Tim Duncan Has Played In More Playoff Games Than The Majority Of NBA Teams

We all know Tim Duncan is an all-time great, but to truly show just how amazing he’s been over the course of his illustrious 17-year career, ABC displayed a ridiculous statistic during Game 2 on Sunday night. In the graphic, it shows Duncan having appeared in more playoff games than 17 of the NBA’s 30 teams.

Yes, you read that right. Duncan has appeared in 231 playoff games, bettering 17 NBA team in their franchise history. To add further context to the absurdity of this stat, the future Hall of Famer has played in more combined postseason contests than the Clippers, Grizzlies, Timberwolves, Raptors and Bobcats organizations.

The scary part? He doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. The 38-year-old continues to play at a high-level of basketball, and if he chooses to return next season — he’s got another year left on his contract — he would continue his iron man productivity.

After shooting 9-for-10 from the field on his way to 21 points and 10 boards in San Antonio’s Game 1 win, he shot 7-for-14 in Game 2 with 18 points and 15 rebounds. While the Spurs lost their second home game of the postseason, the second consecutive double-double ties him with Magic Johnson for the most double-doubles in NBA postseason history; they’re both at 157 playoff double-doubles all-time.

You can bet Duncan will surpass that mark before this series is done. He’ll have to if the Spurs want to knock off the 2-time defending champion Heat.

(Screenshot via @jose3030)

