see him helping out a few squads with crafty point guards such as Phoenix, Indiana, New Jersey (already hearing rumblings) or Washington. Actually, the off chance of him landing in Phoenix could reinvigorate the club if he stays healthy. How much more money would you give him? Once again, the West is far from Malik Allen status. At the same time, a player of his ilk can easily be overvalued. Hey, isn’t that part of the reason why we’re looking at a lockout? … Would you do this trade? … In some NBA champion news, Dallas’ forgotten spark plug, Roddy Beaubois, will have a second surgery on the foot that caused him to miss the playoffs and will be out two to three months. His chances of ever regaining his starting spot just significantly dropped as well … Dwyane Wade is apparently still pissed about the Finals, this time going off on whomever hacked into his Twitter account, promising fake vengeance. Obviously, he’s joking, but at the end, dude kinda loses it (in a hilarious, WTF way). YOU WANNA GO NIGHT NIGHT? YOU WANNA GO NIGHT NIGHT? … And a tweet from D-League sage Scott Schroeder: Mustafa Shakur, Curtis Jerrells, Marcus Williams, Lionel Chalmers, Ben Hansbrough and Bo McCalebb all signed in Europe recently … We’re out like getting canned over musical chairs.
does anyone but me remember the heat used to be bad…really bad…i’m talking 15-game win season bad? and wade was on that team. i don’t blame him for asking his best friend in the league to join him. imagine if you were wade and your best nba bud could be the guy you share hotel rooms with, the bud you go on long road trips with, the bud you go out at night with on away games after or before the game. that would be fun, and in the process, you’re making millions. i think wade got sucked into the hate. lebron brought this on the team. do you guys think if lebron had the same “decision” process but went to the bulls, that derrick rose would be hated? probably, because he wouldn’t have the room to play like an mvp and he’d be just another all-star level point guard, hated all-star point guard. i also remember there was a time people said WADE WAS DONE. do y’all remember that too? yea, the same dwyane wade who people want to annoint the best SG in the league. he was apparently done the year he was on team usa. he was on the bench and went out to prove that his shoulder injury wouldn’t steer his career away. and now he and lebron are apparently all world players. it’s just funny that wade was left for dead that time and now people are mad that he and lebron are on the same team. but those same guys that are mad were probably the same people that said wade would NEVER be wade again.
Dude, chill out. No one even said anything.
No offense, but reading Miley Cyrus diary would probably be more interesting that today’s Smack.
I think every straight male on here would agree. There’s prob some good tight smut.
that picture above is probably a few years old.
Wade looks so much different before the roids, amazing.
Just catchin up,a couple of days ago someone asked when was the last time a NBA team had a game with an all white starting five. 2001 Kings; Divac, Peja, Turkoglu, Christie, Bibby.
Smack is WEAK today.
but i suppose not the fault of Dime since there is little activity/news now that the draft is over.
but half of Smack being dedicated to tony parker and adrian dantley is WEAK.
btw…the Spurs can get tight all they want; but tony parker is RIGHT. their window CLOSED last season. dont expect them to get passed the 2nd round for another 15yrs.
David West doesnt need Chris Paul as much as people think.
he’d still average 16pts and 8rebs on any team no matter who the point guard is.
NBA coaches are hired to be fired, but that is just ridiculous.
And I thought Megan Fox’s firing from Transformers was as lame as sensitivity can get.
LOL@Rafa23
Roids or whatever, that pic looks like the pre-douchebag, pre-whiny mofo D-Wade – before he became the annoying dickhead he is today…
@sh!tfaced
AGREED!!!!
Condolences to the family of Lorenzo Charles. Rest In Peace
damn off-season
The Wade video was pretty good though
I tried to make it through the Wade video, but alas, I could not. I imagine it is the audio version of Miley Cyrus’ diary.
Look, David West is overrated. Nice player, but not as nice as everyone makes him out to be. But God damn, I can’t blame him for getting out of NO while he can. It’s not his fault he’s eligible for free agency before CP. He is leaving a team that nobody comes to see and nobody owns? Sounds like a good move to me.
I meant to throw this up yesterday, but I was too busy trying to make Eddy Curry jokes. Well I sucked at those, so I went through this list. I personally think it’s in the wrong order, but it was still cool.
[www.complex.com]
D-Wade’s worst PR move was asking LeBron to join him in Miami… now he has to take some of the heat (pun intended)…
I really hope the Spurs championship window is done cause I can’t stand to watch that boring ass fundamental basketball for a series.
@Dime
We all know you guys have pretty much nothing to talk out right now. How about a positional series about the 5-10 up & coming players. [4 years or fewer in the league, little to no hype, no All-star selections] Write about what they are good at, most likely to get better at, and what current or past player would be their ceiling. You could even include teams that would be a better fit.
Just a suggestion.
Re: Tony Parker, “The Frenchman”
Why is it that we (fans/media) can’t talk about foreign-born sports figures without constantly bringing up where they’re from? You can’t watch a Mavs game without hearing 3-4 times that Dirk is German, and you can’t watch a Mavs highlight without hearing it at least once. Dirk’s been in the NBA for like 13 years now; we get it by now, he’s from Germany. Same goes for TP being French, Steve Nash being Canadian, etc. Watch what happens if Enes Kanter is any good. Every highlight will mention that he’s from Turkey.
The worst is Mikhail Prokhorov. EVERY single story about him includes the phrase “Russian billionaire,” like that’s a separate classification of billionaire.
We do the same thing to certain Americans, too, but not others. Media people constantly have to remind you that D-Wade is from Chicago, Derrick Rose is from Chicago, Paul Pierce is from LA, Carmelo is from Baltimore (or Brooklyn if you ask the Knicks), etc. But then you never hear: “Ray Allen with the three! The man from South Carolina!”
Anyway, just something that kind of annoys me.
so Evan Turner showed up at my AAU basketball tournament Saturday. Dude seems pretty down to earth still. Didn’t coming in rocking 100k jewlery or nothing, my man had a beaded necklace on with jeans a a white tee. He even paid to get it lol, part of that had to do with the ladies working the door not knowing who he was. And dude had the baddest chick in the building by far!!!
The only other player i’ve seen do this is Candace Parker. Most of the other players show up stunting real hard with the jewels and entourage and all that.
@Dime
We need a player movement link. So we can see all the trades that actually went down. I hate going to nba.com for that.
@Austin
You have a point about the foriegn players always been mentioned with their country. It may be David Sterns doing as he wants to make sure that he brings in more fans from other countries.
I don’t think it happens with American players though. Except for Rose, but thats because he’s playing for his hometown team. I rarely hear that with Wade, Melo, Amare, Kobe, Dwight, or any of those guys unless its a story about them.
And i damn near know every nba players hometown, but somehow i didnt know where Ray Allen was from until just now. South Kackalacka? Damn i wouldnt’ have ever guessed that.
@Chicagorilla — From what I recall, Ray was an Army kid and grew up in a lot of places. I want to say he was born in Cali, went to high school in South Carolina, and also spent time in Oklahoma and Europe.
They don’t do it with all American superstars (e.g. Dwight, Amar’e, etc.), and don’t do it as much as with foreign guys, but I do feel like every Miami game I watch they talk about Wade being from Chicago.
Austin – I don’t see it with Dirk as much (aside from the Finals where they went insane with it), partly because I am blinded by love, but he doesn’t have a nickname so they go with The Big German thing. Parker looks like a weasely Frenchman. I think I am going with Chicagorilla’s reasoning. It’s got to be some global marketing thing. The one that ALWAYS pisses me off is the NYC point guard, like “real” point guards are in NY. No offense to any New Yorkers.
maybe its because so many players are defined by the area/regeion they’re from.
Wade, Rose, Maghette, (the old) Q-Rich, EvaN Turner, Will Bynum, are all Chicago bread and all have similar attacking styles. Very tough, blue collar like approach.
NYC/Jersey have the flashier guards or big guys who handle the rock like guards
FL seems to produce the super athletes like Vince, TMac, Amare.
TX/the South is known for their bbig men like Shaq, Aldridge, Oakafor, Dwight, Horford, KG, Bynum, Perkins,
Baltimore/DMV is known for the smooth wings who can score at will and have sneaky athleticism
Rudy Gay, Durant, Beasly, OJ Mayo, Melo,
Places like Washington and Cali produce just about every type of player now, so i cant really generalize them.
Didn’t Wade and the heat also promise 83249382679 championships? I bet he feels like Scotty Pippen right now after he said Lebron was better than MJ. Only man that kept his promise in Miami was Shaq-fucius.
They do this in football, too. “John Smith, 5th year man out of Oklahoma.”
It’s just a way to introduce someone. Better than saying, “Dwyane Wade…yea, that’s all we got. What a play he made, though!”